DuBOIS — Its season coming to an end at 5-11-1, the Brookville Raiders soccer team dropped a 7-1 season-finale at DuBois on its Senior Night Monday.
Senior Brayten Sedor had a hat trick and an assist as fellow senior defenders Thad Slima and Houston Hemke also had late goals in the victory.
Thai Tran had two goals and Jay Parekh had three assists.
Brookville tied things up at 1-1 at the 14:53 mark of the first half as Garner McMaster had a free kick and Logan Oakes was able to get it by goalkeeper Brohm Hemke off of the rebound. But from there, it would be all DuBois.
Brody Barto made nine saves for the Raiders, who were outshot 21-12.
In Monday’s other game:
GIRLS
Brookville 0, Maplewood 0
On the road in District 10, the Lady Raiders played to a scoreless tie against Maplewood.
The tie put the Lady Raiders at 7-6-1 going into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at home against DuBois.
That’ll put the Lady Raiders into the Class 2A playoffs starting some time next week.
Going into DuBois, the Lady Raiders, after starting 1-4, have gone 6-2-1 since then with a 5-0-1 stretch since their last loss in a double-overtime 2-1 setback at Ridgway back on Sept. 29.
The Lady Raiders were scheduled to host Ridgway last Saturday, but that game was canceled due to inclement weather blowing through the area in the morning.
FRIDAY, Oct. 15
GIRLS
Brookville 6, Kane 1
At Kane in an afternoon matchup, the Lady Raiders got two goals apiece from Alayna Haight and Hannah Lundgren.
Also scoring were Autumn Walter and Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez. Grace Park, Walter and Sarvey.
THURSDAY, Oct. 14
BOYS
Karns City 3, Brookville 1
At Karns City, Steven Plyler found the back of the net for the Raiders in their loss to the host Gremlins.