BROCKWAY — Plenty of points and all kinds of scholarship money.
Last Friday’s 8th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game for District 9’s outgoing senior football players at Brockway’s Varischetti Field yielded $20,000 with 20 $1,000 scholarships awarded.
For area players, that meant three scholarships for Brookville’s Carson and Bryce Weaver and Central Clarion’s Ashton Rex.
On the field, it was a high-scoring and entertaining matchup that saw the South outgun the North, 44-34.
Brookville also had Noah Peterson and Nathan Haney in action for the South, all on the defensive side of the ball. Peterson saw action at cornerback while Haney played on both lines, mostly on offense.
South quarterback Eric Booher of Karns City was 17-of-26 for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching an 18-yard TD from Central Clarion’s Ashton Rex on a double reverse as he earned South Offensive MVP honors.
The South jumped out to a 21-0 lead as they scored two touchdowns in a nine-second span early in the second quarter — the latter of which was a 35-yard pick-six by Keystone’s Tyler Albright, who was named the South Defensive MVP — before the North responded minutes later as St. Marys’ Carter Chadsey caught a five-yard TD from Port Allegheny QB Drew Evens.
The South got its lead up to 25 at one point early in the third quarter before the North started chipping away. But a couple of costly turnovers paved the way for points for the South as they held a 22-point lead with 2:45 left to play before the North scored two touchdowns in the final seven seconds to cap off the contest.
South running back Zeke Bennett of Punxsutawney had the first score of the night with a 7-yard run to paydirt with 7:39 left in the first quarter as fellow Chucks teammate Peyton Hetrick kicked the extra point.
Bennett led the South with 67 yards rushing on 12 carries. The Raiders’ Carson Weaver got a carry that went two yards and just short of a touchdown.
After three-and-outs by each team, the North had its first sustainable drive of the contest, reaching the South 38-yard line before going for it on 4th-and-3. But the South’s Bryce Weaver stopped Kane’s Addison Plants to give the South the ball back at its own 37. Three plays later, Booher found his Karns City teammate in Micah Rupp open down the sidelines for a 57-yard score as Hetrick’s PAT made it 14-0.
Just nine seconds later as the North set up shop at its own 36, St. Marys quarterback Charlie Coudriet fired the ball off into the flats, but Albright jumped the route and went racing into the end zone for a 35-yard interception return TD. Hetrick’s extra point gave the South a 21-0 lead with 10:52 left in the second quarter.
The North finally scored on Port Allegany quarterback Drew Evens’ 5-yard TD pass to St. Marys’ Carter Chadsey. But the South answered as time expired in the first half on Hetrick’s 22-yard field goal.
To start the second half, Union/A-C Valley’s Mikey Card gave the South a 42-yard fumble recovery return that led to a score. The South used a trick play that saw Rex get the ball on a double reverse as he then fired into the end zone to a wide open Booher for the 18-yard score. Hetrick’s point-after kick then gave the South its biggest lead of the night at 31-6.
From there, the teams traded touchdowns into the late moments of the game. Kane’s Ricky Zampogna had TD runs of 8 and 3 yards for the North while Booher threw a 26-yard TD pass to Rupp and Redbank Valley’s Cole Bish scored on a 1-yard run to put the South up 44-22 with 2:45 remaining.
With the outcome game likely out of reach, the North had a sustained drive at the very end that saw Coudriet pick of a majority of his yards through the air, capped off with a 25-yard TD throw to Kane’s Landon Darr with just 7.7 seconds left as he found Darr over the middle. Coudriet’s pass to Chadsey for the two-point conversion fell incomplete as the North trailed by 16.
But in what was essentially a meaningless kickoff, the South got the ball and started pitching it around to try and avoid being tackled. Eventually, the North’s Logan Mosier of St. Marys was able to intercept one of the pitchbacks and took it 15 yards to the house on the fumble recovery with no time on the clock — setting the final at 44-34.
Each team’s leading receiver had just two receptions each as Mosier had 95 yards on two catches while the South’s Rupp made both of his catches count for TDs as he picked up a total of 83 yards.
The North’s two-QB plan saw Evens throw for 163 yards while Coudriet threw for 109 yards.
Courier-Express Sports Writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.