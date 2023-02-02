Dworek earns PSAC Award
SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University senior track and field standout Bryan Dworek was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week in an announcement from the league office Monday.
The former Brookville Raiders standout picks up his first PSAC weekly award of the season after a career-best performance at the YSU Mid-Major Invitational last weekend at Youngstown State.
He won the long jump competition at the YSU meet, defeating a field of 53 total jumpers that included more than a dozen jumpers from the PSAC and three Division I jumpers. Dworek landed a mark of 7.31 meters (23 feet, 11 3/4 inches) to set a new personal best and top the NCAA provisional standard in the process.
“It’s funny because I wasn’t planning on jumping because my shins were hurting, but I put calve sleeves on and trying it,” Dworek said Tuesday. “All my jumps were consistently over 23 feet, which I was happy with, and then my last jump, I just got my foot down quick and took off.”
His effort put a scare into the second-oldest men’s indoor track and field record at Slippery Rock, as Jeff McBride’s current record of 7.38 meters (24 feet, 2 1/2 inches) was set back in 1989. The only other men’s indoor record older than the long jump is Mike Phipps’ high jump record of 2.09 meters (6 feet, 10 1/4 inches) from 1980.
Dworek currently ranks second in the PSAC and 18th among all jumpers in Division II.
Slippery Rock will venture away from Youngstown State for the first time this winter when it travels to the University of Mount Union Saturday for the Jim Wuske Invitational.
In other college athlete news:
— Also at Slippery Rock, senior Danielle MacBeth of Brookville finished 10th in the pentathlon also at the YSU Invitational with 2,787 points. She was ninth in the long jump (16 feet, 1/2 inch), 10th in the 800-meter run (2:44.95), 11th in the shot put (29 feet, 11 1/2 inches), and 13th in both the high jump (4 feet, 8 1/4 inches) and 60 hurdles (9.94).
Another Brookville native at Slippery Rock, senior Ethan Brentham, was 18th in the 3,000-meter run in 8:53.02.
— Duquesne junior Ian Thrush, also from Brookville, also ran at the YSU Invite and was sixth in the 200 dash (22.09) and 18th in the 60 dash (7.07).
— Nathan Taylor split his weekend bouts on the mat for the No. 21-ranked Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Last Saturday, Taylor scored a 12-5 decision over Columbia’s Billy McChesney at heavyweight. With the Mountain Hawks trailing 18-14 going into the final bout Taylor needed a pin or a technical fall to give the Mountain Hawks the victory, but Columbia held on for the 18-17 win.
Sunday, Taylor battled Arizona States’ No. 6 Cohlton Schultz, a returning NCAA finalist at 285. The match was tied 1-1 early in the third period when Schultz scored the only takedown in a 3-2 decision, which brought the Sun Devils within 10-9 at intermission. The No. 17 Sun Devils went on to win, 21-16.
Lehigh hosts Army this Saturday at 2 p.m.
— At Grove City College, Brookville freshmen Sadie Shofestall and Calvin Doolittle are on the swimming and diving teams.
In last Saturday’s meet at Ohio Northern, Shofestall swam on the first-place 400 freestyle relay and runner-up 200-yard medley relay while also finishing fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Doolittle was fourth in the 200 butterfly, fifth in the 500 freestyle, ninth in the 100 freestyle. He also swam on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay.
The GCC women won, 173-95, while the men lost, 151-133.
Grove City hosts its own Pre-PAC Championship Tune-Up meet this Saturday before hosting the PAC Championships Feb. 15-18.
— At Allegheny College, Brookville freshman Emma Afton is on the swimming and diving team. Last Friday at Mount Union, Afton swam on the fourth-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays and finished fourth in the 500 freestyle. Allegheny lost, 165-52. Next up for the Gators is the PAC Championships in Grove City Feb. 15-18.
