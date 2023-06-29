Varischetti All-Star game Friday night
BROCKWAY — Some 10 area players are scheduled to participate in this Friday’s 8th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game in Brockway with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Coaching the South team is Moniteau’s Bob Rottman, who will have eight Brookville Raiders outgoing seniors and two Central Clarion Wildcats players on his story with the Raiders’ Brayden Kunselman, Noah Peterson, Jackson Zimmerman, Braeden Long, Carson Weaver, Bryce Weaver, Nathan Haney and Braiden Davis, and the Wildcats’ Ashton Rex and Ethan Wenner.
Also on the South roster are players from DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Union/A-C Valley and Redbank Valley.
Redbank Valley:Carsen Rupp, Aiden Ortz and Cole Bish.
Union/A-C Valley: Skyler Roxbury, Bailey Crissman, Mike Card and Landon Chalmers.
DuBois: Austin Henery, Dalton Yale, Cam Dombroski
Karns City: Micah Rupp, Eric Booher, Nate Garing, James Jones, Cooper Coyle, Hunter McConnell
Keystone: Cole Henry, Tyler Albright, Aiden Sell
Punxsutawney: Landon Peterson, Peyton Hetrick, Quinton Voelkel, Zeke Bennett.
A highlight of the game is the presentation of $1,000 scholarships to players from Game Sponsors. The scholarships are awarded prior to kickoff. Since inception, $101,000 in scholarships has been awarded.
The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Sheffield, Smethport and St. Marys. Troy Cook, head football coach at Otto-Eldred, is the head coach for this year’s North team, which includes:
Bradford: Lucas Laktash, Alex Gangloff
Brockway: Aiden Grieneisen, Tanner Guaglianone, Alex Carlson, Seth Stewart
Cameron County: Jameson Britton, Eyan Smith
Coudersport: Xander Brown
Elk County Catholic: David Anderson, Joe Tettis, Isaac Delaquilla, Cam Klebacha
Kane: Addison Plants, Ricky Zampogna, Aaron Smith, Landon Darr, Scott Syzmanski
Otto-Eldred: Isaac Shaw, Brendan Magee
Port Allegany: Blaine Moses, Noah Archer, Drew Evens, Gavin Burgess
Ridgway: Rayce Milliard
Sheffield: Matt Lobdell
Smethport: Jo-Jo Leet, Ryan Pelchy
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet, Logan Mosier, Clay Grazioli, Carter Chadsey, Eli Rippey.
Pinecrest Country Club roundup
BROOKVILLE — Sheryl and Mark Riesmeyer shot a low gross score of 75 to win the Husband and Wife Championship at Pinecrest Country Club on Sunday along with two teams that tied for low net score with a 68 — Nancy and Rick Smoose and Becky and Paul Pysh.
In last Thursday’s Men’s Day event, Pick-A-Pro, from the U.S. Open Championship, Jamie Holt and Michael Fritz tied for first place while Rick Smoose and Greg Rafferty tied for third. In regular Men’s Day action using one best ball on the front nine and two best balls on the back nine, the winning foursome was Mark Neiswonger, Bill McAninch, Jeff McAninch and Mike Schuckers. Finishing second was the team of Chris Neil, Bill Barrett, Jamie Holt and Josh Bish while the third-place team was Michael Fritz, Dan and Cole Cable and Tim Kammerdeiner. Bill McAninch (No. 3), Fritz (No. 11) and Matt Melillo (No. 8) were skins winners.
Brookville sports physicals scheduled
BROOKVILLE — Sports physicals for the upcoming school year have been scheduled for two days later this summer at no cost to the student/athlete. Otherwise, individuals must schedule a physical with his or her own physician to become eligible to participate in interscholastic athletic activities.
Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, Aug. 3 are the two dates to schedule a physical, 8 a.m. to noon each day. To schedule a time, athletes must sign up on sheets in the lobby at the high school main office —open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. — and pick up a physical packet. Any physical conducted after June 1 can be accepted.
Hunter Trapper course slatedLIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic course for hunters 11 years old on or before July 8 will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall along Route 66 south of Clarion July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete the on-line study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, click Education, on drop down window click on the Hunter-Trapper Education in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the Register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on-line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.