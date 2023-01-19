Taylor 1-1 over weekend at Lehigh
VESTAL, N.Y. — Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, the starting heavyweight for the No. 20-ranked Lehigh University wrestling team, finished off a 1-1 weekend after Sunday’s 26-12 win over Binghamton.
Taylor dropped a 3-1 decision in the match-opening bout against Binghampton’s Cory Day, but the Mountain Hawks won six of the final nine bouts, including a pin, technical fall and forfeit.
Saturday in Lehigh’s 18-15 win at Cornell in the 100th meeting between the teams, Taylor made it three straight wins and brought Lehigh within 15-12 with two bouts remaining, racking up three takedowns in a 9-3 decision over Brendan Furman.
The dual ultimately came down to 125, with senior Jaret Lane battling Brett Ungar. The bout was tied 1-1 after seven minutes, with Lane escaping early in the second and Ungar early in the third. In sudden victory it was Ungar scoring the winning takedown midway through the overtime period to claim the 3-1 decision.
Ungar’s decision allowed Cornell to not wrestle third-ranked Vito Arujau at 133, but needing a pin to send the dual to criteria, sophomore Connor McGonagle could only muster a dominant 4-0 decision over Ethan Fernandez.
Lehigh now leads the all-time series 63-34-3 as Cornell snapped a three-dual winning streak for the Mountain Hawks in the series.
Taylor stands at 9-6 overall as the Mountain Hawks have two more road duals next weekend, beginning Friday when Lehigh battles Penn at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Match time is set for 6 p.m. with streaming video on ESPN Plus.
Jr. high basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders ninth-grade basketball team split a pair of games at home in a four-team tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders opened with a 53-35 win over Punxsutawney in the first round as Luke Burton scored 18 points, and Hayden Freeman and Josh Semeyn each scored 10 points. In the final, Franklin hit a game-winning 3-pointer just before the final horn for a 39-36 win. Burton scored 11 points while Freeman and Landen Marrara each scored seven points.
The Raiders (6-2) host Hickory Thursday before visiting Oil City and hosting Punxsutawney next Monday and Wednesday.
— The seventh-and-eighth grade Raiders lost games to DuBois on Monday, the eighth-graders 27-19 and the seventh-graders 38-17. J.R. Rahalla led the eighth-graders with six points while Dicen Bish scored four points for the seventh-graders. Both teams dropped to 5-4.
The seventh-graders were scheduled to host Johnsonburg Wednesday before both teams travel to Cranberry Friday. Next Wednesday, both teams host Punxsutawney.
Last week, the two teams split with Bradford. The eighth-graders lost 24-15 to the Owls as Owen May scored six points. The seventh-graders won 35-10 with 10 players finding the scoring column led by Oryn Vander Kelen’s eight points. Grayden McMaster and Isaac Blair each scored six points.
Last Wednesday, both teams beat Kane as the eighth-graders won 27-15 with May and Declan Reitz each scoring eight points. The seventh-graders won 31-11 with Vander Kelen scoring 14 points. Liam Whitling scored four points.
JV basketball roundup
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders junior varsity basketball team dropped a 39-29 loss to visiting DuBois Monday night, its record falling to 7-4 going into Monday’s home game with Karns City.
Kellan Haines and Jake Semeyn each scored eight points while Caleb Kornbau finished with four points.
In recent Lady Raiders JV games, they lost at North Clarion and beat Bradford and take a 5-6 overall record into Friday’s home game with St. Marys.
In previous games, the Lady Raiders beat Brockway 26-19 on Jan. 8 as Hannah Geer and Samantha Whitling scored 13 and nine points respectively. They finished 1-1 at their own Christmas Tournament as they fell to DuBois Central Catholic in the championship game on Dec. 29 with a 40-22 loss. Kaida Yoder and Geer scored nine and five points apiece. In the first round, a 40-35 win over DuBois, Geer led the way with 16 points while Whitling scored 14 points and Yoder added had eight points.
Indoor track busy for Brookville
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Brookville Area High School indoor track and field team was busy last weekend at Youngstown State Saturday and Edinboro on Friday.
Saturday at Youngstown State, Brayden Ross broke the team record in the weight throw with a sixth-place toss of 44 feet, 4 inches. John Colgan was third in the triple jump (39 feet, 8 inches) while also placing ninth in the long jump (19 feet, 1/4 inch). On the track for the Raiders, Jack Gill’s 10th-place finish in the 800-meter run vaulted him to the No. 2 spot on the team’s honor roll with a time of 2:06.59.
