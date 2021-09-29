Smith misses match play cut at US Mid-Amateur
NANTUCKETT, Mass. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith shot a two-round 142, or 3-over par, and missed the cut for the 64-player match play tournament at the United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Tournament held at Sankaty Head Golf Club and Miacomet Golf Course on Nantuckett Island Saturday and Sunday.
Smith’s fate wasn’t actually finalized until early Monday when the two round of stroke play qualifying among the 172 golfers was completed.
Thirteen players finished at 2-over, but seven had to survive a playoff to round out the round of 64.
Medalist honors went to Yaroslav Merkulov, who shot a 9-under 131 to earn the top seed for the match play tournament that continues through a 36-hole final on Thursday.
In Monday’s first round of match play, only three of 32 matches were completed.
For updates on the tournament, go to www.usmidam.org.
Smith won the Mid-Am title four times in 2003, 2009, 2010 and 2012, earning trips to the Masters the following spring each time.
Lions soccer edged by KC
STRATTANVILLE — Encouraging in a loss, the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to longtime power Karns City at the Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex Tuesday.
The Gremlins scored midway through the first half and held on for the win, dropping the Lions to 5-2.
Head coach Don Montgomery was impressed with his team’s effort.
“We’ve always used Karns City as a measuring stick of where we are as a team and I think we measured up pretty well with them tonight,” he said. “The kids played their hearts out tonight right until the final buzzer and you can’t ask for more.”
The Lions visit Keystone Thursday before hosting Redbank Valley next Tuesday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 27
Lions 8, Forest Area 0
At Tionesta, the visiting Lions got a big game from Bailee Verdill who scored five goals in the shutout of the Fires.
Nate Megnin, Cody Whitling and Thomas Uckert also scored for C-L while Wyatt Borden assisted on four goals with Carter Brown and Layton Dunn adding helpers on two others.
THURSDAY, Sept. 23
Lions 5, Ridgway 0
In another shutout effort on the road in Ridgway, the Lions got two goals and an assist from Nate Megnin.
Thomas Uckert scored twice and Bailee Verdill added a goal against the Elkers.
Lumberjacks 2-1 vs. ACV
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks youth football team notched two wins and a loss in last Saturday’s home games against A-C Valley in the ABC League.
The Seniors improved to 4-2 with a 48-12 rout, the Juniors edged the Falcons 8-0 to improve to 2-4 and the Bantams dropped to 1-5 with a 24-0 setback.
The Seniors got four touchdowns from Parker Kalgren and one each from Chase Nimmo and Parker McKillop in their win. Gabe Hannah scored two two-point conversions while Jordan Sarvey added one.
The Juniors scored the game’s lone points in the third quarter on Landon Smith’s 9-yard run and two-point conversion run. The defense forced five turnovers, three of them fumble recoveries including a forced fumble by James Graham.
Reegan Painter had two interceptions, including the game-sealing pickoff on fourth-and-goal with 12 seconds left on the clock.
The Bantams’ Jaxson McKinney completed a pass to Zach Draa.
All three teams visit Slippery Rock Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. scheduled kickoff.
Jr. high soccer roundup
Here are the latest game reports for the Brookville junior high co-ed soccer team. The Raiders took a 4-2-1 into Thursday’s trip to DuBois Central Catholic before finishing up with home games against Elk County Catholic and Bradford next Tuesday and Thursday.
TUESDAY, Sept. 28
Brookville 9, Kane 0
At home against the Wolves, Kaida Yoder, Isaac Reitz and Maddox Harmon each had two goals to lead the Raiders. Reitz had three assists while Sergio Sotillo had a goal and four assists while Ally Wilson scored and Addison Patton had a goal and assist. Yoder had one helper as well. Colton Gardner, Ayden Cieleski and Wilson worked the net as goalkeepers.
THURSDAY, Sept. 23
DuBois 2, Brookville 0
The host Beavers blanked the Raiders with Colton Gardner doing the goalkeeper work for Brookville
TUESDAY, Sept. 21
Brookville 11, Punxsutawney 0
At home against the Chucks, Sergio Sotillo, Kaida Yoder and Rhys Vander Kelen each scored two goals to lead the Raiders to the blowout win. Other goals came from Isaac Reitz, Ally Wilson, Maddox Harmon, Jon Prusakowski and Ayden Cieleski.
Sotillo, Declan Reitz, Addison Patton and Colton Gardner added assists. Gardner and Sotillo were the goalkeepers.
Jr. high football loses first
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brookville Raiders junior high football team (7th and 8th grade) dropped its first game of the year last Thursday in a 46-8 loss at Punxsutawney.
The Raiders’ lone score came in the second half on Josiah Balzer’s 56-yard TD pass and two-point conversion pass both to Hayden Freeman.
The Raiders were scheduled to host Ridgway Wednesday before next Monday’s game against Central Clarion at the C-L Sports Complex at 6 p.m. Their final game is set for Oct. 14 at home against Clearfield at 4 p.m.
CUP football routed by Gannon
ERIE — Host Gannon built a 42-14 halftime lead and rolled to a 56-21 over the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team last Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (0-4) gave up 457 yards of offense to Gannon (2-2), which saw its quarterback Kory Curtis throw for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Melvin Blanks ran for two touchdowns and 96 yards.
Golden Eagles quarterback Taylor Eggers completed 18 of 33 passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Clarion ended a 28-0 start to the game by Gannon with Eggers’ 7-yard TD pass to Quinn Zinoble and Mylique McGriff added a 2-yard TD run before halftime. The Golden Eagles’ other score came in the third quarter on Eggers’ 6-yard TD pass to Khahil Owens.
Brockway’s Jarrett Esposito hit all three point-after kicks for the Golden Eagles, who visit nationally-ranked Slippery Rock this Saturday at 6 p.m.