Lady Raiders win second straight
FOXBURG — Playing for the first time in a week, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team won its second straight game in a 51-18 non-league win at A-C Valley Monday night.
The Lady Raiders (7-8) built a 30-8 lead by halftime thanks to a pair of 15-4 quarter and cruised from there, leading 41-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders with 14 points while Elisa Molnar and Bentley Hughey scored nine and eight points respectively.
Next up for the Lady Raiders was a home date with District 9 League foe Elk County Catholic Wednesday. Friday, the Lady Raiders visit Bradford.
Next week, the regular season closes with three games in as many days with trips to DuBois, St. Marys and Punxsutawney Tuesday through Thursday.
The DuBois game was moved from Thursday to Tuesday with the makeup against Punxsutawney placed on Thursday.
Lady Lions end slide, 51-41
STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team placed three players in double figures and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 51-41 victory over Venango Catholic in a makeup game Monday night at the Lion’s Den.
Frances Milliron scored 20 points while Kendall Dunn added 17 and Alex Leadbetter chipping in with 10 to account for 47 of the 51 total points.
Dunn and Milliron each added double-doubles with 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
C-L (10-7) led 14-6 after one quarter. The Lady Vikings won the second quarter 14-13 to trail 27-20 by halftime.
Venango Catholic continued to chip away at the lead by winning the third quarter 14-11 to trim the lead to 38-34 after three.
The Lady Lions closed the game with a 13-7 fourth quarter edge to set the final score.
Lily Homan scored 20 points for Venango Catholic while Sadie Kalamaylia added 10 for the Lady Vikings.
C-L traveled to Keystone on Wednesday with a trip to Karns City Friday to end the week.
Next week’s final regular-season games are Monday and Tuesday at home against Redbank Valley, a makeup, and Cranberry.
The Lady Lions are trying to claim one of the top two playoff spots in the KSAC’s South/Large School division. Going into Wednesday, they were 4-2 in divisional play, tied in the loss column with 5-2 Moniteau. Redbank Valley was in first place at 6-0.
All of the remaining games on the schedule are division matchups.
If the Lady Lions were to land a top-two spot, they’d play in the KSAC playoffs scheduled for next Thursday through Saturday.
— By Steve Smail
Indoor track roundup
ALLIANCE, Ohio — A trio of Brookville indoor track and field athletes competed at Sunday’s Mount Union High School qualifier and a few came away with top-10 finishes.
Brayden Ross was third in the weight throw with a toss of 31 feet, 1 1/2 inches. He was also 11th in the shot put (33 feet, 10 inches). Jacob Murdock finished fourth in the triple jump (28 feet, 5 1/2 inches) while taking 16th in the long jump (16 feet, 4 inches).
On the track, Jack Gill was seventh in the 800 run (2:12.63), 25th in the 60 dash (7.97) and 200 dash (25.84) while Murdock added a 32nd in the 60 dash (8.35) and 34th in the 200 dash (27.61).
Saturday at Youngstown State’s WATTS Indoor Track Facility, John Colgan finished fifth in the triple jump (40 feet, 8 inches) and 11th in the long jump (18 feet, 9 3/4 inches).
More laurels for GCC’s Seth Ray
GROVE CITY — Grove City College senior and former Brookville standout Seth Ray earned his second Presidents Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field’s Field Athlete of the Week after his performance at last Saturday’s Jim Wuske Collegiate Invitational held at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
Ray was third in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet, 9 1/4 inches, the top jump so far this winter in the conference. He was also seventh in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches.
Jr. high basketball roundup
ST. MARYS — The Brookville seventh-and-eighth grade boys’ basketball teams split their decisions at Elk County Catholic Tuesday. The eighth-graders beat the Cavaliers, 36-28, while the seventh-graders lost, 26-16.
In the eighth-grade game, Luke Burton scored 12 points while Hayden Freeman and Sam Krug each scored eight points. They improved to 11-5.
