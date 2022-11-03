CUP wrestling: Blue beats Gold
CLARION — Three District 9 natives saw action in last Thursday’s Blue-Gold matchup featured by the Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team coached by Brookville native Keith Ferraro.
Brookville’s Caleb Hetrick, Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant and DuBois’ Chandler Ho saw action with Wiant notching a 9-0 major decision over Chase Cordia at 165 pounds. Hetrick lost a 5-3 sudden victory to Eli Brinsky also at 165 while Seth Koleno edged Ho, 3-2, at 141.
The match featuring 15 bouts that helped finalize the team’s starting lineup going into the Clarion Open this Sunday at Tippin Gymnasium. The Golden Eagles open their dual schedule at Rutgers on Nov. 11.
Blue team defeated the Gold squad by a 28-24 score in Tippin Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Gold side was the beneficiary of three bonus point victories comparted to just two for the Blue side, with Koen Kish, Jack Martinec and Ty Bagoly all contributing major decisions to their team’s point total. Blue matched that bonus point total with Wiant’s major and a win by fall for John Worthing, with the latter scoring the only pin of the night.
That victory for Worthing decided the starter for 174 pounds, one of seven weight classes up for grabs at this year’s match. Taking on freshman Suds Dubler, Worthing enjoyed a solid start to the bout, and early in the second period took Dubler to his back. He quickly secured four back points but continued to work for more, though Dubler worked hard to prevent the fall as long as possible. Worthing finally contorted him to the point of getting him on his back, winning the second match of his series with Dubler to lock up the starting spot.
Two weight classes, 133 and 149 pounds, required two matches on Thursday night, and in both cases one competitor took both ends of the series. At 133 pounds, Koen Kish locked up his spot in the lineup with two wins over Mason Prinkey, starting with an 8-0 major decision in the first bout of the night. The second contest was much closer as Prinkey kept it tight, but Kish held on for a 4-2 decision.
The other weight that featured an immediate rematch was 149 pounds, where Kyle Schickel held on for a pair of hard-fought victories over Lavinsky Collins. The first bout required extra time as Schickel and Collins were tied at 6-6 after seven minutes. Schickel managed a takedown of Collins in the sudden victory period to take a 1-0 lead in their series. The second bout went down to the wire, but Schickel fought off a late shot by Collins for a 3-2 decision.
Other weights were decided on Thursday as well with Koleno’s win over a feisty Chandler Ho in a low-scoring bout. Brinsky outlasted Hetrick in overtime while Bagoly defeated Brett Wittmann by major decision, outscoring him 9-0. Austin Chapman won a tiebreaker against Reynold Maines in the heavyweight decider.
CUP football loses to Slippery Rock
CLARION — Visiting Slippery Rock, ranked 13th in the nation in NCAA Division II, shut out the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team 31-0 last SAturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Golden Eagles (3-6 overall, 2-4 PSAC West) trailed 21-0 before the Rock (8-1, 5-1) scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to set the final score. Rock quarterback Noah Grover completed 27 of 34 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns with receiver Kyle Sheets catching nine passes for 206 yards and two TDs.
Clarion kicker Jarrett Esposito, a former Brockway standout, completed a pass on a fake kick covering 23 yards.
The Golden Eagles visits Indiana Saturday at 2 p.m.
Jr. high football finishes
WEST SUNBURY — The Brookville Raiders junior high football team wrapped up its season with a 6-6 tie at Moniteau last Thursday night.
The Raiders got a 2-yard touchdown run from Parker Kalgren while Parker McKillop made an interception on defense.
The season ended at 3-4-1 for the Raiders, who lost 36-22 at Keystone two weeks ago.
D9 soccer playoffs continue
Elk County Catholic and Karns City met for the District 9 Class 1A boys’ soccer title Wednesday night at Brockway. It’s a No. 3 vs. No. 4 seed final as the No. 3 Gremlins blanked Ridgway 4-0 last Thursday
Ridgway had knocked out Redbank Valley last week, but the Elkers were blanked by the Gremlins who take on the No. 4 Crusaders who blanked top-seeded Clarion-Limestone, 5-0. The Lions had eliminated Brookville from the playoffs in the previous round.
In the other classes, Bradford won the boys’ Class 3A title with a 3-1 win over Clearfield while Bradford won the Class 3A girls’ crown with a 3-1 win over DuBois.
In Class 1A girls, Karns City and Brockway were scheduled to play Wednesday night. In last Wednesday’s semifinals, Brockway edged top-seeded Brockway 2-1 and Karns City blanked Forest, 2-0.
Monday, Clearfield won the Class 2A girls’ title with a 10-0 rout of St. Marys.
D9 volleyball playoff roundup
The four-time defending D9 Class 1A champion and two-time defending state champion Clarion Lady Cats were eliminated from the postseason with a four-set loss at Oswayo Valley Tuesday night.
The No. 2 seed Green Wave faces No. 1 seed Elk County Catholic in Thursday’s D9 final in Kane. Wednesday night, Keystone and Kane squared off for the Class 2A title in DuBois.
Jr. high girls’ basketball opens
CLARION — Both Brookville Lady Raiders junior high basketball teams continued their unbeaten start to the season with a sweep at Clarion Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders’ A squad beat Clarion, 47-6, as 10 different players scored. Whitney Guth scored 11 points while Lily Plyler and Evie Smith scored eight points apiece. Sydney Murdock scored six points. The B squad won 26-7 as Cassidy Sarvey scored six points. Leah Rafferty, Gabby McLaughlin, Murdock and Isabelle Shrecengost each scored four points.
Both teams are scheduled to visit North Clarion Thursday and Karns City Monday. Next Wednesday and Thursday, the Lady Raiders host Cranberry and Forest Area.
In season-opening games last week:
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
Brookville A 32, Union 12: In a one-game matchup with the visiting Damsels, eight players found the scoring column as Aubrey Belfiore scored eight points. Emma Northey and Whitney Guth each scored six points while Ally Wilson added four points.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Brookville A 30, Redbank Valley 16: Aubrey Belfiore and Lily Plyler each scored eight points to lead the Lady Raiders in their season-opener. Whitney Guth scored seven points and Evie Smith added five points.
Brookville B 20, Redbank Valley 13: Makaya McLaughlin scored six points to lead the Lady Raiders to the win. Cassidy Sarvey and Isabelle Shrecengost each scored four points.
Brookville elementary boys’ basketball signups coming next week
BROOKVILLE — Registration dates for the upcoming Brookville Raiders boys’ elementary basketball season are next Tuesday and Thursday at the high school’s main gymnasium’s side entrance facing Hickory Grove Elementary School from 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost to register is $20 per player.
Practices begin at Hickory Grove starting Nov. 15 — third and fourth grade 4 to 5:30 p.m., fifth grade 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. and sixth grade from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Grades four through six will be participating in a travel league that will play a schedule during the week and in Philipsburg every other weekend. Players are not required to play in the league if families do not want to travel.
For more information, contact Dalton Park at 814-856-3347, Matt Reitz at 412-304-9713 or Rich Rhoades at 814-648-0790.
Dunn incorrectly identified
In last week’s picture identifying her 1,000-assist milestone, Clarion-Limestone senior volleyball player Jenna Dunn was incorrectly identified.