BROOKVILLE — Hoping to work through the challenging numbers game, but returning the majority of the playing rotation from last year’s 1-12 season, the Brookville Lady Raiders look to improve under fourth-year head coach Kaitlyn Hill.
The Lady Raiders, who visit Clarion Friday to start the regular season, will focus mostly on staying healthy, but they’ll look to generate more offense as well as they scored just 10 goals last year. Seniors Alayna Haight and Jordan Cook both scored three goals last year and are among the key players Hill will lean on for leadership.
“Overall, we have a good group of girls who have some soccer background and played in the past and we have three new girls I’m super-excited to have and have worked hard,” said Hill, whose teams scrimmaged at Johnsonburg against Ridgway Tuesday. “They had some basketball background and we added them to the team, so that’s exciting to have that addition.”
Hill said there will be plenty of rotations amongst positions with a few anchors on the field. Cook or junior Breanna McKendree will handle goalkeeping duties. McKendree helps anchor the defense if not in goal while Cook could see time up front at forward.
Haight and senior Laynee Sorbin return to center midfield with others moving around as Hill tries to find the right mix.
“I keep telling the girls that they need to know three positions because with 14 girls, I can’t guarantee everyone plays the same spot every game,” Hill said. “We’re going to have to move people around to get everyone breaks.”
Other players back with playing experience from last year include juniors Grace Park and Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez, and the sophomore trio of Coryna Thornton, Lauren Castellan and Malaney Wallace.
Senior Elisa Molnar, and sophomores Hannah Lundgren and Bentley Hughey are the first-year players from basketball that Hill figures on using in key spots at some point.
Madeline Reitz and Autumn Walter are the new freshmen.
Winning as many games as possible is certainly a goal, but Hill has an eye on the big picture as well.
“Keeping everybody healthy is definitely my number-one priority,” she said. “With only 14, I think the whole team is worried about that. So we’re just really looking forward to working hard, staying healthy, taking precautions and if someone gets hurt, we can’t control that to a point, but with COVID everyone is well aware that we need to maintain good health on that side.”
Hill’s coaching staff consists of Jim Hill and Samantha Kennedy.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alayna Haight, Elisa Molnar, Laynee Sorbin, Jordan Cook.
Juniors: Breanna McKendree, Grace Park, Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez,
Sophomores: Hannah Lundgren, Coryna Thornton, Lauren Castellan, Malaney Wallace, Bentley Hughey.
Freshmen: Madeline Reitz, Autumn Walter.
SCHEDULE
September
3-at Clarion
7-at Curwensville
9-at Brockway, 7 p.m.
11-Clearfield, 10 a.m.
13-at Redbank Valley
15-at Port Allegany, 4:30 p.m.
16-at Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.
21-Punxsutawney
23-Curwensville, 4:30 p.m.
27-Brockway, 5 p.m.
29-at Ridgway, Johnsonburg, 6 p.m.
October
5-Elk Co. Catholic, 5 p.m.
7-at Punxsutawney
13-Port Allegany, 6 p.m.
15-at Kane, 3 p.m.
16-Ridgway, 10 a.m.
18-at Maplewood
20-DuBois
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted