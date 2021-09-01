BROOKVILLE — For the Brookville Raiders soccer team, the season gets started in busy fashion at this weekend’s Elk County Tournament.
Opening with St. Marys at Huey Field Friday in Kersey at 5:30 p.m., the losers and winners of the four-team tournament play at 10 a.m. and noon respectively on Saturday. Friday’s other first-round pairing at 3:30 p.m. is Elk County Catholic and Kane.
The Raiders lost five starers off last year’s 5-10 team and head coach Dave Reitz heads into his sixth season relying on a roster that features just three seniors, so it’s a nod to the future with plans on working toward a winning record.
“Their attitude is what’s going to set them apart,” Reitz said Monday. “We have a bunch of kids who are decent athletes, but we’re going into the season with the ‘we have no superstar’ mentality. Everyone has a role to play and they’re all buying into their roles and holding each other accountable with the team first. It’s the whole attitude that they’re bringing that’s going to be our key.”
Two Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League All-Stars return in senior fullback/defender Garner McMaster and forward Logan Oakes. McMaster anchors the back line while adding some offense at times, especially with set pieces off corner kicks.
“He’s good at playing balls over the top as well as playing balls through and he’s a great all-around athlete,” Reitz said. “He’ll anchor the defense, but still has a little bit of freedom and flexibility to pitch in on the offensive side.”
Oakes is the second-leading scorer returning to the roster with six goals and nine assists, missing a handful of games at the end of the season with an injury. He’ll grind for opportunities in front of the net.
Oakes will be one of the five midfield/forwards and sophomore Brad Fiscus (5 goals, 2 assists) will be the main forward up front on the team’s 4-5-1 alignment. Sophomore Steven Plyler is the team’s leading returning scorer with 12 goals and six assists and he’ll return to a midfield spot along with Oakes with juniors Thomas Bowser and Ganen Cyphert, and sophomore Caleb Kornbau.
Back with McMaster on the defensive group are likely sophomores Caleb Burkett and Colin Kramer and freshman Rilee Payne.
Junior Brody Barto saw significant time at goalie as well.
“Brody has some good instincts and he’s grown a good bit the last year,” Reitz said. “He cuts angles pretty naturally and he’s an athlete back there. He reads things and just aggressive enough.”
The team’s other senior John McHenry starts the season injured, but will eventually give the team depth at midfield.
Reitz’s coaching staff consists of Corey Oakes, Shawn Castellan and Justin Miller. The Raiders visit Brockway next Thursday before their home opener Sept. 11 against Clearfield.
ROSTER
Seniors: John McHenry, Garner McMaster, Logan Oakes.
Juniors: Brody Barto, Thomas Bowser, Ganen Cyphert, Alex Reynolds, Christian Smith.
Sophomores: Caleb Burkett, Brad Fiscus, Caleb Kornbau, Colin Kramer, Steven Plyler, Ryker Selnekovic.
Freshmen: Austin Brosius, Gannon McMaster, Shayne Lindemuth, Luke McKinley, Rilee Payne, Daniel Turner.
SCHEDULE
September
3-vs. St. Marys, Elk Co. Tournament, Kersey, 5:30 p.m.
4-Elk Co. Tournament, Kersey, 10 a.m. or noon
9-at Brockway, 5 p.m.
11-Clearfield, noon
15-DuBois CC
16-at Elk Co. Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
18-at Forest Area, Tionesta, noon
21-Punxsutawney, 5:45 p.m.
23-Kane, 5:45 p.m.
27-Brockway, 7 p.m.
29-West Shamokin
30-at DuBois CC
October
5-Elk Co. Catholic, 7 p.m.
7-at Punxsutawney, 5:45 p.m.
12-St. Marys
14-at Karns City, 6 p.m.
18-at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted