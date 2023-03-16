Nathan Taylor wasn’t going do anything else. It was heavy lifting time.
The attached photo shows a move not easily accomplished, but for the 275-pound Taylor, the freshman-eligible national-tournament bound for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, it’s just another big moment on the mat.
He was tangling with top-seeded Yaraslau Slavikouski of Harvard at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships. Seeded fourth, Taylor already clinched one of the six national berths the EIWA received at heavyweight by virtue of his 3-1 sudden victory in the quarterfinals over No. 5 seed Ben Goldin of Pennsylvania.
So how does a 275-pounder lift and slam down a higher-seeded foe that likely weighed about 40 pounds less than him?
Perhaps it was his 585- and 425-pound personal-best marks in the squad and bench press in the preseason? It certainly helped.
“I’m pretty explosive, so I think my entire weight class I can do that with,” Taylor said Monday afternoon before he headed for the first time to this year’s NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
But doing the move and committing to it when the other guy is ranked No. 9 in the nation, well, that’s another level. And for the former Raiders PIAA champion, it’s been a process that, of course, has taken plenty of hard work, and not just physically.
“I think I was a little soft in high school,” Taylor said.
Yes, he said soft.
“I was a good athlete for my size which carried me to win a state title, but I think I was still mentally soft, so that definitely helped me out,” Taylor continued. “In high school, I was lazy. I didn’t want to lift the guy off the mat. And now, it’s just like, you have no other option.”
So back to the semifinals, where Taylor, as he was able to do with great clarity, explained how his 5-1 win played out.
“I got the late takedown in the second period and he chose down and I knew if I rode him out — coach (Zach) Rey always says that if you lift the heavyweight two or three times and you sky him and throw him down on the mat — they’re not going to get up again. And I knew that if I lifted him two or three times, he would break eventually,” Taylor said.
“He got to his feet close to the edge of the mat and I put all my power into it and he’s a little lighter than me obviously, so I just lifted him on the side of the mat,” he said. “I tight-waisted him after I lifted him and it felt like the life came out of him, so that was awesome.”
At the moment of the picture, Taylor was ending Slavikouski’s escape effort, basically.
“He crawled forward, stood up, got to his feet, probably with about 1:15 left in the third, and I just lifted him up and slammed him and that’s basically where the match ended. He kind of broke after that,” Taylor said.
Then in the finals, Taylor came within an eyelash of taking the title, but he lost a 5-1 decision to Navy’s Grady Greiss, the No. 2 seed.
The two battled through regulation to a 1-1 tie, Taylor escaping in the second and Griess getting out early in the third.
“It was a slow first period and we were feeling each other out without much action,” Taylor said. “We both got out from bottom pretty easily in the second and third periods and it was about 1:15 left. I came out the back and we got into a bunch of different positions and I’m pretty good at scrambling, but there’s a position that kind of lost it for me. I came out the back door and he actually hipped me back to my butt. I turned right. Had I turned left, I would’ve gotten the takedown.
“My teammates make fun of me know because had I literally turned left, I get the takedown. But we got in a weird scramble and he ended up getting the takedown with literally two seconds left.”
Griess, who beat Taylor 7-2 during the season, got two nearfall points to set the final.
Taylor opened with a pin of Columbia’s Billy McChesney, then in the pivotal quarterfinal bout with Penn’s Ben Goldin, Taylor avenged a 2-0 loss earlier in the year with his 3-1 sudden victory win, taking down Golden with 41 seconds left in the first overtime period. A social media clip of the ending of the bout has him coming off the mat say, “I’m going to nationals!”
TAYLOR’S PROGRESSION from high school state champion to national qualifier in two years at heavyweight, no less, is a remarkable run of hard work that Taylor spares no effort crediting to his coaches and workout partners.
Workout partners indeed:
— Zach Rey, a three-time All-American, two-time runner-up and national champion in 2011.
— Jordan Wood, a two-time individual All-American, finishing third last year.
— And a guy by the name of Kerry McCoy, the same McCoy of Penn State fame who won two NCAA titles and a two-time Olympian and four-time World Cup competitor and silver medalist.
“In high school I made big jumps and wrestling in the room with (two-time state champion) Colby did that and I knew wrestling with Jordan, Coach Rey and Kerry, would do that here,” Taylor said. “Coach Rey is an insanely strong wrestler, stays in perfect position and he’s hard to score on. Jordan is great at scrambling positions and he just a technically elite wrestler.
“Kerry, he’s just a savage.”
So if Taylor could take his lumps, he’d develop not just physically but mentally as well.
“I knew it would click eventually,” Taylor said. “At the beginning and middle of the season, it was rough. I had some losses where it was mental and physical. I wasn’t showing up. They know my ability. I had some bad losses, but I’m just really focused for this postseason. I’ve jumped levels this postseason for sure.”
And he finally scored on Coach Rey.
“Until last month, or two months ago, I had never took down Coach Rey in a match of live wrestling,” Taylor said. “That’s about a year and four months I never took him down in a live go. That’s what I had to go through.”
And the combination of getting stronger and getting dominated somewhat in workouts led Taylor down the path to nationals.
“We have a very good lifting staff here, some of the best in the country. They’re phenomenal,” Taylor added. “Last year, I went from 250 in high school then to 300 before dropping down and I think the size definitely helped me and then the mental part, like it was with Colby and then moving into college, I would just get beat on by Coach Rey.”
No more soft.