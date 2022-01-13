Five straight wins for Lady Lions, who host NC Friday
SENECA — The Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions basketball team headed into Wednesday night’s home game with A-C Valley with a five-game winning streak.
Last Thursday, the Lady Lions improved to 7-2 with a 50-10 rout at Cranberry. Frances Milliron scored 21 points while Alex Leadbetter and Kendall Dunn each finished with 11 points.
Friday, the Lady Lions visit North Clarion before next Tuesday’s home game against Union.
Jr. high hoops roundup
BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville seventh-and-eighth grade boys’ basketball teams triumphed at home against visiting Ridgway Monday afternoon.
The eighth-graders improved to 4-3 with a 27-9 win over the Elkers as eight different players scored points led by Luke Burton’s eight points and Hayden Freeman’s five points.
The seventh-graders won 28-3 and improved to 4-3 as eight players scored with Christian Cox and Colton Gardner each scoring six points.
Last Thursday at home against Punxsutawney, all three junior high teams won as the ninth-graders improved to 6-0 while the eighth-graders won 34-20 as Burton and Freeman scored 12 and 11 points respectively. The seventh-graders lost 16-10 as Declan Reitz and Parker Kalgren each scored four points.
Wednesday, all three teams were on the road, the ninth-graders at Franklin and the seventh-and-eighth graders at Kane. Friday, all three teams visit Bradford.