With high school golf starting this week and the rest of the fall sports preseason getting under way here is a quick look at the area teams:
BROOKVILLE
Football
It’s Gabe Bowley’s first year as head coach of the Raiders as the former assistant takes over the program that’s coming off a hard-fought 6-6 campaign.
The Raiders have senior quarterback Charlie Krug back on the field after missing most of last season with a knee injury. Krug threw for 2,009 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Junior Tony Ceriani (203 yards, 2 TDs) is the top returning rusher back from an offense that doesn’t return a lot of experienced skill players but three offensive linemen in seniors Jack Knapp and Danny Drake, and junior Jacob Clinger. Knapp (led team with 100 stops) and junior Gavin Hannah are the top returning tacklers on the defensive unit that returns five starters.
The Raiders scrimmage Saturday at Redbank Valley starting at 9:30 a.m. They open the season Aug. 25 at home against Central Clarion.
Volleyball
Joyce Reitz returns to coach the Lady Raiders for her third term and 10th overall as head coach. The Lady Raiders are coming off a 2-16 season.
Reitz has 24 girls on her preseason roster. Among the top returning players are seniors Julie Monnoyer and Eden Wonderling.
The Lady Raiders scrimmage at Moniteau next Wednesday before opening the season at Kane on Aug. 29.
Cross Country
Both teams have a combined 20 athletes on the preseason roster, which includes almost the entire scoring lineup of the District 9 Class A champion Raiders and Lady Raiders two-time state qualifier Erika Doolittle.
Head coach Dan Murdock has sophomore Ty Fiscus, junior Cole Householder, and seniors Jack Gill and Alec Geer from last year’s title team that won the program first boys’ D9 championship in 22 years. Fiscus and Householder finished third and ninth individually. The Raiders went on to place ninth at states.
Doolittle was fifth in the girls’ race.
Both teams open the season at Brockway on Aug. 29.
Boys Soccer
It’s head coach Dave Reitz’s seventh year with the Raiders, who are coming off a 7-10-1 season.
The Raiders return top scorer in senior striker Steven Plyler (12 goals, 6 assists), who was also an Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Star. Senior Brad Fiscus and junior Isaac Reitz were the second and third top scorers.
The Raiders start the season with their own Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament Aug. 25-26, opening in the first round with DuBois Central Catholic.
Girls Soccer
Shawn Castellan is the new head coach for the Lady Raiders, who are coming off an 8-8-3 season. He has 15 players on his preseason roster.
The Lady Raiders have most of their top goal-scorers back, including seniors Lauren Castellan and Hannah Lundgren, and sophomores Addison Patton and Kaida Yoder.
The Lady Raiders visit Brockway for a scrimmage on Monday at 6:30 p.m. before starting the season Aug. 28 at St. Marys with a 7 p.m. start.
CLARION-LIMESTONE
Football (Central Clarion)
The defending District 9 Class 2A and District 9 League Region 1 champions look to pick up where they left after going 10-2 last year as head coach Dave Eggleton heads into his third season with the Wildcats and ninth overall.
The Wildcats, with 55 on the preseason roster, have a lot back, including both lines — Jake Smith, Coleman Slater, Matt Alston, Colby Wright and Jimmy Kerr on the offensive side and Slater, Hayden Hindman, Josh Duncan and Owen Bauer on the defensive side.
All-state quarterback Jase Ferguson heads into his junior season already over 4,300 passing yards. He’ll look to skill players Tommy Smith, Dawson Smail, Brady Quinn and Braylon Beckwith to help move the ball.
The Wildcats scrimmage at Keystone Saturday with Keystone and Ridgway starting at 10 a.m. The regular season starts Aug. 25 at Brookville.
Volleyball
The Lady Lions were 9-9 last year under Ryan Troupe, who heads into his third season.
Two KSAC All-Stars are back with senior Abby Knapp and junior Jenna Dunn.
The Lady Lions scrimmage at Redbank Valley this Saturday at 9 a.m. before a home exhibition next Tuesday with Brockway. They open the season at Punxsutawney on Aug. 29.
Cross Country
Head coach Nicole Oakes has three returning state qualifiers back from both teams, who look to both field full lineups this year with a bump in numbers.
For the Lions, junior Logan Lutz and senior Ty Rankin are two-time state qualifiers. Last year, they claimed state spots by finishing seventh and 10th respectively at districts.
Lady Lions sophomore Adisen Jackson qualified as a freshman last fall, placing ninth overall.
Both teams open the season at Karns City on Aug. 30.
Boys Soccer
The Lions were 14-3 last year under head coach Don Montgomery, who enters his sixth season. He has 18 players on his preseason roster.
Junior Thomas Uckert is a returning Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Star.
The Lions scrimmage at DuBois Saturday at 9 a.m. and host Oil City Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. before starting the season at Forest Area on Aug. 29.