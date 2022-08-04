Hollidaysburg wins state Little League title
BRADFORD — Beating Greencastle twice in the finals, Hollidaysburg won the Pennsylvania Little League (11-12-year-old) baseball state title Monday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 7:43 am
BRADFORD — Beating Greencastle twice in the finals, Hollidaysburg won the Pennsylvania Little League (11-12-year-old) baseball state title Monday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Greencastle was unbeaten going into Monday, but Hollidaysburg won the first game 6-2 to force the “if necessary” final and routed Greencastle 10-0. Next up for Hollidaysburg is the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament starting Sunday in Bristol, Conn.
In a new setup for the regionals at the 11-12-year-old level, the Pennsylvania champion is part of a four-team double-elimination setup with Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C. The final is Aug. 12 with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series.
The United States part of the World Series now has 10 regional champions and 10 international teams. The World Series is set to begin Aug. 17.
In the Junior Little League state tournament in DuBois, Keystone (Lock Haven area) captured the title by running through the losers’ bracket after losing 7-6 to DuBois in the opener. It took six straight wins, including two over previously unbeaten Upper Moreland, 8-4 and then 7-6 last Saturday to advance to Freehold Township in New Jersey starting Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE — Pinecrest Country Club crowned champions in its Ladies Members-Guest tournament and the Husband Wife Champion last week.
In the Ladies Member-Guest, the foursome of Pam Menacher, Nancy Smoose, Vicki Smith and Nickki Smith won low grow score honors while Judy Gatehouse, Erin Schiafone, Lindsay Hanna and Allison Bedee won low net score honors. Runners-up were the teams of Sheila Rathfon, Deb Fenstermaker, Georgetta Sheesly and Allison Bernat in low gross, and Jan Johnson, Gayle Ganoe, Judy Roberts and Helen Grieble in low net score.
In the husband-wife championship, Sheryl and Mark Riesmeyer shot a 76 to win the title, five strokes ahead of Nancy and Rick Smoose’s 81.
CLARION — Clarion Athletics announced last week changes in the Golden Eagles women’s basketball program. After eight seasons, Jana Ashley stepped down as the program’s head coach to accept a position elsewhere.
“I would like to thank Coach Ashley for her years leading our women’s basketball program,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “We wish her the best of luck as she pursues these new opportunities.”
The department is currently working to identify Ashley’s successor.
Ashley’s teams compiled a 55-152 record in her eight seasons that began in 2014-15.
