Lady Raiders volleyball playoff-bound
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team will enter the District 9 Class 2A playoffs.
They took a 6-9 record into Wednesday regular-season finale at home against Clearfield. The postseason pairings and schedule will be announced later this week.
Monday, the Lady Raiders dropped a three-setter to powerful DuBois, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14.
Last Thursday on Pink Night against Punxsutawney, the Lady Raiders reversed a three-set loss to the Lady Chucks in September with a 26-24, 25-22, 26-24 win.
Pink Night served as the team’s annual fund-raiser for cancer awareness event
Mya Morey led the team with 11 service points, four of them aces. Emaa Venesky had 15 digs.
Lions prep for D9 Class 2A soccer playoffs
STRATTANVILLE — The Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 9-0 win over Keystone last Saturday.
The Lions (7-2) await the District 9 Class 2A playoffs that’ll begin next week. The pairings and schedule will be announced some time this week.
In Saturday’s win over Keystone, Bailee Verdill scored four goals while Nate Megnin added two goals. Thomas Uckert, Wyatt Boyden and Peyton Smith each scored a goal in the shutout.
Last Wednesday at home against Ridgway, the Lions also won, 9-2. Uckert and Verdill scored three goals apiece while Megnin, Smith and Boyden each added a goal.
Lumberjacks headed to ABC League playoffs
With the regular season over after last week for the Brookville Lumberjacks, the Junior and Senior Division squads earned playoff spots in this year’s ABC Youth Football League.
The Seniors finished 5-3 to earn the fifth seed while the Juniors finished 4-4 to grab the sixth and final seed in the six-team bracket.
Both teams play at Clarion-Limestone High School this Saturday. The Juniors meet No. 3 seed Union at noon while the Seniors meet No. 4 seed Union at 2 p.m.
The winners advance to the semifinals Oct. 30 at A-C Valley High School against a team to be determined.
In other games Saturday, No. 4 seed Slippery Rock meets No. 5 seed Karns City in a junior game at 10 a.m. while the No. 3 seed Armstrong takes on No. 6 seed C-L in a Senior game at 4 p.m.
The Bantams season schedule is over, although the league kept win-loss records this year. The Lumberjacks were 1-7.
Jr. high girls’ basketball
begins season
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville junior high girls’ basketball season gets started Friday for seventh and eighth graders.
Some 27 players are on the rosters under coaches Sam Whitling, Kate Reinsel and Mark Powell. The rosters and schedule are listed below. Two games are scheduled with the starting time being 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
ROSTERS
Eighth grade: Aubrey Afton, Adell Doy, Hannah Geer, Bailey Hammerle, Laela Kammerdeiner, Haleigh Lundgren, Addison Patton, Julie Rinker, Corinne Siar, Gabby West, Lucy Golier, Alice Rooney, Samantha Whitling, Kaida Yoder, Clair DeVallance.
Seventh grade: Jayna Allshouse, Ava Adamson, Aubrey Belfiore, Julie Greeley, Whitney Guth, Gabby McLaughlin, Sydney Murdock, Emma Northey, Lily Plyler, Leah Rafferty, Evelyn Smith, Justie Thompson.
SCHEDULE
October
21-at Union, 3:30 p.m. 22-North Clarion; 25-at Clarion, 3:45 p.m.; 28-Cranberry; 29-Redbank Valley.
November
2-at Brockway; 3-Karns City; 6-at Redbank Valley Tournament, TBA; 8-at Cranberry; 12-at C-L, 3:45 p.m.; 15-Union; 16-Moniteau; 18-Venango Catholic; 22-Keystone; 30-A-C Valley.
December
1-at Redbank Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Football honor roll cites area trio
WARREN — Noah Archer helped Port Allegany in its playoff quest scoring three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown with just over six minutes to play to help the Gators beat Brockway, 26-21.
For his effort, Archer is the Week Eight D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg.
Archer did a little of everything for Port Allegany in the win rushing 24 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, catching seven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and intercepting a ball on defense while making three tackles. His 43-yard touchdown catch with 6:28 gave Port Allegany the lead for good, 26-21.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Fox (Brockway), Jalen Kosko (Brockway), Brayden Kunselman (Brookville), Tate Lindermuth (Brookville), Jase Ferguson (Central Clarion County), Cam-Ron Hays (DuBois), Noah Cherry (Elk County Catholic), Ben Reynolds (Elk County Catholic) Jayce Anderson (Karns City), Luke Garing (Karns City), Ryan Love (Otto-Eldred), Bryson Bain (Redbank Valley), Ray Shreckengost (Redbank Valley), Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys), Christian Coudriet (St. Marys), Travis Cooney (Smethport, Noah Lent (Smethport).
Clarion U. football canceled
CLARION — The Clarion University football game against Cal U scheduled for last Saturday was been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The game will not be rescheduled, and will be entered into the official results as a “No Contest.”
Next up for the 0-6 Golden Eagles is a home game this Saturday against Seton Hill starting at noon.