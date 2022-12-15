BROOKVILLE — Patrick Young’s record-breaking swim in the 100-yard butterfly and a dominating night from the girls highlighted the season-opening meet for the Brookville Area High School swimming team Monday against Franklin at Hickory Grove Natatorium.
Young blasted the Raiders’ nearly 10-year-old team mark along with the pool record when he touched the board in 52.37 seconds. It bested Justin Ransel’s 2013 record of 54.1 and Clearfield’s Luke Mikesell’s pool mark of 52.65from 2019.
“I know a lot about both Justin Ransel and Luke Mikesell and the caliber of swimmers that they were and how hard they worked,” Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. “For Patrick to not only break those records, but to break them convincingly, is just absolutely amazing.
“Especially at this point of the season, that’s just not something that is supposed to happen. Records usually fall after a long season of hard work, and numerous attempts, and a big taper at the end of the season. And Partick just walks on deck at the first meet and nails it. That really speaks to his natural ability and to his year-round work ethic. I don’t have to get Patrick into shape as his coach. He starts the season in fabulous shape and we just try to carry that forward.”
Young, a junior from North Clarion and part of Brookville’s co-operative program that also includes Clarion and Clarion-Limestone, also won the 50 freestyle in 22.06, the short-handed Raiders’ only wins in a 106-38 loss.
The Lady Raiders won, 111-57, as senior Madeline Golier was a quadruple winner. She won the 50 freestyle (26.26) and 100 butterfly (1:06) while swimming legs on the 200 medley relay (2:05.14) with Ella Fiscus, Kerrigan Swartz and Erika Doolittle, and the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:17) with Fiscus, Doolittle and Grace Park.
Fiscus also swam with Swartz, Casey Riley and Cora Parson on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:55.69) while also finishing second behind Golier in the 100 butterfly.
“Madeline really came through strong and showed experience and leadership as a senior,” Doolittle said. “Ella battled through some shoulder issues for three firsts and a second.”
Other wins came from senior Park in the 200 freestyle (2:22.77) and freshman Adell Doty in the 100 freestyle (1:05.69).
“We’re still figuring out where some of the new freshman girls are going to fit into the lineup, but they all swam some really strong splits in individual races and on relays,” Doolittle said. “There is so much versatility with that group, and even a first place in the 100 free for freshman Adell Doty. Things look very promising there.”
Park was third in the 500 freestyle while Swartz added seconds in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Doolittle finished second in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Violet Harper was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 IM. Claire DeVallance was third in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke while Parson was third in the 50 freestyle and Kendra Himes third in the 100 freestyle. Taryn Hoffman was third in the 100 breaststroke.
“We really had to ask a lot of kids to swim some uncomfortable events, events that aren’t their favorites but it’s how the lineup came together,” Doolittle said. “The girls stepped up with Kerrigan and Violet in the 200 IM, and Henry May did the same thing on the boys side with the 200 IM. Mackenzie Jacobson got thrown in there, too, as a freshman on the girls side and scored points for us.”
Also for the Raiders, Brady Means was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle. Daniel Turner was second in the 100 backstroke.
Both teams swim at Clearfield Friday before the holiday break. They visit Warren on Jan. 5.