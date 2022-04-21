Lady Lions softball looking to end layoff
CLARION — Trying to get back on the field again, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team was scheduled to play at Clarion Wednesday before hosting Karns City Thursday.
The Lady Lions (0-2) haven’t played since a 14-2 loss in five innings to DuBois Central way back on April 9.
So the schedule has piled up for the Lady Lions, who visit St. Marys Friday before next week’s five-game stretch starting Monday and Tuesday with games at Keystone and Union. Next Thursday and Friday, they host Redbank Valley and Elk County Catholic before another home date next Saturday with Cranberry.
BALL set to start season
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Little League set its Opening Day as May 1 at the Brookville Area Little League complex.
Season schedules are posted on the league’s website at www.brookvillearealittleleague.com.
The divisions this year with the sponsors listed for this year’s 28-team lineup:
Little League (Major Division) Baseball: A&M Family Restaurant, Edwards Jones, FOE and Pirates.
Minor League (Kid/Coach Pitch): Miller Fabrication, S&T Bank and Whitling Eye.
Minor League (Machine Pitch): Allegheny Hauling, d’Argy Funeral Home, Elite Heating/Cooling.
Seniors Little League Softball: Second Strike Bowling Lanes.
Junior Little League Softball: Matson Lumber.
Little League (Major Division) Softball: Arby’s, Bazylak Law, Blue Angels.
Minor League (Machine Pitch) Softball: Brookville Family Dental, Jefferson Paving, Katie’s Kutz, CF Trail Ride.
Tee Ball: Buff’s Ice Cream, Birch Cleaning, Well’s Auto, Arby’s, Fox’s Pizza, Allegheny Hauling, K&T Supplies, KS Horses.