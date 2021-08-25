Lumberjacks go 1-2 in ABC League openers
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Brookville Lumberjacks youth football program won one of three matchups at Redbank Valley last Saturday night.
While the Seniors won, 38-6, the Juniors fell 30-14 and the Bantams — scoring is now official — dropped a 12-0 decision.
In the Seniors’ win, Parker Kalgren scored three touchdowns while Gabe Hannah and Chase Nimmo also found the end zone. Hannah added a two-point conversion and Cody Householder’s tackle of a Bulldogs player in the end zone led to one of two Lumberjacks safeties scored in the game.
The Juniors scored on a Landon Smith 67-yard kickoff return and an Owen Weaver 6-yard TD run. Weaver added a two-point conversion following Smith’s TD while a fumble recovery from Easton Rhodes set up Weaver’s TD run.
All three teams are back in action Saturday at Union with a bantam kickoff scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.
Pinecrest Country Club
golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Monday’s Pinecrest Country Club Men’s Day Out event was played at Pennhills Country Club in Bradford.
In a best two balls of four match, the foursome of Tom McClaine, Dan Luton, Jeff Hepler and Chris Taylor was the winner with the team of Joe Lehr, Tom Ray, Ernie Erlandson and Rich Conti finishing second.
Skins went to Taylor (Nos. 2 and 18), Chris Kiehl (No. 7) and Doug Hanna (No. 16). Closest to the pin on No. 6 was Russ Wieszczyk, on No. 11 was Tom Gerg and the closest third shot on No. 9 went to Eric Sterner and No. 13 to McClaine.
Winning low gross score honors in last Thursday’s Men’s Day event at Pinecrest — best ball holes 1-6, two best balls 7-13 and three best balls 14-18 — was the team of Matt Melillo, Michael Fritz, Mark Powell and Dave Osborne. Low net score honors were won by Paul Pysh, Craig Coon, Alan Reitz and Russ Wieszczyk ahead of the foursome of Mike Gray, David Cable, Greg Truitt and Jamie Holt.
Skins were won by Gray (No. 6), Chris Neil (No. 8), Powell (No. 11), Fritz (No. 13) and Nate Simpson (No. 15).
The Ladies Day results from Aug. 17 had Vicki Smith won low gross score honors ahead of Nancy Smoose while Judy Roberts won low net score with Mary Kay Slimak placing second.
Flag football signups scheduled for Sept. 1-2
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by Dec. 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA Sept. 1 and 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 18 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the 10th season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broader use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.