The seventh-graders dropped to 10-6 as Parker Kalgren scored five points and Christian Cox finished with four points.
Both teams are back in action Friday at home against Bradford, as are the ninth-graders. The freshmen (10-0) were scheduled to host Slippery Rock Wednesday.
In last Wednesday’s ninth-grade game at Tyrone, the Raiders triumphed 36-26 as Kellan Haines scored 16 points, Jesse Lucas added six points, and Wyatt Lucas, Hunter Whitlatch and Gannon McMaster each scored four points.
Next week, the season finishes up as the seventh-and-eighth graders host Kane Monday and DuBois next Friday. The freshmen play at Saturday’s Warren Tournament, then travel to Titusville next Tuesday and host Tyrone next Friday.
CUP wrestling 1-2 over weekend
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After splitting its Mid-America Conference matches on Saturday at George Mason, the Clarion University wrestling team lost a non-league dual at Navy Sunday in a 33-8 loss to the Midshipmen.
Of Clarion’s three wins, two of them came during the sudden victory period. The first was the very first bout of the afternoon, when 30th-ranked Seth Koleno overcame a challenge from Tyler Hunt at 141 pounds. Koleno notched a five-point first period to take a 5-2 lead after three minutes of action, and led 7-5 before Hunt tied it 8-8 at the end of regulation. It was just 22 seconds into the overtime period before Koleno ended it, coming in on a double-leg and working his way for the bout-winning takedown.
John Worthing won a 6-4 OT decision at 174 while the other CUP win came from No. 32-ranked Joey Fischer in a 4-1 decision at 125.
Saturday, the Golden Eagles started with a 22-15 win over host George Mason before a 23-18 loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The Golden Eagles snapped a three-match losing streak with an inspired effort against the home team, winning six of the 10 bouts on the mat to down the Patriots on their own mat. Cam Pine evened the score at 165 pounds by breaking his own three-match losing streak, defeating Tyler Kocak by an 8-2 decision. John Worthing put Clarion ahead with a narrow 5-3 decision over Logan Messer at 174 pounds, holding the former off after taking an early advantage.
The big swing in the match came in the middle third, where the Golden Eagles took 13 points from the 197-pound bout through 125 pounds. Will Feldkamp notched his team-leading seventh win by fall of the season, turning Jon List in the first period for the pin to make it a 12-6 team bout.
Ty Bagoly beat Austin Stith by 5-2 decision to make it a 15-6 team lead, and Joey Fischer followed that up with a major decision over the Patriots’ Ben Monn to take a 13-point lead in the bout. Seth Koleno officially locked up the team win with his team-leading 24th win of the year, beating Kaden Cassidy 7-4 at 141 pounds.
Against SIU, the Golden Eagles led 18-15 with two bouts left before losing two straight major decisions at 141 and 149. Caleb Tyus sewed up the win for SIU with a 10-2 major over John Altieri at 149 to set the final.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick started at 157 for the Golden Eagles and was pinned by Max Kristoff in the opening bout of the match.
The Golden Eagles (8-6 overall, 4-4 MAC) visit Rider Friday for a 7 p.m. start. Their last dual of the regular-season schedule is also on the road at Edinboro on Feb. 19.
CUP’s Jarmon scores 51 in loss
CLARION — Clarion University men’s basketball player Gerald Jarmon scored 51 points in the Golden Eagles’ 88-74 loss to Edinboro Monday night.
Jarmon’s big night landed in the No. 2 spot as the highest scoring performance in program history, trailing Kwame Morton’s 56 from 1994.
Jarmon, a sophomore from Camp Hill, made 19 of 29 shots from the field, including 7 of 12 3-pointers while going 6-for-7 from the foul line, and played all 40 minutes.
Jarmon now averages 20.8 points per game for the Golden Eagles who dropped to 9-12 overall and 5-11 in the PSAC. They were scheduled to visit Edinboro Wednesday night before Saturday’s home date with Pitt-Johnstown starting at 3 p.m.