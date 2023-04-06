C-L softball postponed
STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team had its home opener with A-C Valley/Union last Friday postponed to April 24.
They were scheduled to host Forest Thursday and travel to St. Marys Friday before hosting Clarion next Wednesday.
College athlete update
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University men’s track and field team recorded 23 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying marks, two NCAA provisional marks and nine event wins at the Dave Labor Invitational hosted by SRU last Saturday at the William Lennox Track.
The meet featured a storm delay in the middle of the day after wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour ripped through the stadium. The storm knocked the power out in the stadium and lifted the jumping pits out of the stadium. After the worst of the storm passed, the meet was able to resume but strong winds the rest of the day and evening made competing difficult for everyone.
Brookville’s Ethan Brentham won the 10,000-meter run in 33:05.08 with a PSAC-qualifying mark while another former Raider, Bryan Dworek, teamed up with AJ Virata, Matthew Crow and Kadin Johnson to win the 4x100 relay in 41.95 seconds. Dworek finished second in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
Other Slippery Rock NCAA provisional marks on the day came in the throws with former Moniteau standout Dalton Anderson winning the javelin and Bradford John Eakin winning the shot put. Anderson recorded a mark of 192 feet, 5 inches to top SRU alumnus and former DII national champion Dave Reinhardt for the win. Eakin took the shot put crown with a season-best toss of 56 feet, 6 1/2 inches.
Also for Slippery Rock, Brookville’s Danielle MacBeth finished 25th in the long jump (15 feet, 6 1/4 inches), 30th in the 100 hurdles (18.38) and 34th in the shot put (25 feet, 9 1/4 inches). Brookville’s Emily Martz finished 17th in the 400 dash (1:09.17) and 36th in the 200 dash (30.53).
At the invite as well was Westminster’s Chloe Smith of Brookville. She finished 76th in the 1,500 run (6:21.4).
Grove City’s Calvin Doolittle and Emma Fiscus, both from Brookville, also ran at the invite. Doolittle was 56t in the 1,500 run (4:42.2) while Fiscus didn’t compete. At the Bethany Invitational, Fiscus finished third in the 1,500 run (5:09.03) and sixth in the 800 (2:34.57).
Slippery Rock will compete at a pair of local meets this week, sending athletes to Grove City College Wednesday for the Grove City Mid-Week Meet and sending the majority of the team to Westminster College Saturday for the Westminster Invitational.
In other college news:
— Wichita State left-hander and former Raiders standout Jace Miner threw two innings of relief in the Shockers’ 13-6 win at Oklahoma State Tuesday night. Miner gave up four hits and three unearned runs with one strikeout. For the season, he’s 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 10 outings covering 18 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 18 and walked eight. The Shockers take a 17-11 record into a three-game conference set at home starting Thursday against Houston.
— New Jersey Institute of Technology right-hander Aaron Park of Brookville has appeared in six games on the mound, sporting a 5.40 ERA over five innings with six strikeouts and seven walks while giving up three hits. The Highlanders were 8-16 going into Wednesday’s non-conference game at Monmouth. They travel to Maryland-Baltimore County for a three-game conference series starting Friday.
— Two former Brookville Raiders faced each other briefly in the first game of Monday’s LaRoche at Penn State Behrend doubleheader in Erie when Behrend’s Chase Palmer lined out to third base against former high school teammate Jamison Rhoades who was pitching for the Redhawks.
Palmer’s team blasted LaRoche 16-2 in the first game of what turned out to be a split twinbill that saw LaRoche win the second game, 16-6.
Palmer went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored in the win while going 0-for-4 in the second game. Tuesday, Behrend lost 8-4 at Grove City as Palmer went 3-for-4 with two-run homer.
For the season, Palmer is batting .364 (16-for-44) with 12 runs batted in as Behrend takes a 6-10 record into Thursday’s non-conference game at Westminster. Saturday, Behrend visits Hilbert for two conference games.
Rhoades finished out the first game loss for LaRoche by giving up two runs, one earned over five innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out one. For the season, he’s 2-2 with a 9.53 ERA in seven appearances covering 17 innings.