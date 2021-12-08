STRATTANVILLE — With eight of 13 players returning and four of those playing in most games, head coach Gus Simpson is optimistic that his Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team could be poised for a solid season.
“You know me. I’m a one quarter at a time type of coach,” said Simpson in his sixth season of his second stint. “We know there are four quarters to a game and if you win enough of those quarters then you are going to win games.”
C-L who finished 7-12 last season with an opening-round loss in the playoffs to Brockway. The Lady Lions return their top two scorers in senior Frances Milliron who averaged 13.5 points per game. Junior Kendall Dunn (7.9 ppg.) also returns along with sophomores Lexi Coull (4.9 ppg) and Alyssa Wiant (3.1 ppg).
Other returnees who saw limited time last season are Senior Kylie Mumford, sophomores Katera Sebastian-Sims, Alex Leadbetter and Grace Shick.
“We have 13 girls on the roster, which is a small roster, but it is also a roster filled with girls who want to play basketball,” said Simpson. “In the past, I’ve had five or six players and then after that it might be a tough situation of what we’re getting into if foul trouble arises and such. With this group, I have all the confidence in the world that I can got eight or nine deep and not lose much if that comes up and that’s a great luxury to have.”
Simpson continued, “With Frances and Kendall who have both stepped into a leadership role. Kendall has really been a floor leader which is something I haven’t really had in quite some time and that’s also huge to have because she may see things on the floor before I do.”
The Lady Lions also have four new players in freshmen Jenna Dunn, Casey Love, and Samantha Simpson, along with senior Cara Runyan who is a returning player.
“I think we’re starting to change the culture of C-L girls’ basketball as these girls are starting to figure out how to win games,” said Simpson. “We’ve had those years where we had leads but would have that bad quarter and the girls would get down on themselves. I think we changed that a couple years ago at Union when we won a game down there by coming back in the fourth quarter. We need to limit those bad quarters and if we do that, I think we’ll be successful.”
Simpson says he’s still not totally sure on a starting lineup, so he’ll probably be looking at matchups when choosing a lineup from game to game.
ROSTER
Seniors: Frances Milliron, Kylie Mumford, Cara Runyan
Juniors: Kendall Dunn
Sophomores: Lexi Coull, Katera Sebastian-Sims, Grace Shick, Alex Leadbetter Alyssa Wiant.
Freshmen: Jenna Dunn, Casey Love, Samantha Simpson, Ella Aaron.
SCHEDULE
December
Brookville Tournament
10-North Clarion, 3 p.m.
11-Brookville or Clearfield, TBA
14-Moniteau
16-at Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
22-Keystone
January
4-Karns City
6-at Cranberry, 6 p.m.
12-A-C Valley
14-at North Clarion, 6 p.m.
18-Union
20-at Clarion, 6 p.m.
25-at Ridgway, 6 p.m. varsity only
26-Venango Cath., 6:30 p.m. varsity only
31-Ridgway, 6:30 p.m., varsity only
February
1-at Moniteau, 6 p.m.
3-Redbank Valley
9-at Keystone, 6 p.m.
11-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
15-Cranberry
JV begins at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.