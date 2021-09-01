STRATTANVILLE — After getting to the District 9 Class 2A Championship game last season and losing to Brockway for the title, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team is hoping to take that next step and get back to the title game and winning it.
“Each season since I’ve been here, we’ve always been trying to build the program,” said head coach Don Montgomery. “First, it was to get to the playoffs, and we’ve done that, then it was to win a playoff game and we’ve done that. Then it was to get to the championship game and last year we were able to do that so that sets the bar for this team to not only get back there but to this time win that championship game.”
Doing so might be a bit of a challenge for the Lions as they lost five seniors, including their leading scorer in Beau Verdill.
“We lost a lot of leadership with Beau and Austin Coull on the defensive side,” said Montgomery. “Austin didn’t get the accolades, but he was the anchor of our defense the past couple of seasons. He saved a lot of scoring opportunities on his own.”
On the plus side the Lions do return 11 players from last season along with adding seven new players to this year’s team.
“We have 18 players which is a good number for us,” said Montgomery. “It’s like any other year as we have to replace what we’ve lost. I think we’ve done a good job of that these past couple of seasons so it’s kind of a next man up kind of thing.”
The returning players include five seniors in Charlie Franchino, Cody Whitling, Nate Megnin, Brock Smith, and Peyton Smith; juniors Reece Geiger, Bailee Verdill, and Tyler Bingham; and sophomores Blaise Cunningham, Jameson McIlwain, and Landon Smith.
New players on the team are junior Joseph Nasar with freshmen Jason Megnin, Wyatt Boyden, Thomas Uckert, Layton Dunn, Isaac Lerch and Carter Brown.
Geiger will be looked at as the primary goalkeeper this season, but Montgomery feels he has a couple other guys who can eventually take over that spot.
“Reece is our number one goalie although we have a couple freshman we’ve been working with,” said Montgomery. “Harrison Porter who is one of our assistants is a past goalie here at C-L and he’s been instrumental in developing our keepers. Having someone who is familiar with the position teaching these guys is an asset for us to have.”
As far as team strengths for the season Montgomery noted, “We’ll be strong defensively as we return three of our four players on the back line. I think we have a very good overall skill level which I believe is a strength. These guys are all soccer players and have a very good knowledge of the game.”
C-L is scheduled to open Sept. 9 at home against Forest Area.
ROSTER
Seniors: Charlie Franchino, Cody Whitling, Nate Megnin, Brock Smith, Peyton Smith.
Juniors: Reece Geiger, Bailee Verdill, Tyler Bingham, Joseph Nasar.
Sophomores: Blaise Cunningham, Jameson McIlwain, Landon Smith.
Freshmen: Jason Megnin, Wyatt Boyden, Thomas Uckert, Layton Dunn, Isaac Lerch, Carter Brown.
SCHEDULE
September
9-Forest Area
13-at Karns City
15-Keystone
16-at Redbank Valley, 4 p.m.
23-at Ridgway
27-at Forest Area, 3 p.m.
28-Karns City
30-at Keystone, 5 p.m.
October
5-Redbank Valley
7-DuBois
13-Ridgway
27-at Titusville
Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.