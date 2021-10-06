Brookville’s Neil shining on youth golf circuit
Brookville fifth-grader Samantha Neil has had a strong fall golf season on the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation Pittsburgh Local Tour.
In five events playing nine-hole rounds at regional courses in Western Pennsylvania, she has won all five events and is on her way to winning the 9-and-10-year-old division.
Last Saturday at The Links at Spring Church she won with a 42, preceded by winning rounds of 48 at Rolling Acres Golf Course, 49 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, 43 at Lake Arther Golf Club and a shorter-round low score of 27 at Slippery Rock Golf Club in late August.
With just this Saturday’s event at Lenape Heights Golf Course in Ford City, Neil has scored 150 points among seven different scoring golfers in her division, mostly from the suburban Pittsburgh area.
L’jacks 1-2 at Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Brookville Lumberjacks went 1-2 in ABC Youth Football League action at Slippery Rock last Saturday.
The Seniors lost 16-0 to fall to 4-3, the Juniors won 6-0 to improve to 3-4 and the Bantams lost 12-0 to drop to 1-6.
In the Junior win, Landon Smith scored on a 3-yard run with 6:56 left in the game. The defense helped make that stand with five sacks in the game, one on the last play by Cole Mitchell and Dylon Simpson. Gabe Shick intercepted a pass and the defense recovered two fumbles.
The Bantams recovered two fumbles in their loss by Connor Lewis and Caleb Moore.
All three teams host East Brady Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Area trio on Honor Roll
WARREN — Christian Coudriet threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns, none more important than the 4-yard scoring toss to Carter Chadsey with 40 seconds left, in a 35-28 St. Marys’ win at previously unbeaten Karns City, to earn the D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg for Week Six of the 2021 season.
The pass to Chadsey came with the Dutch losing 28-27 and helped Coudriet finish the night 25 of 38 for 401 yards. If that wasn’t enough, he also ran for a 2-point conversion and kicked three PATs.
Honorable Mention: Logan Mosier (St. Marys), Carter Chadsey (St. Marys), Micah Rupp (Karns City), Ray Shreckengost (Redbank Valley), Jase Ferguson (Central Clarion), Christian Simko (Central Clarion), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Maddox Baughman (Cameron County), Gavyn Ayers (Coudersport), Mark McGonigal (Clearfield), Charlie Krug (Brookville), Dawson Camper (Union/A-C Valley), Brayden Fox (Brockway).
Jim Kelly is the Hall of Fame quarterback of the Buffalo Bills who grew up in East Brady, Pa. and went to Miami (Fla). Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 after passing for over 45,000 yards as a pro, including two seasons in the USFL, with 320 career touchdown passes. He led the Bills to four straight AFC Titles. Kelly’s name on the award is being used with his permission.
Slippery Rock routs CUP, 75-0
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Golden Eagle football team took on one of the top teams in the nation on Saturday afternoon, falling to seventh-ranked Slippery Rock 75-0 at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Clarion (0-5, 0-2 PSAC West) struggled against a team that ranked among the nation’s best, falling to The Rock on the road.
Clarion struggled against the Rock, who came into the game ranked seventh nationally according to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). As such, the Golden Eagles had trouble moving the ball on Slippery Rock, while the latter finished with 588 yards of total offense.
Khyree Marshall finished as Clarion’s leading rusher, compiling 35 yards on 12 carries. Ty Corbin caught a team-high three passes while Terrell Ford led the team in receiving yards.
The Rock led 20-0 after the first quarter, 55-0 at halftime and 68-0 going into the fourth quarter.
SRU quarterback Andrew Koester threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns.
Next up for Clarion is Homecoming on Saturday against another nationally-ranked team in Indiana University of Pa. starting at 2 p.m.