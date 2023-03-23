Cook D9 League MVP; Peterson DPOY
ST. MARYS — The back-to-back District 9 League champion Brookville Raiders claimed two major awards in annual All-League announcements held at Gunners Restaurant and Inn Monday night.
For the second straight year, the Raiders had the league’s MVP in their lineup. Senior Clayton Cook followed last year’s co-MVP/Defensive Player of the Year Griffin Ruhlman as the league MVP.
Cook averaged 14.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. It’s Cook’s second all-league honor. Junior Jack Pete and senior Noah Peterson also made the all-league team with Peterson garnering the Laurel Eye Clinic Defensive Player of the Year award.
Pete was the Raiders’ second-leading scorer and rebounder at 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while also averaging 2.8 steals per game. Peterson averaged 1.8 steals while scoring 8.2 points per game.
Cook garnered 49 out of a possible 50 points to top the list of 12 all-league players with DuBois’ Tyson Kennis (38), Pete (35), Elk County Catholic’s Jordan Wasko (34), St. Marys’ Tanner Fox (34), ECC’s Adam Straub (28), Peterson (25), DuBois’ Cam Thompson (16), Bradford’s Chase Wineberg (15), ECC’s Will Wortman (11), St. Marys’ Quinn Gavazzi (11) and Punxsutawney’s Noah Weaver (11).
The other Laurel Eye Clinic boys’ awards went to Rookie of the Year Lance ONeil of Elk County Catholic and Comeback Player of the Year Charlie Coudriet of St. Marys.
Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid received 46 of 50 votes for the league’s girls’ MVP. Also named were Punxsutawney’s Danielle Griebel, ECC’s Tori Newton, DuBois’ Madison Rusnica, ECC’s Lucy Klawuhn, Punxsutawney’s Avary Powell, St. Marys’ Jayssa Snelick, ECC’s Sami Straub, and St. Marys’ Izzy Catalone and Maura Caskey.
The girls’ Laurel Eye Clinic awards went to Presloid for the Defensive Player of the Year and St. Marys’ Alexa Schneider Rookie of Year.
College athlete roundup
Here are some updates from area college athletes:
— Slippery Rock’s Bryan Dworek of Brookville, coming off an 11th-place nationals finish in the long jump during the indoor season, finished 10th in the long jump at last weekend’s Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C., going 22 feet, 6 1/4 inches. He was also part of the fourth-place 4x100-meter relay that was fourth in 42.29 seconds.
— Slippery Rock’s Danielle MacBeth, another Brookville graduate, finished fifth in the heptathlon at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational with 3,672 points. She was fifth in the 800 run (2:40.03), sixth in the long jump (15 feet, 3 1/2 inches), seventh in the javelin (86 feet, 10 inches) and shot put (28 feet, 3 inches), eighth in the 200 dash (27.82), ninth in the high jump (4 feet, 7 3/4 inches) and 12th in the 100 hurdles (16.92).
— Duquesne’s Ian Thrush of Brookville competed in the Charlotte 49 Classic last weekend in North Carolina and finished 21st in the 200 dash (22.14).
— Brookville’s Jace Miner has pitched in five games for Wichita State. His last outing went 1 1/3 innings of relief in last Saturday’s 13-6 loss to Creighton. He allowed one hit and a run with two strikeouts. Miner has allowed just three hits in 11 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and two walks with a 1.59 earned run average.