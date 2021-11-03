Lumberjacks 0-2 in ABC League semifinals
FOXBURG — Both Brookville Lumberjacks Senior and Junior squad dropped ABC League semifinal playoff games last Saturday at A-C Valley High School.
The Seniors dropped a heartbreaker in overtime, 28-22, to Slippery Rock while the Juniors fell to Armstrong, 28-12.
Both teams still play this weekend at Slippery Rock in both divisions’ consolation games for third and fourth place. The Juniors (5-5) play Karns City at 11 a.m. while the Seniors (6-4) meet East Brady at 1 p.m.
In the other scores, Redbank Valley downed Karns City 28-6 in the other Junior semifinal while Armstrong edged East Brady, 12-10, in the other Senior semifinal.
The finals schedule has Redbank Valley playing Armstrong at 3 p.m. in the Junior final and Slippery Rock facing Armstrong in the Senior final at 5 p.m.
The Lumberjacks’ loss in the Senior game went to overtime before they dropped a 28-22 loss to Slippery Rock.
After failing to get into the end zone from the 2 at the end of the game, the Lumberjacks were unable to score in the first OT while Slippery Rock scored to get the win.
Earlier, Cody Householder’s run and Gabe Hannah two-point conversion put the Lumberjacks up 22-16. Slippery Rock tied the game but failed on the go-ahead two-point try with 1:50 remaining.
The Lumberjacks’ earlier TDs came on two Parker Kalgren passes to Householder covering 30 and 50 yards.
The Juniors trailed 14-0 out of the gate before getting back to within 14-12 as Landon Smith returned a kickoff after Armstrong’s second score 71 yards for a score and Owen Weaver ran back an interception 47 yards for a TD. But Armstrong scored twice in the second half to put the game away.
Jr. high girls BB in action
The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball teams took a combined 7-3 record into Tuesday’s game at Brockway.
They host Karns City Wednesday before the eighth-graders compete in the Redbank Valley Tournament Saturday. Next Monday, both teams visit Cranberry.
Last Friday, the seventh-graders beat Redbank Valley 23-17 to improve to 4-1. Lily Plyer and Whitney Guth scored 11 and five points respectively. The eighth-graders (3-2) fell to unbeaten Redbank Valley, 51-5, as Hannah Geer and Addison Patton each scored two points.
Last Thursday, the eighth-graders won 34-29 as Geer and Samantha Whitling scored 15 and 11 points apiece. Haleigh Lundgren scored six points. The seventh-graders fell, 32-11, as Guth finished with four points.
Krug on D9and10Sports.com Honor Roll
WARREN — Accounting for all six touchdowns in Clearfield’s 38-7 win, Oliver Billotte of Clearfield is the Week 10 D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week Powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Billotte scored four times on the ground while throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the victory, which improved Clearfield to 10-0 on the season, the ninth unbeaten regular season in school history.
He ran 11 times for 142 yards and was 5 of 8 passing for 139 yards while also throwing an interception.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Fox (Brockway), Blake Pisarcik (Brockway), Charlie Krug (Brookville), Dylan Rieder (Cameron County), Thad Butler (Curwensville), Jayce Anderson (Karns City), Tyler Albright (Keystone), Zander McHenry (Keystone), Bret Wingard (Keystone), Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Camron Marciniak (Ridgway), Mikey Card (Union/A-C Valley), Dawson Camper (Union/A-C Valley), Skyler Roxbury (Union/A-C Valley)