Smith one shot off cut at U.S. Mid-Am

ERIN, Wisc. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith came up one stroke shy of making a playoff for a top-64 match play tournament spot after two strokes of qualifying finally ended Tuesday morning at the weather-marred United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship held at Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf and Country Club.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos