Lady Lions lose to Keystone
STRATTANVILLE — Natalie Bowser was too much for Clarion-Limestone could handle inside with a double-double of 26 points and 19 rebounds in a 62-52 victory over the Lady Lions last Thursday.
Bowser scored 12 of her total points in the second quarter as the Lady Panthers turned a 12-8 lead after one quarter into a 35-18 halftime lead.
Keystone continued to lead by 18 at 46-28 after the third quarter with an 11-10 scoring edge for the quarter. The lead grew to as high as 22 points at 62-40 before a 12-0 C-L run to end the game to set the final score.
“One thing about our girls is that they continue to hustle, and they don’t give up,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We kept chipping away and chipping away and we put a little scare into them that he put his starters back in near the end. We’ve just been such an up and down team lately though.”
Jenna Dunn had a double-double of her own with 18 points and 11 rebounds for C-L. She made 6 of 7 free throws for the contest. Lexi Coull and KK Sebastian-Sims each notched 11 points for the Lady Lions.
“We know Jenna is capable of having a breakout game like tonight,” said Simpson.
Ava Patrick scored 12 points while Jill Winters added eight points for Keystone.
The Lady Lions (8-12) host Karns City Friday and visit Cranberry next Tuesday to close out their regular-season schedule.
— By Steve Smail
Little League signups under way
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Little League’s open registration is available on-line through February on the league’s website at www.brookvillearealittleleague.com.
The cost to register is $40 with a late registration schedule from March 1-12 with a $55 registration feel ($15 late fee). Boys and girls ages 4-16 are eligible to register.
For league announcements and important updates, please check the league’s website long with Facebook. Questions or for more information, contact the league via Facebook or e-mail: brookvilleareaLL@gmail.com.
CUP wrestlers host Buffalo, Rider
CLARION — The Clarion University wrestling team takes a 10-3 overall record and 7-1 mark in the Mid-America Conference into this weekend’s matches at Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
Head coach Keith Ferraro’s team has won seven straight matches going into Friday’s match with Buffalo starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, the Raiders host Rider starting at noon.
After this weekend, the Golden Eagles travel to West Virginia (Feb. 17) and Penn State (Feb. 19) to wrap up the dual season. The MAC Championships are March 3 at George Mason University.
College report: Taylor wins
BETHLEHEM — In its final home dual of the season, Lehigh picked up bonus point victories in the first three bouts and never looked back as the Mountain Hawks defeated Army West Point 26-9 last Saturday inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Lehigh won seven of the first eight bouts, scoring bonus points in four, to earn the victory, improving its season record to 7-9.
Lehigh first-year heavyweight Nathan Taylor of Brookville made it three consecutive bonus wins with a 17-5 major decision over Cade Carlson. Taylor, who improved to 11-9, finished with seven takedowns, including four in the final period to secure the major.
The Mountain Hawks will close out the dual season, beginning with a visit to Bucknell Friday night with match time set for 7 p.m. before a Saturday trip to Princeton at 6 p.m.
— Duquesne’s Ian Thrush of Brookville ran at the Akron Invitational last weekend, finishing third in the 200-meter dash in 21.89 seconds. He was also seventh in the 60 dash in 7.03 seconds.
— Slippery Rock’s Ethan Brentham of Brookville finished fifth in the mile run at Mount Union’s Wuske Open last Saturday, crossing the line in 4:28.36. Also for Slippery Rock, Brookville’s Danielle MacBeth was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles (991), eighth in the long jump (16 feet, 5 inches) and 28th in the 60 dash (8.5).
— Carlow University freshman Griffin Ruhlman is averaging 4.8 points in 18 minutes of playing time. Tuesday night in a 76-47 loss to West Virginia Tech, Ruhlman scored nine points with two rebounds. The Celtics are 1-24 going into Saturday’s game at Point Park.
JV basketball rdp
Here are the latest junior varsity basketball games from the Raiders and Lady Raiders:
TUESDAY, Feb. 7
Boys: Brookville 32, Elk Co. Catholic 27
Carter Mackins scored eight points while Caleb Kornbau and Wyatt Lucas each scored five points as the Raiders improved to 13-4.
MONDAY, Feb. 6
Girls: Brookville 26, Clarion 3
At home against Clarion, the Lady Raiders improved to 8-5 as Samantha Whitling scored eight points, and Kaida Yoder and Lacy Silvis each scored six points.
SATURDAY, Feb. 4
Boys: Brookville 48, Punxsutawney 34
Against the Chucks, the Raiders also finished a season sweep as Zayden Jordan scored 12 points, and Carter Mackins and Jake Semeyn each scored nine points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 3
Girls: Brookville 34, Punxsutawney 32
Also at home, the Lady Raiders held off a late rally for a two-point win and a season split. Samantha Whitling, Kaida Yoder and Izzy Pangallo scored 11, 10 and eight points apiece.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1
Boys: Brookville 45, Redbank Valley 36
The Raiders were led by Zayden Jordan and Caleb Kornbau with 13 and 11 points respectively while Jake Semeyn added eight points.
Jr. high basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders ninth-grade basketball team hiked its record to 11-4 after a 71-25 rout of visiting Central Mountain Tuesday afternoon.
All nine players who dressed found the scoring column with Hayden Freeman scoring 18 points. Luke Burton and Landen Marrara scored 14 and 11 points respectively while Dan Turner and Isaac Burkett scored nine and seven points apiece.
The seventh-and-eighth graders were swept by Elk County Catholic as the Cavaliers won the eighth-grade game, 34-15. Owen May, Colton Gardner and Oliver Butcher each scored four points for the eighth-graders, who fell to 7-9. The seventh-graders (10-7) lost 45-27 to the Cavaliers as Dicen Bish scored nine points and Isaac Blair added five points.
Friday, the seventh-graders travel to Bradford. Next week, the season finishes up for the seventh-and-eighth graders with a Tuesday home game against Tyrone and a trip to DuBois next Thursday.
The freshmen, who played at Slippery Rock Wednesday, wrap up their schedule next Tuesday at home against Tyrone.
In other games:
MONDAY, Feb. 6
Ninth grade: Altoona 46, Brookville 35
The Raiders fell to the Mountain Lions as Hayden Freeman and Luke Burton scored 13 and 10 points apiece. Landen Marrara finished with eight points.
Eighth grade: Altoona 43, Brookville 24
The Raiders got eight points from Oliver Butcher and seven from Declan Reitz in a loss to the Mountain Lions.
Seventh grade: Brookville 28, Altoona 22, OT
Oryn Vander Kelen’s layup just beat the buzzer to force overtime and the Raiders outscored Altoona 6-0 in the extra three minutes to get the win. Vander Kelen and Isaac Burns each scored eight points. Dicen Bish finished with six points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 3
Eighth grade: Brookville 28, West Shamokin 19
Against the visiting Wolves, the Raiders featured balanced scoring with Oliver Butcher scoring six points, and Declan Reitz, Owen May, Jack Lipinski, J.R. Rahalla and Zach Haney each finishing with four points.
Seventh grade: Brookville 39, West Shamokin 15
Eight different Raiders found the scoring column, led by Liam Whitling’s 12 points. Dicen Bish scored seven points while Isaac Blair added six points.
Raiders’ Gill wins indoor 800
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Brookville’s Jack Gill won the 800-meter run at the University of Mount Union Sunday.
Gill won the race in 2:05.19.
Saturday at Youngstown State, John Colgan won the triple jump (41 feet, 8 inches) while finishing sixth in the long jump (19 feet, 5 1/2 inches). Also for the Raiders, Brayden Ross and Gannon McMaster were sixth and ninth in the weight throw (45 feet, 6 inches and 28 feet, 11 inches).
For the Lady Raiders, Kaida Yoder finished sixth in the 400 dash (1:03.14) and Julie Monnoyer was ninth in the triple jump (32 feet, 8 1/4 inches).