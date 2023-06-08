PIAA playoffs under way
District 9 baseball and softball teams fared well overall in the opening around of the PIAA playoffs Monday.
Baseball teams finished 4-1 while softball managed just one win in a 1-3 first-round performance.
Punxsutawney and Clarion notched wins in a tripleheader at Showers Field in DuBois Monday. In Class 3A, Punxsutawney downed WPIAL runner-up Neshannock 9-1 while in Class 1A, Clarion routed District 6 runner-up Harmony, 15-0, in three innings. The other game at Showers saw Class 2A champion Redbank Valley eliminated by WPIAL third seed Burgettstown in a 6-1 decision.
Also winning was D9 Class 2A runner-up Karns City, which won its first state playoff game since 1996 with a 2-1 win over WPIAL champion Seton La Salle. DuBois Central Catholic, defending state champion and D9 Class 1A runner-up, needed eight innings to beat District 6 runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle, 8-5.
Thursday in the second round, the Chucks and Gremlins will play at Showers as Karns City meets District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area at 3 p.m. with the Chucks facing District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola at approximately 5:30 p.m. In Class 1A, Clarion faces District 10 runner-up Saegertown at Westminster College at noon and DuBois Central Catholic plays District 3 champion Greenwood at Altoona’s Veterans Field at 3 p.m.
In softball, the lone D9 winner was Class 2A champion Cranberry, which advanced with an 8-7 win over WPIAL third seed Greensburg Central Catholic. The Berries face District 5 champion Everett at Heindl Field in DuBois starting at 3 p.m.
Other Monday games had Class 2A runner-up Moniteau losing to D10 champion Sharpsville, 15-4, in six innings. In Class 1A, D9 champion DuBois Central Catholic was blanked 7-0 by WPIAL runner-up Carmichaels. D9 runner-up Elk County Catholic lost 8-6 to D6 runner-up West Branch.
Thursday’s winners advance to next Monday’s semifinals at sites and times to be announced.
Hunter Trapper course slatedLIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic course for hunters 11 years old on or before July 8 will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall along Route 66 south of Clarion July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete the on-line study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, click Education, on drop down window click on the Hunter-Trapper Education in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the Register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on-line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.