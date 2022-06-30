Jr Legion finishing up schedule
BROOKVILLE — Still in the playoff hunt for one of the four spots in the Indiana County League postseason tournament, the Brookville Firemen’s Club improved to 10-5 following a forfeit win over Young Township on Monday.
The Firemen were scheduled to host Marion Center Wednesday at McKinley Field starting at 6 p.m. for their final league game.
Going into Tuesday, the Firemen trailed S&T Bank of Punxsutawney (12-2), SW Jack of Indiana (10-3) and Marion Center (10-3) in the standings with Armstrong tied in the loss column at 8-5. Teams play a 16-game schedule, so Brookville will await the other teams’ schedule to finish to see if it makes the top-four playoff cut.
The first-place team plays the No. 4 seed while No. 2 meets No. 3 in a best-of-three semifinal series starting July 9. The finals are also a best-of-three setup with the champion advancing to regionals starting July 22 in Homer City. The runner-up meets the Westmoreland County League runner-up in a best-of-three series to earn a regional spot as well.
In last week’s games:
— Marion Center 2, Brookville 1: Last Thursday’s game in Marion Center was a low-scoring affair as the hosts scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Firemen managed just three hits, getting a run-scoring double from Pierson Ruhlman in the top of the fourth inning. Ladd Blake and Ruhlman pitched with Blake going five innings with five strikeouts and three walks while allowing four hits and both runs.
— Brookville 11, Walbeck Insurance 3: A six-run first inning in Homer City set the tone for the Firemen’s win. Ladd Blake went 4-for-5 with four runs batted in to pace the Firemen’s 13-hit game. Kolton Griffin and Pierson Ruhlman doubled while Sergio Sotillo tripled. Owen Fleming, Sotillo and Griffin each had two hits. Griffin went 5 2/3 innings on the mound to get the win, striking out five and walking four while giving up three hits. Ruhlman closed out the win with a scoreless 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Area players named to TCW/C-E Baseball All-Stars
Several area baseball players were recognized by the Tri-County Weekend/Courier-Express, a sister publication of the Jeffersonian Democrat, in its annual all-star team awards.
On the First Team were Clarion-Limestone senior Bryson Huwar as a pitcher while on the Second Team were Huwar’s sophomore teammate Tommy Smith as an infielder and junior Jordan Hesdon as an outfielder. Senior Corbin Coulson, sophomore Nick Aaron and freshman Logan Lutz were Honorable Mention picks.
Brookville’s Jamison Rhoades and Hunter Geer were Second Team selections at catcher and outfield respectively.
Pinecrest Country Club roundup
BROOKVILLE — Men’s Day golf results from last Thursday’s round at Pinecrest Country Club, which was a best ball of one on odd holes and best ball of two on even holes.
First place went to the team of Nate Simpson, Cole Cook, Dan Conti and Wade Northey with four teams tying for second — the foursome of Mike Schuckers, Mark Neiswonger, Jeff McAninch and Bill McAninch; the team of Bill Reitz, Denny Ames, Larry Weary and Mike McMurray; the foursome of David Cable, Kyle Cappetta, Matt Melillo and Ray Carlson; and the team of Dan Luton, Mike Marron, Tom McClaine and Rory Page.
Winning skins were Schuckers (No. 1), Cappetta (No. 2), Neiswonger (No. 3), Cook (No. 15) and Marron (No. 18).
In last Tuesday’s Women’s Day action, Nancy Smoose won the event with 21 points with Judy Gatehouse scoring 18 points. Linda Gray, Cheryl Kush and Karyn King each scored 16 points.
Varischetti All-Star game Friday
BROCKWAY — Brookville’s Tate Lindermuth and Central Clarion’s Breckin Rex will be playing in the 7th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game Friday at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway at 7 p.m.
Both players will be on the South squad that’ll be coached by Union/A-C Valley’s Brad Dittman. Other players are from schools such as DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney and Redbank Valley.
The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, St. Marys and Smethport. St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek will coach the North.
General admission tickets — $5 for adults, $2 for students — will be available at the gate. The concession stand will be open.
Prior to kickoff, Game Sponsors will present $1,000 scholarships to several players.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Brockway Area School District and Brockway Gridiron Association are the organizers of the event.
Physicals scheduled at BAHS
BROOKVILLE — Free physicals for student-athletes interested/planning on playing a sport in the upcoming school year at Brookville Area High School are available at the scheduled times below. Sign-up sheets for each day along with physical packets are now available at the high school main office lobby from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A physical form will soon be available on-line at basd.us as well. All athletes must have a physical conducted after June 1 — with the school setup or one’s private physician prior to playing a sport in the 2022-23 school year.
— Wednesday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon.
— Wednesday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon.
Hunter-Trapper course July 9
LIMESTONE — The Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is sponsoring a Hunter-Trapper Education Basic Course scheduled for July 9 at the Limestone Fire Hall located along Route 66 south of Clarion.
The minimum age to register is 11 years old (as of July 9) and interested individuals must complete the online “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” course on-line at www.pgc.state.pa.us before attending the class.
Individuals must also register on-line at that address, going to the “Education” tab at the top of the PGC home page and use the drop-down menu to find the calendar and then proper date of the course.
Questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
Duathlon set for July 16
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kids Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.
BAHS Hall of Fame nomination date set
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame committee reminds interested individuals that nominations for the Class of 2022 should be submitted by Aug. 31. Criteria for nominations can be found on the school web site at www.basd.us/sections/public/BAHSHallofFame.
Nominations received in previous years but not selected for induction are no longer part of the pool of candidates going forward. However, the same candidates can be nominated multiple times for consideration.
Individuals can complete and submit a nomination online or print a hard copy of the nomination form, complete and mail to: BAHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee, PO Box 41, Brookville, PA 15825.
Those selected for this year’s class will be announced shortly after the start of the coming school year with an induction ceremony to be held in the high school auditorium on Thurs., Oct. 6, the day before the annual homecoming football game.