Smith one shot off cut at U.S. Mid-Am
ERIN, Wisc. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith came up one stroke shy of making a playoff for a top-64 match play tournament spot after two strokes of qualifying finally ended Tuesday morning at the weather-marred United States Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Championship held at Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf and Country Club.
Stroke play was supposed to be completed Sunday, but weather canceled the entire day, then course cleanup work limited action on Monday, bleeding qualifying into Tuesday.
Smith wound up shooting a 1-over-par in the first round on Saturday at Erin Hills, then finished 3-over at Blue Mound on Monday and Tuesday combined. His 145 was among 15 golfers with that score. At 144, there were 17 players that wound up playing a tiebreaker for 12 spots.
Two golfers shared medalist honors with a 134 at 4-under overall with Jake Shurman and Sam Jones.
The round of 64 was not completed by mid-day on Wednesday.
Junior high football opens
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high football team opened with a 26-12 loss at home to DuBois last Thursday.
Brycen Coleman scored both of the Raiders’ touchdowns on runs of 4 and 1 yards.
The Raiders were scheduled to play at Brockway Thursday before next Thursday’s home game with Punxsutawney starting at 4 p.m.
Junior high soccer wins
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior high soccer team notched a 3-1 win over North Clarion at home last Friday.
Ally Wilson scored two goals, one on a penalty kick and another off an Oryn Vander Kelen assist. Bryson Pangallo scored an unassisted goal.
The Raiders were scheduled to visit Punxsutawney Tuesday before Thursday’s trip to West Shamokin. They’ll play two games at the Redbank Valley Tournament at Pottery Field in Hawthorn on Saturday.
Next week, they host Brockway at 3:30 p.m and travel again to play Redbank Valley on Tuesday before hosting Punxsutawney Wednesday.
Lumberjacks split with Punxsutawney
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks notched their first win of the year as the varsity team outgunned visiting Punxsutawney 39-32 while the junior varsity lost 6-0.
The varsity (1-3) got three touchdowns from Cody Householder covering runs of 13 and 24 yards while he caught a 43-yard TD pass from Tyler Barnett and caught a two-point conversion pass from Barnett as well. He also added two two-point runs.
Barnett connected with Isaac Blair on a TD pass as well along with Weston McKinney on a two-point conversion. Blair also scored on a 7-yard run while Owen Weaver ran for TDs of 10 and 2 yards while scoring a two-point conversion.
The Lumberjacks’ defense also notched a safety.
This Saturday, the Lumberjacks host Johnsonburg with a pee wee kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — Last Saturday’s Al Lefevre Memorial September Slam at Pinecrest Country Club was won by the team of Kevin and Dave Osborne, Kevin Doverspike and Matt Taladay with a score of 143.
One stroke behind the winning foursome with a 144 was the team of Norb Baschnagel, Matt Wieszczyk, Denny Ames and John Sampson.
Two teams tied for third with a 146, the foursome of John Alcorn, Chris Kiehl, Brian Dougherty and Matt Megin, and the team of Bill Gatehouse, John McLaughlin, Chris Taylor and Jeff Hepler.
Two teams tied for the ladies title with a 187 — the trio of Lindsey Hanna, Lori McAninch and Judy Gatehouse, and the team of Betsy Milford, Alice Sampson and Deb Fenstermaker.
Elementary XC Invite runs at BASD
BROOKVILLE — The 14th annual Brookville Elementary School Cross Country race took part last Thursday at the high school grounds with 47 girls and 37 boys taking part in the 1-mile run.
Sixth-grader Cody Householder won the boys’ race overall with a time of 6:19 while sixth-grader Sami Neil took the girls’ race with a winning time of 7:17.
Other grade winners are listed below:
Kindergarten: Elliot Kriner, 9:33 for boys; Aubrie Shaffer, 13:58 for girls.
First Grade: Brayden Park, 12:31 for boys.
Second Grade: Graham Whitling, 8:15 for boys; River Whitlatch, 11:03 for girls.
Third Grade: Walker Lindermuth, 7:20 for boys; Callie Fitzgerald, 8:54 for girls.
Fourth Grade: Emmett Kriner, 7:18 for boys; Alyssa Holencik, 7:41 for girls.
Fifth Grade: Holden Himes, 7:12 for boys; Payton Park, 7:53 for girls.