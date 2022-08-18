The fall sports season has already begun for area golf teams and with the calendar setup and PIAA changes this year, the first day of the regular season for the rest of the sports is Aug. 26. Scrimmages are scheduled prior to that opening day, including football this Saturday.
Here’s a look at area teams as preseason practices head into the end of the first week of the preseason, or second if one counts last week’s heat acclimatization practices for football:
BROOKVILLE
Football
It’s Scott Park’s eighth season with the Raiders, who are coming off a 7-4 season. The Raiders have just over 40 players on the preseason roster, including much of their lineup from last year, including junior quarterback Charlie Krug, senior receivers Brayden Kunselman and Noah Peterson, and the team’s second-leading rusher in senior Jackson Zimmerman. Defensively, three of the four top tacklers are back with seniors Carson Weaver, Zimmerman and Bryce Weaver.
The Raiders scrimmage at Redbank Valley Saturday at 2 p.m. They start the season with Central Clarion at the C-L Sports Complex on Aug. 26.
Volleyball
It’s former assistant coach Elice Morelock taking over the Lady Raiders, who have over 30 players on the preseason roster. The Lady Raiders were 8-10 last year with rotation players returning including senior Reggan Olson and junior Eden Wonderling.
The Lady Raiders open the season at home on Aug. 29 against DuBois Central Catholic.
Boys Soccer
Head coach Dave Reitz enters his sixth season with the Raiders, who finished 5-11-1 last year. Reitz has 25 players on his preseason roster, including returning Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Stars in senior goalie Brody Barto and junior Brad Fiscus.
The Raiders host the Matt Kramer Memorial Tournament next weekend, starting Friday with first-round opponent Clearfield. West Shamokin and DuBois Central Catholic are the other two teams in the tournament the finishes Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Kaitlyn Hill starts her fifth season with a 14-player roster. The Lady Raiders were 7-8-1 last year and lost only four seniors off the roster that returns key players such as seniors Breanna McKendree, Grace Park and Jazmines Sarvey-Vazquez, juniors Hannah Lundgren, Coryna Thornton and Lauren Castellan, and sophomores Madeline Reitz and Autumn Walter.
The Lady Raiders start their regular season Aug. 29 at home against St. Marys.
Cross Country
Dan Murdock is the head coach for both squads who have a combined 18 runners on the preseason roster — 11 boys and seven girls.
Among the top returners are four of the Raiders’ top five district finishers in juniors Alec Geer and Jack Gill, sophomore Cole Householder and junior Ian Clouse. Junior Brady Means and sophomore Jacob Murdock also ran at districts where the Raiders finished fifth.
The Lady Raiders placed third in the team standings and return state qualifier in sophomore Erika Doolittle, who finished 11th at districts. Senior Anna Fiscus and junior Ella Fiscus are also back from the postseason lineup.
Both teams open the season Aug. 30 at Ridgway.
C-L
Football
It’s Davey Eggleton’s second season with the Central Clarion co-operative setup that also includes North Clarion and its the fourth year overall of the combined programs. Last year, the Wildcats finished 4-6 after starting the season 0-4.
The Wildcats return starting quarterback Jase Ferguson, who threw for over 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior Ryan Hummell led the defense in tackles and was the second leading rusher. Senior Ashtin Rex is the top returning receiver.
Central Clarion scrimmages Keystone Saturday at home and opens the season at home at the C-L Sports Complex against Brookville on Aug. 26.
Volleyball
It’s Ryan Troupe’s second season with the Lady Lions, who were 12-3 last year. Senior Kendall Dunn, a KSAC First Team All-Star, is the top returning player.
The Lady Lions scrimmage Saturday at Redbank Valley. They open the regular season Aug. 30 at home against Union.
Boys Soccer
Don Montgomery starts his fifth season with the Lions, who were 7-3 last year.
He has 17 players on his preseason roster, led by reigning UAVSL South Division MVP in senior Bailee Verdill.
The Lions scrimmage at Brockway next Tuesday and at Oil City Aug. 24, and start their regular season Aug. 29 at home against Oil City.
Cross Country
Head coach Nicole Oakes has over 30 runners counting junior high on her combined rosters for boys and girls, including two returning state qualifiers in junior Ty Rankin and sophomore Logan Lutz.
At districts, Lutz and Rankin were 10th and 18th overall. Also back from the district lineup are Juniors Colton Keihl and Jack Craig, and sophomores Riley Rinker and Logan Meier.
For the Lady Lions, junior Clara Coulson is the highest returning finisher at 22nd place. Also back are sophomore Olivia Radaker and junior Madison Aaron.
Both teams run at Moniteau on Aug. 31.