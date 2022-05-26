BROOKVILLE —Brookvillle senior Laynee Sorbin knew exactly what she needed to do to punch her ticket to the PIAA Class 2A Championships this weekend at Shippensburg University.
For Sorbin’s sophomore teammate Julie Monnoyer, she knew she had to win a race to win a title. She just wasn’t sure if it was the right one yet.
In the end, both will be heading to states after qualifying at last Friday’s District 9 Championships.
Sorbin hit the state qualifying mark on her final triple jump attempt and finished third with a leap of 35 feet, 6 inches while Monnoyer won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.78.
Monnoyer runs Friday in the prelims starting at 10:45 a.m. while Sorbin goes Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman, wrapping up his 30th and final season on the track, is happy to take a couple of his hard-working athletes to states.
“They’ve been, in several contexts, consistently for practices and leaders, they’ve done the work and they’re deserving as anybody to make that trip and I’m very happy for them,” said Roseman.
Sorbin was amongst some good state medal contenders going into the triple jump and not surprisingly, Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser delivered with a winning jump of 37 feet, 6 inches, some 13 inches ahead of runner-up Laiyla Russell of Cranberry. That shares the top seed for states while Russell is No. 7.
Russell’s jump pushed Sorbin out of the second state spot and sitting at 34-10 at the time going into her last jump, it was time to do something. She had no choice.
“I was stressed out walking back to do my last jump,” Sorbin said. “I remember walking back and I was so stressed and I was like saying to myself that I’m not going to make it and it’s sad. I had to jump 35-6 and it was my last time on the runway and then I jumped exactly 35-6.”
“That was huge, that she has consistently jumped well over and over,” Roseman said of her strong, even season for the most part. “Personal bests are great, but when you don’t, consistently doing well is almost as important instead of going back and forth. The plan for her was to relax on the first couple jumps, get a mark and get into the finals and if you have to take a chance, then take a chance.”
Sorbin was 1/2 of an inch shy of her season-best jump. Seeded 15th at Shipp, she’ll need to get over 36 feet at least to contend for a top-eight medal finish.
Sorbin’s progression, she hopes, can lead to a better performance than her first trip a year ago.
“I feel like any work I put in outside of the season helps a lot,” Sorbin said. “I was jumping in the 33s during the indoor season and that’s what I was doing last season outdoors. If I didn’t do indoors this year, I wouldn’t have gotten to 35-6.
“Last year when I went down, it was not great (30 feet, 8 inches, 22nd place), so I think my goal is to just go and jump the best I can and hopefully get into the 35s so I don’t embarrass myself.”
For Monnoyer, it was simply about running a similar time from her season-best in the 100 hurdles and taking advantage of tough early conditions by turning in the best preliminary time (16.87) and then in the finals (16.78), beating top-seeded Rossi McMillen of Karns City (16.94) who wound up second.
Proof that she was just focused on the task ahead of her? She didn’t realize she won the title after the final.
“I crossed the line and I wasn’t sure,” Monnoyer laughed. “I knew that was the last one, but I wasn’t sure if I won or not. I thought there would be something with Class 3A and then they told me I won. I don’t know.
“I didn’t expect this, honestly. It’s super-exciting, but I was not expecting it at all.”
The methodology that Monnoyer used certainly worked.
“Maybe not totally understanding everything just played into her favor,” Roseman smiled. “Just go run fast, do your job and we’ll sort it out later.”
A late change of approach helped Monnoyer perhaps run what she needed on a day where early rainy conditions did not favor sprinters.
“Julie surprised herself but I knew she could do it,” Lady Raiders assistant coach and hurdles coach Dana MacBeth said. “She just started three-stepping at the Redbank Valley Invitational. I wasn’t going to be at Redbank and she asked if she should try it there. I never push them to three-step, but I said sure why not? She’s a hard worker and she really listens. She’s simply a joy to work with.”
The Lady Raiders wound up 11th in the team standings, getting their other team points from their three relays in top-six finishes. They had won the last two district team titles and
The 4x100 relay of Julie Monnoyer, Emily Martz, Kailin Bowser and Morgan Monnoyer were edged at the line by Johnsonburg for the second place and a state berth, finishing third in 52.3 second.
Finishing fifth was the 4x800 relay of Erika Doolittle, Janelle Popson, Sadie Shofestall and Martz with a time of 11:02.91.
The Lady Raiders’ 4x400 relay placed sixth in 4:24.22 with Bowser, Martz, Shofestall and Doolittle.
Julie Monnoyer was also seventh in the triple jump (33 feet, 6 inches) while Sorbin placed eighth in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Doolittle was 12th in the 800 run (2:38.95) while Bowser finished 13th in the 100 dash (13.86) and Autumn Walter 10th in the 200 dash (28.83). Claire Haines finished 13th in the discus (86 feet, 3 inches).
Sickness did rock the Lady Raiders’ lineup somewhat. Morgan Monnoyer, last year’s Manners Award winner, was limited to just the 4x100 relay, for instance, instead of trying to defend her titles in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
“We’ve grown accustomed to taking the 4x1 to the state meet and last year we had a lot of things go our way that wasn’t necessarily supposed to and we won the team title,” Roseman said. “This year, it seemed like anything that could go wrong did, but it’s part of the learning process.”