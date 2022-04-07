Miner gets no-decision for Shockers
WICHITA, Kan. — Former Brookville Raiders standout pitcher Jace Miner, now a freshman at Wichita State, made his seventh appearance and second start of the season for the Shockers in Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to No. 6-ranked Oklahoma State.
Miner pitched well, going five innings while giving up seven hits while striking out four and walking one while giving up one run. Miner left the game with a 3-1 lead after his longest outing of the year of five innings, but the Cowboys rallied with four runs in the eighth and ninth innings.
Miner dropped his season earned run average to 9.00 over 12 innings. He’s struck out eight and walked nine while giving up 16 hits.
The Shockers fell to 12-16 with the non-conference loss. They resume American Athletic Conference action Friday at East Carolina with a three-game set starting Friday. The Shockers are 1-2 in the conference with 21 more league games remaining.
In other college baseball news:
— Brookville’s Aaron Park, a sophomore at New Jersey Institute of Technology, has appeared in seven games on the mound. In eight innings he’s struck out 10 and walked seven. The Highlanders take a 12-11 overall record into this weekend’s non-divisional three-game series at Maine in America East conference play. The Highlanders are 7-2 in the conference, tied for first place in their division with Stony Brook.
— Penn State-Behrend freshman shortstop Chase Palmer of Brookville continues his strong start to his first college season. In the second game of Monday’s doubleheader sweep of Pitt-Bradford at home, Palmer went 2-for-3 and scored one of the team’s two runs in a 2-1 win over Pitt-Bradford. He singled in the fourth inning and scored on an infield error. Palmer is hitting .306 with a double, triple and home run with seven runs scored and seven RBIs.
Behrend was 8-7 overall and 2-0 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference going into Wednesday’s doubleheader at Mount Aloysius.
— Tanner LaBenne is batting .333 in 17 games at Penn State-DuBois with two doubles, three home runs and nine runs batted in. The Lions were 12-10 going into Friday’s game at home against Penn State-Beaver. Tuesday, DuBois dropped a 7-4 decision to Clarion University. LaBenne went 0-for-2, starting at first base.
College track and field roundup
SLIPPERY ROCK — Brookville graduate and Slippery Rock’s Bryan Dworek had a strong performance at last weekend’s Dave Labor Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock University.
Dworek ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay that crossed the line in 41.66 seconds. He also finished fourth in the long jump (22 feet, 1 3/4 inches) and ninth in the 100 dash (11.19).
On the women’s side, Danielle MacBeth finished fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.03), ninth in the long jump (16 feet, 2 1/4 inches), 16th in the javelin (93 feet, 4 inches) and 17th in the 200 dash (27.27).
— Brookville’s Ian Thrush, a sophomore at Duquesne, was part of the third-place 4x100 relay that finished in 41.49 seconds last weekend at the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. Thrush also finished seventh in the 100 dash (10.84) and 15th in the 200 dash (22.07).
— At the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational In Cincinnati last weekend, Indiana University of Pa.’s Addison Singleton of Brookville finished seventh in the 400 hurdles (1:02.28) and 13th in the 110 hurdles (16.6).
— Hillsdale University freshman and Brookville graduate Kyle MacBeth, at last weekend’s Spartan Invitational, won the javelin throw with a toss of 181 feet, 6 inches. He was second at the Adidas Winthrop University Invitational March 25-26 with a throw of 179 feet, 6 inches.
Taylor wins award at Lehigh
BETHLEHEM — Last Friday night’s annual Lewis Wrestling Dinner hosted by the Lehigh University wrestling program featured one award winner from Brookville.
Former Raiders state champion Nathan Taylor was named Deferred Eligibility Wrestler of the Year which recognizes a student-athlete who either was not a starter on the team or who deferred eligibility for the year. Taylor went 27-10 competing unattached in open tournaments, placing in five different opens. His season was capped with a heavyweight championship at the Feb. 6 Edinboro Open.
Graduating heavyweight standout Jordan Wood won two of the five program awards: the Outstanding Athlete award, which recognizes the wrestler who has made the most significant athletic contribution to the team; and the Scholar-Athlete award, which is awarded to the wrestler who in the eyes of his teammates best exemplifies the ideal of the scholar-athlete.
Wood capped his Lehigh career by winning his fifth EIWA heavyweight title, the first wrestler in conference history to accomplish the feat. Two weeks later he earned the third All-America honor of his career with his third place finish at the NCAA Championships in Detroit. Wood went 27-3 in 2021-22 and capped his career with a 100-23 record, earning his milestone 100th career victory in the NCAA third place bout.
Off the mat, Wood holds a 3.39 GPA as a management major and his been active throughout his six years on campus in Flight45, Lehigh Athletics’ Leadership Academy.
C-L track and field opens season
KARNS CITY — The Clarion-Limestone track and field teams opened their season at Karns City Tuesday, after having their opener last Thursday against Moniteau postponed.
At Karns City, the girls lost 97-53 while the short-handed boys’ squad dropped a 118-32 decision.
The Lady Lions had two District 9-qualifying performances with the winning 4x800-meter relay (11:20.7) of Jess McCracken, Clara Coulson, Olivia Radaker and Morgan McNaughton. Brooke Kessler qualified in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) with her second-place finish. She also won the triple jump (30 feet, 11 3/4 inches) with a second in the long jump.
Other Lady Lions wins came from McCracken in the 3,200 run (14:42), McNaughton in the 800 (2:42.2) and 1,600 (6:12) runs.
The Lions also had two D9 qualifying efforts with the winning 4x800 relay (9:16) of Jason Megnin, Colton Keihl, Cody Whitling and Ty Rankin. Brock Smith won the pole vault with a qualifying height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Smith also won the triple jump (38 feet, 5 1/4 inches) and Peyton Smith in the 300 hurdles (45.2).
Both teams visit Union/A-C Valley Thursday in Rimersburg. After Saturday’s scheduled trip to the DeMans Team Sports Invitational in Brookville, both teams host North Clarion next Wednesday.