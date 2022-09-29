DuBOIS — Notching its second win of the year over DuBois Central Catholic, the Brookville Raiders soccer team got two Isaac Reitz goals in the second half for a 2-0 win Monday afternoon.
The Raiders outshot the Cardinals, 14-2, in the first half against DCC goalkeeper Cartar Kosko. Two finally got to the back to the net in the second half.
“In the first half we really controlled the flow of the match,” Brookville head coach Dave Reitz said. “We treated Kosko like he was our target. And the kid can catch — he’s a good keeper, he’s got great hands ... We did him a lot of favors (by having many shots hit directly to him) but he still made good saves. That kid played outstanding today.
“At halftime we started to make our adjustments and tell them — which is the same thing we’ve been saying for years — to work post-to-post. Then Isaac was on the end of a Steve Plyler assist and then (53 seconds later) he was on the end of a Tom Bowser assist on the back post making the run.”
The Raiders kept pressuring with shots by Plyler and Brad Fiscus, but to no avail while DCC’s Kyan Peck got the two lone shots off for the Cardinals in the first half.
Brookville would get the game’s first goal at the 66:40 mark as Plyler crossed it over to Reitz, who then found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Just 53 seconds later, it was almost the same scenario — this time with Bowser feeding Reitz, who in turn made the shot for the 2-0 lead at the 67:33 mark.
“We didn’t lose confidence no matter what,” coach Reitz said. “We were controlling the match for the most part and controlled the flow and tempo. Our back four played an outstanding game today, especially our outside backs. They were moving the ball up and into channels. They were making overlapping runs — they really played well. All in all, we controlled the match and we ended up being rewarded with those two goals late.”
DuBois Central Catholic was able to go a bit more on the offensive late, with Peck and Fragle missing a couple of opportunities, but to no avail as the final buzzer sounded and the Raiders walked away with a 2-0 road win.
The Raiders outshot the Cardinals 28-9 with Kosko having 16 saves.
The Raiders, now 4-7, were scheduled to host Forest Area Thursday. Next Monday and Friday, they visit Brockway and St. Marys.
In other games:
THUR., Sept. 22
Brookville
sweeps Keystone
Both Brookville Area High School soccer teams swept to wins against visiting Keystone on a rainy last Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders won the first game, 3-1, improving to 4-4-1 with three wins and a tie over their last four games with three wins last week.
Coryna Thornton, Kaida Yoder and Hannah Lundgren scored for the Lady Raiders with Lauren Castellan assisting on Yoder’s goal.
In the second game, the Raiders walloped Keystone 13-1 as seven different players scored goals led by Steven Plyler’s three goals to go along with five assists. Brad Fiscus, Isaac Reitz and Thomas Bowser each scored two goals with Luke McKinley, Ganen Cyphert, Ryker Selnekovic and Rhys Vanderkelen also scoring.
Fiscus had three assists while Bowser, Gannon McMaster and Caleb Kornbau also assisted on goals.
Lady Raiders were scheduled travel to Curwensville Wednesday before hosting Forest Area at 6 p.m. Thursday. Next Monday, they head to Brockway Monday for a 5 p.m. game, their only one of the week.
Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.