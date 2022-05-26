Grays open Fed League season May 31
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Grays open another Federation League season on May 31 when they visit Rossiter at Shaffer Field.
It’s an 18-game schedule for the Grays, who will play each of the other six teams in league — the Miners, DuBois Rockets, Sykesville Senators, DuBois Lumberjacks and the Clearfield and Curwensville Legion squads — three times.
The Grays’ first home game is with Syksville on June 2 at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m.
Manager Bob McCullough’s team continues its regular season schedule through July 10.
The complete schedule is listed below. Find league information on leaguelineup.com/fedleague.
SCHEDULE
May: 31-at Rossiter
June: 2-Sykesville; 5-at Clearfield, 5 p.m.; 7-DuBois Rockets; 9-Curwensville; 13-at Rossiter; 15-Clearfield; 16-at Sykesville (Reynoldsville); 19-DuBois Lumberjacks, 2 p.m.; 21-at DuBois Rockets, Showers; 23-Rossiter; 26-at Curwensville (DH), 2 p.m.; 29-at DuBois Lumberjacks, Skylodge Field; 30-Clearfield.
July: 5-Syksville; 7-at DuBois Rockets, Showers; 10-DuBois Lumberjacks, 2 p.m.
Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Brookville Jr. Legion start season
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Fireman’s Club Junior Legion baseball team is off to a 1-1 start in the Indiana County League.
Last Wednesday, Brookville dropped an 8-2 decision at Armstrong in Kittanning. A pair of four-run innings in the first and fifth innings lifted the hosts to the win. For Brookville, Sergio Sotillo, Luke Burton and Parker Kalgren singled. On the mound, Burton and Sam Krug shared pitching duties.
Last Monday, the Fireman’s Club got a combined two-hitter from Ladd Blake, Easton Belfiore and Pierson Ruhlman. Belfiore got the win, going three innings and striking out six and walking two while giving up one hit.
Owen Fleming singled twice and walked twice, scoring a run and driving in another. Sergio Sotillo singled twice and drove in two runs. Blake, Ruhlman, Kai Kaltenbach and Will Shofestall singled. Shofestall also drove in two runs.
The Fireman’s Club faced S&T Bank Tuesday in Punxsutawney and hosts Walbeck Insurance Thursday at McKinley Field at 6 p.m. Sunday, it’s a non-league game at Clearfield at 10 a.m. and next Wednesday, it hosts Kovacik Insurance at McKinley Field.
Behrend’s Palmer earns AMCC honors
ERIE — Former Brookville Raiders baseball standout Chase Palmer capped a solid freshman year at Penn State Behrend with an all-conference honor.
Palmer was a Third Team selection at shortstop after hitting .299 with three doubles, four triples and two home runs with 17 runs scored. He was one of nine players recognized by the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. The Lions won the regular-season title, but lost in the conference final to Mount Aloysius.
Punxsutawney’s Isaac Stauffer earned Second Team status at third base.
Behrend’s season finished at 27-15 following their two losses to FDU-Florham in Madison, N.J., in the East Coast Athletic Conference Championship series last Friday by scores of 3-2 and 6-1. Palmer scored a run as a pinch-runner in the first game, then went 0-for-2 with a walk in the second game.
— Another former Raiders standout Jace Miner is on the playoff-bound Wichita State Shockers (21-34) which opened the American Athletic Conference playoffs Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla., as the No 6 seed against No. 3 seed Houston. The AAC Tournament continues through Saturday.
Miner gave up a hit and two runs while walking two and striking out two in last Saturday’s 5-4 loss to South Florida. He’s 1-3 with a 7.26 earned run average in 13 appearances covering 31 innings. He’s struck out 24 and walked 20.
— Brookville graduate Aaron Park is on the playoff-bound New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders, who also opened their playoff schedule in the America East Conference as the No. 3 seed against No. 6 Hartford on Wednesday.
Top-seeded and host Maine and No. 2 Binghamton are possible second-round foes on Thursday as the tournament continues through Saturday.
Park has seen action in 12 games, sporting a 9.64 ERA over 18 2/3 inning with an 0-1 record and two save.
Smith plays in US Amateur Four-Ball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and his partner Todd White shot a two-round 7-under par 134 in stroke play qualifying and came up one stroke shy of at least playing for a top-32 team match play tournament spot at the USGA’s U.S. Amateur Four Ball Championship at the Country Club of Birmingham May 14-18.
The Smith and White duo claimed the first crown back in 2015. This time around, Chad Wilfong and Davis Womble defeated Drew Kittleson and Drew Stoltz in 19 holes for the title.
Roaring 5K Run/Walk at C-L
STRATTANVILLE — The C-L Cross Country program is sponsoring the Roaring 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun 1-Mile Run at the C-L Sports Complex on June 11 starting at 8:30 a.m.
The 1-Mile Fun Run for kids 13 year old and younger begins at 8:30 with the 5K Run starting at 9 a.m.
The cost to run is $15 for the 1-Mile Fun Run and $25 for the 5K before race day, which also gets a T-Shirt. Race day fees at $20 and $30 respectively.
Register on-line before race day at www.runsignup.com/Race/PA/Strattanville/Roaring5KRunWalkKidsFun1MileRun