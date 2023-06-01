Fireman’s Club starts Jr. Legion season
SALTSBURG — The Brookville Fireman’s Club start its Indiana County League Junior Legion baseball season with a 1-1 record going into Wednesday’s home game with Kovacik Insurance.
Last Thursday, the Fireman’s Club downed Young Township, 9-1, as it scored six runs in the fourth inning to up the lead to 9-0. Ladd Blake doubled and drove in four runs while Sergio Sotillo singled three times and Landen Marrara singled twice and drove in three more runs. Luke Burton and Marrara combined for the win on the mound with Burton going 6 2/3 innings, giving up two hits while striking out seven and walking six.
Wednesday, SW Jack limited Brookville to four hits in a 9-1 decision as well. Sotillo doubled. Sam Krug and Joe Burton saw action on the mound with Krug going five innings.
After Wednesday, the Club visits Marion Center Thursday before hosting Armstrong and Marion Center next Monday and Wednesday. All of those games start at 6 p.m.
Remaining schedule, starting next week. Games start at 6 p.m. unless noted:
JUNE: 5-Armstrong; 7-Marion Center; 8-at Homer City, 7 p.m.; 12-Mahoning Valley; 14-at Mahoning Valley; 19. Homer City; 21-at Armstrong; 26-at Kovacik Insurance; 28-Young Township; 29-SW Jack.
The league playoffs begin July 5.
Shockers’ Miner enters transfer portal
WICHITA, Kan. — Former Brookville Raiders standout and Wichita State sophomore relief pitcher Jace Miner indicated on social media that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Monday, Miner indicated his move on his Twitter account @jace_miner, that “I would thank Wichita State and the coaching staff for the belief in me. I also want to thank the teammates that became brothers these last two years. With that being said, after talking to my family I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal.”
Miner was named to the American Athletic Conference’s Second Team as a relief pitcher this spring after going 2-0 with a 2.05 earned run average in 24 appearances — that shared the team lead — covering 44 innings with 38 strikeouts, 19 walks and just 22 hits allowed. Opposing hitters batted just .148 off Miner.
Miner was 1-3 with a 7.02 earned run average in 33 1/3 innings as a freshman, striking out 27 and walking 20.
In the offseason, the Shockers made a coaching move in December when former American League Manager of the Year Eric Wedge, a former Shocker, was replaced by Loren Hibbs. Wedge coached the Shockers the previous four seasons.
Whether that move or change in coaching staff was the main reason that at least seven players including Miner entered the transfer portal is not known for sure, but at least one player mentioned the staffing change as a reason for his move.
The Shockers were 30-25 this year and 13-10 in the AAC, finishing 0-2 in the conference tournament last week.
Baseball, softball playoffs continue; states Monday
The District 9 baseball and softball playoffs crowned champions with other teams advancing to sub-regional matchups. The state brackets all begin Monday.
In baseball, Clarion won its first Class 1A title with a 6-3 win over DuBois Central Catholic on Monday at Showers Field. Also Monday at Showers, Redbank Valley won its first baseball title since 2010 when it blanked Karns City 8-0 for the Class 2A title.
All four teams advance to the state playoffs that begin Monday at sites and times to be announced.
In Class 3A, Punxsutawney routed Chestnut Ridge, 15-0, on Tuesday in their sub-regional final with District 5 to earn a state berth. In Class 4A, St. Marys downed Carrick 10-2 to advance to its sub-regional final Thursday against Bellefonte with the winner punching a ticket to states.
In softball Monday at Heindl Field in DuBois, St. Marys won the Class 4A title with an 8-1 win over Clearfield while Cranberry edged Curwensville, 7-6, for the Class 2A title. In Class 1A, DuBois Central Catholic downed Elk County Catholic, 6-2.
In consolation games also on Monday, Moniteau beat Johnsonburg 7-4 in Class 2A while Forest Area topped Otto-Eldred 14-6 in Class 1A. Tuesday in true-second games to decide the second seed for the district for the state brackets, Moniteau beat Curwensville 10-6 in eight innings in Class 1A and Elk County Catholic topped Forest Area, 14-4, in five innings.
In a Class 5A, sub-regional final Tuesday, DuBois lost to Central Mountain, 9-1.
Pinecrest Country Club golf results
BROOKVILLE — The Pinecrest Country Club’s Ladies Day golf results from Tuesday’s Bingo Bango Bongo event had Vicki Smith, Sheryl Riesmeyer and Nancy Smoose finished 1-2-3.
Men’s Day results from last Thursday’s event with was a best two balls of four had the foursome of Ben Carrico, Dan Luton, Kevin Doverspike Sr. and Tom McClaine winning with a 128, two strokes ahead of two teams — Mark Powell, Tim Kammerdeiner, Dan Olson and Greg Truitt, and the foursome of D.J. Sayers, Wade Northey, Shane Heschke and Ryan Blazosky.
Skins were won by Chris Taylor (Nos. 5 and 6), Chris Neil (No. 9), Kammerdeiner (Nos. 13 and 14) and Mark Newiswonger (No. 16).