KNOX — The Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team rolled to its fourth straight soccer win to start the season with a 14-0 rout of winless Keystone Tuesday.

Bailee Verdill continued his torrid scoring pace on the early season with five goals while adding two assists on the day. Thomas Uckert also had a big afternoon with one goal and four assists. Brendan Betwy scored two goals while Danny Schweitzer added one goal and three assists.

