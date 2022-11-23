SRU’s Brentham earns All-Region
MANSFIELD — Troy Hart and Brookville’s Ethan Brentham both earned All-Region honors to lead the Slippery Rock University men’s cross country team to a sixth place showing at the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships Saturday at Mansfield University.
Hart and Brentham both picked up their first career All-Region awards in cross country with top 25 finishes in a field of 162 finishers. Hart led The Rock with a 16th place finish after covering the 9,500-meter course in 30:13. Brentham followed in 19th place in 30:18.
Charleston won the team title with 33 points, edging Edinboro in second place with 47 points. Concord earned the third and final team berth in the National Championships with 104 points. Davis & Elkins was fourth with 128 points, followed by Shippensburg with 134 points and Slippery Rock with 166 points. A total of 23 teams recorded a team score in the event.
The Rock’s third finisher was Shannon Dooley, who just missed out on All-Region in 27th place in 30:30. Devon Navaroli was 45th in 30:51 and Tucker Davis was 65th in 31:45 to round out the SRU scorers.
Michael Novak took 106th in 32:59 and Noah Johnson was 116th in 33:37 to cap the SRU entries.
Saturday’s regional meet marked the end of the cross country season for The Rock men. SRU will now turn its focus to the indoor track and field season that is scheduled to begin in December.
In other college athlete news:
— Brookville freshmen Sadie Shofestall and Calvin Doolittle both saw action for the Grove City College swimming and diving teams in last Saturday’s virtual meet against the University of Rochester. The winter storm prevented any traveling.
Shofestall swam on the winning 200-yard freestyle relay team that touched the board in 1:44.10. She also was on the fifth-place medley relay while placing fourth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Doolittle, in his first action since his cross country season, was eighth in both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly while also swimming legs on the sixth-place 200 medley relay and seventh-place 200 freestyle relay.
Both teams are off until Dec. 1 when they travel to the Calvin Winter Classic in Grand Rapids, Mich.
— Brookville freshman Griffin Ruhlman scored three points in the Carlow University men’s basketball team’s 89-60 loss last Saturday at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky. Last Thursday, Ruhlman scored four points with three assists and four rebounds in 19 minutes of playing time off the bench in a 79-71 loss at West Virginia Tech. Ruhlman is averaging 5.3 points in 15.8 minutes per game for the 1-7 Celtics, who were scheduled to visit Tiffin Tuesday and Walsh Wednesday.
Gators win D9 football title; Bison lose
At Bradford’s Parkway Field, the Port Allegany Gators won their first District 9 Class 1A football title since 2012, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
While the Rovers finished 8-5 after starting the season 2-3, the Gators (11-2) advance to the PIAA quarterfinals against District 10 champion Reynolds back at Bradford Friday night.
After Port blasted Brockway, 40-7, back in Week 5, the second time around was certainly much closer. The Rovers, who avenged an earlier loss to Redbank Valley by knocking the Bulldogs out in the semifinals, looked like they might be on the verge of avenging another loss when it took 14-7 third-quarter lead Friday night against Port when Jendy Cuello ripped off a 43-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the quarter.
Cuello enjoyed another big night as he ran for 124 yards on 22 carries.The huge run came right after a big 15-yard holding penalty put the Rovers in a big 2nd-and-25 hole. Aiden Wilcox’s second extra point of the evening put Brockway up 14-7.
Noah Archer scored both Port touchdowns in the fourth as part of a monster night for the Gators that saw him rack up 190 total yards (158 rushing, 32 receiving). Archer pulled the Gators within a point at 14-13 when he scored from six yards out with 10:30 to play.
The Gators (11-1) elected to go for two at that point, and Archer came up with another big play as he faked a run up the middle before hitting a jump pass to Peyton Stiles to put Port up 15-14.
Archer made an outstanding, leaping one-handed grab across the middle for 14 yards on 4th-and-3 at the Brockway 42 to keep the scoring drive alive.
Brockway quickly countered with a nice 23-yard kickoff return by Carter Hickman that gave the Rovers the ball at the Gators 47.
Two five-yard runs by Cuello gave Brockway a first down before Miska Young sacked Rovers QB Brayden Fox for a 6-yard loss. Cuello then ripped off a 14-yard run to set up a key 4th-and-2 play at the Port 29.
Fox appeared to draw one of Port’s interior lineman offsides, which the Brockway linemen reacted to. However, no call was initially made until a late flag came in. After a discussion by the officials, they called Brockway for a false start — having ruled the Port player hadn’t crossed into the neutral zone.
The penalty gave Brockway a longer fourth down play, on which Fox threw incomplete as the Rovers turned the ball over on downs in a one-point game.
Port Allegany was back in the end zone just three plays later in a quick turn of events as Archer took a toss left, then made a cut upfield before racing 57 yards to paydirt with 6:20 to play.
Brockway did block the Gators’ extra point, keeping it a 7-point game at 21-14.
Central-Martinsburg 35, Clearfield 6
In the PIAA Class 3A playoffs, the D9 Class 3A champion Bison came up short in a loss to the D6 champion Dragons.
Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another. The Dragons scored three times in less than five minutes in the second quarter and led the Bison 28-0 by halftime.
Clearfield’s season ended at 8-4.
PIAA crowns champs in volleyball, soccer
The PIAA held its championship games in volleyball and soccer last weekend. The volleyball finals were run at Cumberland Valley High School while the soccer finals were held at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.
In boys’ soccer finals — Class 1A: District 11 champion Moravian Academy 2-1 over WPIAL champion Winchester Thurston in double-overtime. Class 2A: District 11 champion Northwestern Lehigh 2-1 over District 3 runner-up Lancaster Catholic. Class 3A: District 3 champion Hershey 1-0 over District 1 champion Springfield Downship in double-overtime. Class 4A: WPIAL champion Seneca Valley 6-0 over District 1 champion Lower Merion.
In girls’ soccer — Class 1A: District 4 runner-up Southern Columbia 5-3 over WPIAL champion Freedom. Class 2A: District 4 champion Central Columbia 4-1 over District 10 runner-up General McLane. Class 3A: WPIAL champion Moon 2-1 over District 1 champion Upper Perkiomen. Class 4A: District 3 runner-up Central Dauphin 2-1 over District 1 fifth-place Pennridge.
Volleyball — Class 1A: D10 champion Maplewood in three sets over District 6 champion West Branch. Class 2A: WPIAL champion Freeport in three sets over D3 champion York Catholic. Class 3A: D1 champion Pope John Paul II in five sets over WPIAL champion North Catholic. Class 4A: WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny in four sets over D1 champion Garnet Valley.
Jr. high basketball roundup
The Brookville Lady Raiders junior high basketball teams continued their busy schedules last week with two road games at Keystone and Cranberry.
Last Thursday at Cranberry, the A team lost 25-9 while the B team won, 25-14. Aubrey Belfiore scored six points in the A game while Cassidy Sarvey led the Lady Raiders with 10 points in the B game.
At Keystone last Wednesday, the Lady Raiders lost 28-18 in the A game and won 21-8 in the B game. Ally Wilson scored six points for the Lady Raiders in the A game with Emma Northey and Belfiore each scoring four points. Evie Smith and Makaya McLaughlin each scored six points in the B game.
Both teams traveled to Moniteau Tuesday before next Tuesday’s trip to Union.