Also for the Raiders, Ty Fiscus finished 19th in the 3,200 run (10:32.99) and 30th in the 1,600 run (4:54.47). Those times put him No. 3 on the 1,600 honor roll and No. 2 in the 3,200.
For the Lady Raiders, Julie Monnoyer finished fifth in the triple jump (30 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and 15th in the long jump (13 feet, 11 1/2 inches) while also placing 14th in the 60 hurdles (11.33). Hannah Geer was seventh in the 60 hurdles (10.99). Monnoyer and Geer were part of the fifth-place 4x200 relay with Corrine Siar and Claira Downs.
Last Friday at Edinboro, the Raiders’ distance medley relay of Brady Means, Jacob Murdock, Gill and Fiscus broke the team record with a seventh-place time of 12:01.55. Colgan was second in the triple jump (41 feet) while Sam Krug finished seventh in the 60 hurdles (9.67). The x4x800 relay of Fiscus, Means, Gill and Alec Geer finished sixth with a time of 9:08.98 Ross was 14th in the shot put (39 feet, 3 inches).
For the Lady Raiders, Monnoyer was third in the triple jump (32 feet, 9 1/2 inches).
Back on Dec. 20 at the Hempfield Invitational, the Raiders’ Gannon McMaster first broke the school record in the weight throw with a fifth-place toss of 32 feet, 3 inches. He was also 13th in the shot put.
CUP sweeps VMI, Long Island
BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — The Golden Eagle wrestling team closed out a long run of road matches to start the 2022-23 dual season, picking up two more wins on Saturday afternoon. Clarion routed VMI (34-4) and Long Island (33-6) to improve to 6-3 in dual matches this year, including three straight wins.
The wins cap for Clarion coach Keith Ferraro’s team a stretch where the squad grew quite accustomed to long bus rides, though now the tables will turn in that respect. Five of the next six Clarion dual matches will be held in Tippin Gym, starting with a Mid-American Conference dual against George Mason on Friday at 7 p.m., followed two days later with a home match Sunday against Lock Haven starting at 2 p.m.
The Eagles host Edinboro Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. then travel to Kent State Jan. 29.
Saturday, Golden Eagles won nine of the 10 bouts contested against the Keydets, starting with decisions from Logan Mazzeo and Koen Kish at 125 and 133 pounds respectively. Seth Koleno kept that momentum going in the 141-pound bout, finding a way to top Freddy Junko in sudden victory. The two were caught in a scramble 30 seconds into the overtime period, but Koleno managed to roll his way loose and brought Junko to his back for the decisive takedown.
The teams traded major decisions in the next two bouts, with Kyle Schickel increasing the lead to 13-0 after posting a 12-3 score on Noah Roulo. The Clarion points came fast and furious after the 157-pound bout, starting with Cam Pine’s win over Braxton Lewis. Pine came away with a major decision after trying to cut Lewis loose to work for the technical fall, but John Worthing was able to turn the trick at 174 pounds, beating Jon Hoover by a 17-2 score. Will Feldkamp capped off the streak of bonus point wins, fighting off a front headlock from Zach Brown and turning it into a pin just 47 seconds into the bout.
Ty Bagoly and Austin Chapman wrapped up the win for the Golden Eagles, earning wins at 197 and 285 pounds. Bagoly built a lead with two takedowns in the first period and continued to tack on in his 8-3 decision, and Chapman ensured his win over Josh Evans with a last second takedown at 7-3.
Long Island struck first in Saturday’s first match, winning by decisions in the first two weights and very nearly taking the third. Koleno avoided a loss to Devin Matthews with a gutsy finish late in the third period. The senior whittled down Matthews’ riding time advantage that had been accrued through the match, and took him down to tie the score at 3-3. Matthews escaped with 30 seconds left to re-take the lead, and Koleno narrowly avoided a takedown by Matthews with 10 seconds left. On the reset, Koleno snagged Matthews’ arm and pulled him down with only seconds remaining for a 5-4 decision.
As it turned out, that victory opened the floodgates for Clarion. The Golden Eagles won the remaining seven bouts on the match, giving them eight straight to wrap the dual as Koleno, Schieckel, Elfvin, Pine, Worthing, Feldkamp, Bagoly and Chapman all won bouts. Worthing, Feldcamp and Bagoly won with pins.