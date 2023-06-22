KANE — Winning its second game of the District 10 tournament, the Brookville 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars needed four innings to turn in a 14-0 rout of Kane Monday night in a game stopped after four innings due to the 10-Run Rule.
That lands 2-0 Brookville in the winners’ bracket semifinals on Wednesday at Port Allegany against Potter/McKean starting at 6 p.m.
Brookville, the visiting via the coin flip, scored in all four of its at-bats, three in the first, eight in the second, two in the third and one more in the top of the fourth.
Brookville worked Kane for 10 walks to go along with seven hits, four of them coming in its big eight-run second. Thirteen batters went to the plate in the second with four walks, an Avery Crooks two-run triple, Brynn Blake double and singles from Maylee Lewis and Payton Park.
In the fourth, Ava Nixon doubled while Blake and Eliza Shaffer singled.
Brookville got another strong pitching outing from a second pitcher. After Shaffer gave her team four no-hit innings in Saturday’s opening win over Warren, it was Nixon getting in the circle on Monday. She struck out six and walked six while giving up just one hit, a two-out single in the bottom of the third.
Potter/McKean opened with a 28-1 win over Bradford in three innings on Saturday. Wednesday’s winner gets the DuBois at Punxsutawney winner in Sunday’s winners’ bracket final while the loser plays Friday in an elimination game.
In Saturday’s tournament opener:
SATURDAY, June 17
Brookville 15,
Kane 1
At Zufall Field, Brookville started off hot and knocked out the visitors in a quick, four-inning 15-1 rout.
Pitcher Eliza Shaffer threw four hitless innings while also striking out 10 batters en route to getting the win via the 10-Run Rule.
Brookville manager Mark Sunealitis liked what he saw from his team’s opener.
“Keeping the energy is the most important thing,” he said. “This team definitely did not have a lack of it during Saturday’s game.”
Brookville’s first inning started with the first three batters in the order scoring off wild
pitches from third base. Payton Park and Whitney Sunealitis walked and Jaiden Silvis singled. After two outs, Ava Nixon doubled and scored on Brynn Blake’s single for a quick 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Shaffer also walked three and hit two batters, but Sunealitis liked her four-inning outing.
“She didn’t let up,” he said.
Warren’s lone run came in the second when Laken Carroll led off with a walk, moved to third on an errant pickoff throw to first and scored on Zella Hendricks’ groundout.
That would be in for Warren as Brookville scored seven in the second inning and four in the bottom of the third to run away with the game.
In the second inning, Brookville quickly responded to Warren’s lone run by putting seven more
on the scoreboard and two of those seven were scored off run-scoring singles from Sunealitis and Park.
Brookville needed just one more at-bat to put the game away. In the third, Shaffer walked and moved to second and scored on a Gracelynn Kimmerle single. Kimmerle then scored off of an error in the infield and two more runs followed as Park singled in Lilian Miles. Park scored after Sunealitis hit a single.
One run away from ending the game via the 15-Run Rule, Warren got out of a bases-loaded jam and got to bat in the top of the fourth. A walk and two hit batters loaded the bases with one out, but Shaffer whiffed both Laken Carroll and Zella Hendricks.
Brookville wound up with six hits, taking advantage of 11 walks. Six different hitters had safeties — Park, Sunealitis, Silvis, Nixon, Brynn Blake and Kimmerle.
Correspondent Rees Taylor contributed to this story with the Warren-Brookville game recap.