Slippery Rock’s Brentham earns All-PSAC
MANSFIELD — Helping Slippery Rock to its highest finish at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships since 2008, Brookville’s Ethan Brentham earned an all-conference finish with an eighth-place performance at Mansfield University on Nov. 5.
Brentham was one of three Rock runners in the top 10, crossing the line in 25:35. Troy Hart was fifth in 25:23 while Shannon Dooley was 10th in 25:38. The Rock finished third behind defending champion Edinboro and second-place Shippensburg.
Next up for Brentham and the Rock is a trip to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championships on Saturday back at Mansfield.
In other college athlete news:
— Grove City College sophomore Emma Fiscus of Brookville finished 57th at the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships at Lock Haven University last Saturday. Fiscus finished the six-kilometer race in 23:49 and was the team’s No. 2 runner as sophomore Lydia Bennett was 24th in 22:55 for an all-region finish. The team finished ninth among 35 teams.
— Also at Grove City for the women’s swimming and diving team, Brookville freshman Sadie Shofestall swam in last Saturday’s dual meet at St. Vincent in Latrobe. She was second in the 50-yard freestyle (25.92) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (59.88). She also swam a leg on the runner-up 200 freestyle relay that finished in 1:44.3. GCC won, 158-122. Next up for GCC is a home meet with Rochester Saturday.
— Brookville freshman Griffin Ruhlman played a season-high 27 minutes and scored nine points while scoring nine points and grabbing a team-high five rebounds in last Saturday’s 69-56 loss at St. Vincent. Carlow (1-5) visits West Virginia Tech Thursday before a trip to Alice Lloyd College on Saturday.
CUP football finishes 3-8
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles football season ended with a 36-27 loss to West Chester last Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Golden Eagles’ potential game-tying field goal at the end of regulation was blocked and returned 66 yards to set the final score.
Brockway’s Jarrett Esposito was lined up for a 44-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock, but Sterlen Barr blocked the kick and Oscar Uduma returned the block to the end zone with no time remaining.
The Golden Eagles (3-8) led once on Will Alexander’s 38-yard run to start the game’s scoring in the first quarter, but the Rams (7-4) scored 17 unanswered points and led 17-13 by halftime.
In the fourth quarter, Shalil Owens’ 5-yard run got the Golden Eagles to within 30-27 with 10:57 left, setting up the final sequence that won the game for the Rams.
Former Clarion-Limestone standout Jimmy Gunning, a red-shirt sophomore, made his 11th start at center for the Golden Eagles.
PIAA playoffs continue
WARREN — District 9 Class 1A champion Oswayo Valley came one win shy of reaching the PIAA volleyball finals, losing in straight sets to District 10 champion Maplewood Tuesday night.
It was a close three-setter as the D10 champions won, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23, to advance to Saturday’s final against either Sacred Heart or West Branch. That match was postponed to Wednesday due to the winter weather that hit the area.
In Class 2A, District 3 champion York Catholic topped Notre Dame Green Pond in four sets to reach Saturday’s final at Cumberland Valley High School against either Freeport or Philipsburg-Osceola, which had their match at Punxsutawney also postponed to Wednesday.
In Class 3A, WPIAL champion North Catholic advanced to the finals with a four-set win over Thomas Jefferson to get to the finals against Pope John Paul II of District 1.
The Class 4A final will have WPIAL runner-up North Allegheny meeting District 1 champion Garnet Valley.
All of the PIAA soccer semifinal games on Tuesday were postponed to Wednesday.
Junior high girls’ basketball roundup
STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone swept a girls’ junior high doubleheader from visiting Brookville Monday afternoon, the Lady Lions won the A game, 25-21, and the B game, 21-16.
In the A game, Hannah Beggs scored 12 points while Erika Meals finished with six points. For the Lady Raiders, Aubrey Belfiore and Ally Wilson scored seven and six points respectively. In the B game, Reice Jackson scored 17 points to lead the Lady Lions. Cassidy Sarvey, Gabby McLaughlin and Izzy Shrecengost each scored four points for Brookville.
Brookville’s A squad topped Forest Area last Thursday at home, 25-6 as Whitney Guth scored 10 points. Lilly Plyler finished with four points while Evie Smith, Emma Northey and Belfiore each scored three points.
Brookville split with visiting Cranberry last Wednesday, the A squad taking a double-overtime win, 30-29. Guth scored 13 points to lead the Lady Raiders while Belfiore scored six points.
Both Brookville teams were scheduled to visit Keystone Wednesday and Cranberry Thursday before next Tuesday’s trip to Moniteau.
Correction listed
Clarion-Limestone senior Bailee Verdill was incorrectly identified in last week’s edition. He was named the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League’s Small School-South Most Valuable Player.