— Brookville’s Griffin Ruhlman, a freshman at Carlow University, scored a career-high 19 points in the Celtics’ 92-62 loss at St. Mary-Woods last Saturday. He hit six of his nine shots from the floor with two steals. For the season, Ruhlman is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game for the 1-22 Celtics, who host Alice Lloyd College Thursday and West Virginia Tech Saturday.
Purple Night set for Feb. 7
BROOKVILLE — In conjunction with Turner Syndrome Awareness Month, the Brookville Raiders basketball team is hosting a “Purple Night” during their varsity and JV games against Elk County Catholic next Tuesday.
Basket raffles, 50/50s and a bake sale will raise money that will go to organizations that help children with extra needs.
Turner Syndrome is a chromosomal condition that affects only girls and women and affects 1 in every 2,000 baby girls, the second-most common genetic/chromosomal disorder in females.
Signs of Turner Syndrome include short stature, neck webbing, kidney irregularities, hearing loss, recurrent middle ear infections and reduced fertility.
It is estimated that 98 percent of Turner Syndrome pregnancies end in miscarriage, many even before diagnosis.
For more information, visit www.turnersyndrome.org.
Jr. high basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams took two of three matchups at home Tuesday afternoon.
The ninth-graders improved to 9-3 with a 58-34 win over Slippery Rock. Luke Burton and Aaron Turner scored 18 and 10 points respectively while Landen Marrara and Hayden Freeman each finished with nine points.
Last Wednesday, the Raiders beat Punxsutawney, 46-30, as all 10 Raiders found the scoring column with Freeman and Josh Semeyn scoring nine and eight points apiece.
The Raiders were scheduled to play at Central Mountain Wednesday before Monday and Tuesday home games with Altoona and Central Mountain. Next Wednesday, the Raiders visit Slippery Rock.
The seventh-and-eighth graders split with Brockway at home Tuesday. The eighth-graders fell to 6-7 with a 30-19 loss to Brockway. Owen May and Oliver Butcher scored seven and six points apiece for the Raiders.
The seventh-graders improved to 8-6 with a 37-28 win over the Rovers. Isaac Blair scored nine points while Dicen Bish and Oryn Vander Kelen each scored eight points. Grayden McMaster finished with four points.
Last Friday, both teams lost to St. Marys, the eighth-graders 38-25 and the seventh graders, 31-28. Declan Reitz and Butcher scored 12 and 10 points apiece. Bish led the seventh-graders with 10 points.
Both the seventh-and-eighth grade teams host West Shamokin Friday. Next week, both host Altoona Monday and Elk County Catholic Tuesday before the seventh-graders travel to Johnsonburg Wednesday.
JV Raiders win again
FRILLS CORNERS — The Brookville Raiders junior varsity basketball team improved to 10-4 after Monday’s 59-39 win at North Clarion.
Zayden Jordan and Carter Mackins scored 16 and 13 points apiece while Hunter Whitlatch scored 10 points and Jesse Lucas finished with nine points.
Indoor track runs at Edinboro
EDINBORO — Brookville’s indoor track and field team competed at Edinboro’s Sports and Recreation Center last Saturday.
Ty Fiscus turned in two sixth in the one-mile run (4:51.55) and 3,000-meter run (9:38) while Sam Krug was fifth in the 60 hurdles (9.65). Brady Means was 10th in the 3,000 run (10:10.63). In the long jump, Nick Shaffer and Jacob Murdock finished 13th (17 feet, 2 1/2 inches) and 14th (17 feet, 1/2 inch). The Raiders also finished fourth in the distance relay (1:41.41) with Brad Fiscus, Brady Means, Jack Gill and Evan McKalsen. The 4x200 relay (1:41.14) of Krug, Gill, Shaffer and Murdock finished eighth.
For the Lady Raiders, Kaida Yoder finished 10th in the 400 dash (1:04.6) and 18th in the 200 dash (29.04). She finished 25th in the 60 dash (8.88).