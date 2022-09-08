KNOX — The Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team rolled to its fourth straight soccer win to start the season with a 14-0 rout of winless Keystone Tuesday.
Bailee Verdill continued his torrid scoring pace on the early season with five goals while adding two assists on the day. Thomas Uckert also had a big afternoon with one goal and four assists. Brendan Betwy scored two goals while Danny Schweitzer added one goal and three assists.
Brady Pierce, Jason Megnin, Layton Dunn, and Reece Geiger each added a goal. Jameson McIlwain, Tyler Bingham, and Isaac Lerch each added an assist.
“Sometimes when you have a big lead it can be tough to keep your focus on the field and you can have a tendency to get a bit sloppy,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “We told the guys at halftime to work on our passing game and keep with our initial defensive game plan.”
Verdill scored all five of his goals in the first half including the first four goals of the contest. Geiger, Betwy, and Uckert each scored goals as the Lions built an 8-0 halftime lead.
Betwy, Schweitzer, Pierce, Megnin, and Layton scored in the second half while Keystone had an own goal giving C-L the 14-0 victory.
Last Thursday, the Lions notched a 4-2 win over perennial power Brockway as Verdill scored all four goals, three of them on assists from Wyatt Boyden, Danny Schweitzer and Thomas Uckert. The Rovers scored first, but the Lions scored four unanswered goals to put the game away.
“Brockway is a team that you always want to measure your team by,” Montgomery said. “That game was a good measuring stick for us. We were tied at 1-1 at the half. In soccer each team wants to put their best effort into the first 10 minutes of each half. Our first 10 was better than theirs as we were able to score two quick goals in that second half and that opened up more room for us. Our guys were very happy with that win for sure.
“We have another game against Redbank Valley and we know it most likely is going to be more of a challenge so we’ll have to come out and be ready to go.”
Wednesday was the Lions’ home matchup with the Bulldogs. Next Tuesday, the Lions visit DuBois Central Catholic. Thursday, the Lions visit Brookville for a 6 p.m. start.
At Kersey, the Lady Raiders fell to 0-3 with a loss to Elk County Catholic.
Lauren Castellan scored an unassisted goal for the Lady Raiders, who trailed 2-1 at halftime.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host DuBois Wednesday before next Tuesday’s game at Punxsutawney. Next Thursday, the Lady Raiders host Clarion.
At Karns City, both Brookville squads were shut out as the Lady Raiders lost 7-0 and the Raiders were blanked 4-0 by the hosts.
The Raiders were set to host DuBois Wednesday before visiting Bradford Saturday at 11 a.m. Next week, the Raiders host C-L Thursday.