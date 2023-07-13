BALL hosting under-10 softball sectional
BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s Zufall Field will be the site of the Section I Minor League (9-10-year-old) softball tournament.
It’s a three-team double-elimination setup that started Wednesday night with Corry playing Titusville. St. Marys had a bye into Thursday’s winners’ bracket final against Wednesday’s winner at 4 p.m. with another game to be played at 6 p.m.
Two finals games, if needed, are set for Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
For updates, check www.pastatell.org/Brackets/23-S1-10S.htm.
DCC grad Miknis drafted by Pirates
Justin Miknis, a 2019 DuBois Central Catholic grad who recently wrapped up his senior season at Kent State University, was selected in the 16th round of the MLB — pick No. 467 to be exact — by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
Miknis is just the second District 9 player to ever be drafted by the Pirates since the draft’s inception in 1965. The other is another former Tri-County Area standout in St. Marys grad Joe Beimel, who the Pirates selected in the 18th round in 1998.
As for Miknis, his draft spot this year was drastically higher than four years ago when he was taken in the 35th round (1,038th pick) by the Baltimore Orioles following his senior season at DCC, but did not sign. There were only 20 rounds in this year’s MLB Draft.
In three seasons (2021-23), Miknis hit .319 (188-for-590) in 159 career games with 117 RBIs, 127 runs scored, 42 doubles, four triples and 20 home runs. He also drew 81 walks while posting a .505 slugging percentage while only hitting ito four double plays in his career.
Defensively, Miknis posted an impressive .980 fielding percentage notching 985 putouts and 106 assists while only committing 22 errors.
Miknis hit .349 (59-for-169) with 36 RBIs, 38 runs, 14 doubles, two triples and four RBIs in his first collegiate season in 2021.
A year later, he was named to the All-MAC Defensive Team as a junior in 2022 while starting all 50 games at either catcher, third base or DH. He threw out 15 would-be base stealers that season.
This past spring as a senior, Miknis started in all 58 Kent State games and hit .318 while posting career highs in hits (74), RBIs (46), runs (55) and doubles (15) while tying his career-high in home runs (8) and triples (2).
That strong season earned him First Team All-MAC honors and he was once again named to the All-MAC Defensive Team after throwing out 15 would-be base stealers again.
Miknis was one of two catchers drafted by the Pirates this year, with high school senior John Lopez of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy being selected a round earlier (15th) on Tuesday.
Bliss wins U20 national javelin title
EUGENE, Ore. — Two District 9 natives were in action last weekend at the United States Track and Field Championships held at the University of Oregon and one came away with a national title.
Evie Bliss, who won a state title this spring at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in the Class 2A javelin, captured the same title at the Under-20 nationals Sunday afternoon.
Bliss won the event with her first of six throws, going 169 feet, 11 inches. She won her high school title with a toss of 170 feet, 2 inches, also on her first of six attempts.
Bliss outlasted Princeton’s Shea Greene’s runner-up throw of 167 feet, 11 inches. The Bucknell-bound Bliss had a future teammate finish fourth as Brylee Tereska threw 147 feet, 2 inches.
Another Western Pennsylvania native competed in the eight-person field as Fort LeBoeuf graduate and Penn State rising sophomore Audrey Friedman finished eighth at 139 feet, 4 inches.
Bliss’ other throws after her best toss on the first attempt were 148 feet, 8 inches, 142-9, 142-11, 156-3 and 149-9. She was the final thrower of the event as the order was switched after three throws. Greene’s final throw went 150 feet, 4 inches, thus Bliss knew she won before the last toss.
Greene’s best mark was on throw No. 5. She also went 167-10 on her first throw and 165-7 on throw No. 4.
Saturday night, former Olympian and Johnsonburg state champion Michael Shuey competed in the men’s javelin and finished eighth with a toss of 235 feet.
Shuey, 29, threw at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. He also won the USATF Championship in 2019. Shuey won the PIAA Class 2A javelin title in 2012 and two Big Ten titles with Penn State in 2014 and 2015.
Brookville sports physicals scheduled
BROOKVILLE — Sports physicals for the upcoming school year have been scheduled for two days later this summer at no cost to the student/athlete. Otherwise, individuals must schedule a physical with his or her own physician to become eligible to participate in interscholastic athletic activities.
Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, Aug. 3 are the two dates to schedule a physical, 8 a.m. to noon each day. To schedule a time, athletes must sign up on sheets in the lobby at the high school main office —open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. — and pick up a physical packet. Any physical conducted after June 1 can be accepted.