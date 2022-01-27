Swimmers off until Feb. 4
BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s home swimming meet with DuBois on Monday was canceled and will likely not be made up as the team is now off until a trip to St. Marys on Feb. 4.
The trip starts a stretch of four straight meets on the road at Bradford Feb. 7, Clearfield, Feb. 10 and DuBois on Feb. 14. The final home meet is Feb. 17 against Warren.
Both teams are having strong seasons, the girls unbeaten at 6-0 while the boys are 5-1.
Jr. high/JV wrestling update
CORRY — Last Saturday at Corry’s JV wrestling Tournament, the Raiders had eighth wrestlers in action and two won titles as Burke Fleming and Kolton Griffin took first at 145 and 160 pounds respectively.
Fleming was 5-0 at 145, beating Tyler Oas of Girard 7-5 in the final. Griffin was also 5-0 at 160, winning a technical fall over Garrick Jordan of Saegertown in the final.
Coyha Brown was runner-up at 172, finishing 4-1.
Gavin Kelly, Gavin Hannah and Caden Marshall were each third. Kelly was 3-2 at 160, Hannah was the same record at 172 and Marshall won the consolation final bout at 215 against teammate Danny Drake to finish 2-1. Drake, fourth, finished 2-2.
Gavin Baughman finished 1-4 at 160.
The junior high Raiders fell to 1-4 in dual meets with a 48-15 loss at St. Marys Tuesday night. Blake Porter (decision) was the lone Raider to win on the mat at 115 pounds.
Six Raiders attended the Corry junior high tournament also last Saturday and Lance Spencer finished second at 210 pounds.
Clarion U. wrestlers lose to Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN —A match between longtime rivals came down to the thinnest of margins last Saturday night, as Lock Haven edged the Clarion University wrestling team by a 17-16 score at Thomas Fieldhouse. The teams split the evening’s 10 bouts evenly, but the Bald Eagles scored two bonus points to the Golden Eagles’ one in earning the team win.
The two evenly-matched opponents traded decisions for most of the night, with the sole exceptions entering the final match coming at 149 and 157 pounds. In the former, 27th-ranked Brent Moore came tantalizingly close to pinning Connor Eck, which at the time would have given Clarion a 9-6 advantage in the team match. Moore slapped a front headlock on Eck and brought him to the mat for a near fall, holding him on his back for what seemed like an eternity. Moore, though, could not get the final push on Eck, and was forced to settle for a 15-4 major decision that made it 7-6.
Likewise, Lock Haven’s 31st-ranked Ben Barton went to work on Chanz Shearer in the 157-pound bout, taking him down and cutting him loose until finally racking up a 20-7 major decision of his own. The Bald Eagles took a 10-6 lead and expanded it to seven points at 165 pounds, on a decision between two nationally-ranked contenders in Ashton Eyler and Cam Pine.
Clarion rallied with three straight decisions, starting with John Worthing’s narrow 9-7 decision over Tyler Stolzfus at 174 pounds. Worthing worked to tilt Stolzfus for near-fall points but Stolzfus held him off and nearly took the bout himself.
Max Wohlabaugh tied the team match at 184 pounds with an emotional sudden victory at 184, taking down Colin Fegley in overtime to win by 3-1 decision.
Will Feldkamp gave the Golden Eagles their best chance to win at 197 pounds, starting out strong against Parker McClellan in the former’s first action since December 23. Feldkamp saw his streak of five straight wins by fall snapped, but he did hold on for a 6-5 decision to put Clarion ahead 16-13 in the team match.
That set up a decisive showdown at heavyweight, where 26th-ranked Isaac Reid got a takedown with six seconds remaining to extend his lead over Ty Bagoly. With the riding time point in hand, Reid earned the major decision, giving his team the crucial bonus point needed to win the team match.
Now 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-America Conference, the Golden Eagles wrestle non-conference foe Hofstra and MAC rival Kent State this Sunday at Tippin Gymnasium at 1:30 and 3 p.m. respectively. Then next Saturday, the Golden Eagles visit George Mason.