Smith playing in US Amateur Four-Ball
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Brookville’s Nathan Smith and partner Todd White will play in this year’s USGA U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Kiawah Island Club and Cassique and River Cours starting with two rounds of stroke play qualifying on Saturday.
Smith and White won the first-ever Four Ball title — both players record scores with the team score going with the lower score on each hole — back in 2015. Last year, Smith and White didn’t get to the 32-team match play tournament after coming up a stroke shy of making the bracket with a 7-under-par 134 at the Birmingham Country Club.
Monday, the match play single-elimination tournament starts with first-round matchups. Two rounds are scheduled for Tuesday while the semifinals and finals are scheduled for Wednesday.
Smith is familiar with Kiawah Island, winning his second of four US Mid-Am titles there with a 7-and-6 match play win over Tim Spitz.
Dworek, Brentham, MacBeth place at PSACs
SLIPPERY ROCK — Brookville graduates Bryan Dworek, Ethan Brentham and Danielle MacBeth turned in top-eight finishes at last weekend’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships.
MacBeth was part of the women’s title run as she finished fifth in the heptathlon. Coming in seeded sixth, MacBeth improved on that by finishing fifth in the high jump (4 feet, 11 3/4 inches) and 200-meter dash (26.73), seventh in the long jump (15 feet, 9 1/2 inches), javelin (90 feet, 11 inches) and 800 run (2:34.43), eighth in the shot put (30 feet, 10 1/4 inches) and ninth in the 100 hurdles (16.39).
Dworek, battling injuries, wound up placing sixth in the long jump (23 feet, 2 inches) and 24th in the 100 dash (11.8).
Brentham was fifth in the 10,000-meter run in 31:56.89 while also finishing 12th in the 5,000 run (15:20.17).
The Rock men wound up second behind Shippensburg in the team standings.
The Rock send four athletes to the NCAA Division II Championships May 25-27 at the University of Colorado-Pueblo, three of them District 9 natives with PSAC javelin champions Dalton Anderson of Moniteau and Trinity Clark of Kane, and Bradford’s John Eakin in the shot put.
In other college news:
— The Wichita State Shockers go into their final weekend of conference games at Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference starting Thursday. Shockers, 29-21 overall, are 12-8 in the conference and in third place behind Houston and East Carolina.
Former Brookville standing Jace Miner threw two scoreless innings of relief in last Saturday’s 9-2 win over South Florida, striking out two and giving up one hit. Miner sports a 2-0 record with two saves in 22 outings with a 2.00 earned run average over 36 innings. He’s struck out 28 while giving up 19 hits and 16 walks.
— New Jersey Institute of Technology pitcher Aaron Park of Brookville threw two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday’s 6-0 loss to Maine. He struck out two while giving up two hits. For the season, Park owns a 4.66 ERA over 13 appearances covering 19 1/3 innings. He’s struck out 18 and walked 10 while allowing 18 hits.
The Highlanders, 20-29 overall and 9-12 in the American East, finish their schedule with three games at Albany. From there, they’ll play in the conference tournament starting next week.
— Penn State Behrend finishes its season this week with a best-of-three series with Alvernia for the Eastern College Athletic Conference championship starting Thursday.
The Lions went 0-2 in last weekend’s Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference tournament in Alfred, N.Y., falling to eventual champion PSU-Altoona and then to Alfred State on a walk-off home run. The Lions are 20-18 overall.
Brookville’s Chase Palmer is hitting .331 (42-for-127) with five doubles and two home runs with 27 RBIs in 34 games.
— Penn State-DuBois reached the winners’ bracket finals at the Small College World Series hosted in DuBois this week. The Lions were playing Cincinnati-Clermont Wednesday afternoon.
Brookville’s Tanner LaBenne, on Sunday, reached the second round of the annual Home Run Derby, but was unable to defend his title from last year.
Jr. high track finishes at Altoona
ALTOONA — The Brookville junior high track and field team capped its season at last Saturday’s rainy Altoona Middle School Championships.
For the second year in a row, Brookville Lady Raiders eighth-grader Ally Wilson won the javelin, this time with a career-best toss of 106 feet, 11 inches. Five her six throws were the five best of the event. She won last year’s title with a toss of 99 feet, 1 inch.
Wilson also medaled with a fifth-place finish in the shot put (31 feet, 8 inches). She was also 14th in the discus (70 feet). Maggie Shaffer was 18th in the 800-meter run.
For the boys, seventh-grader Liam Whitling medaled with a seventh-place finish in the 3,200 run with a personal-best time of 10:52.97. Bryson Pangallo was 11th in the 400 dash and 16th in the 200 dash. Whitling also was 15th in the 1,600 run.
Spring soccer under way
BROOKVILLE — Brookville’s youth spring soccer season has already started as the Brookville Soccer Association has over 200 boys and girls competing on local and travel teams.
In travel up to 86 players are rostered, one high school-aged girls’ team and two boys’ teams while one junior high team and two under-10 squads are playing throughout the area in Clarion, Mercer, Meadville, Greenville and the Shenango Valley Oil Region. That schedule runs through June 11.
The local/developmental divisions have 125 players rostered in under-6, under-8 and under-10 divisions with the Saturday games running in the morning through June 10 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
BALL game reports
Here are recent game reports from the Brookville Area Little League:
SOFTBALL
MONDAY, May 15
Arby’s 14, Matson’s 5: Jaiden Silvis pitched five innings and struck out 12 while giving up two hits to lead Arby’s to the win. Silvis also homered and had two hits, scoring two runs. Maylee Lewis finished with two hits and four runs while Rhaelynne McElravy finished with three hits and two runs. For Matson’s, Ava Nixon struck out eight batters in three innings with no walks. Payton Park scored two runs.
BASEBALL
MONDAY, May 15
Pirates 9, Brookville Chevrolet 5: Landon Coleman and Gavin Mills combined to toss a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead the Pirates to the win. Mills had three hits while Ian McGee and Landon Theiss each had two hits with Mills doubling as well as Colbyn Doty. For Brookville Chevrolet, Max Barkley doubled. Ethan Lauer and Cole Mitchell combined to strike out 13 batters with Lauer whiffing nine in 3 2/3 innings.
WEDNESDAY, May 10
FOE 15, Brookville Chevrolet 3: Kabe Kaltenbach and Owen Weaver each struck out six in two innings of work in a four-inning game as they combined on a two-hitter against Brookville Chevrolet. Connor Lewis and Weaver each had two hits while Lewis doubled. For Brookville Chevrolet, Ethan Lauer singled and Cole Mitchell doubled.
Pinecrest golf roundup
BROOKVILLE — Men’s Day results from last Thursday, a 1 best ball on par 5s, two best balls on par 4s and three best balls on par 3s:
First place went to the team of Chris Zamperini, Dan Luton, Tom McClaine and Ben Carrico with a 134. Second with a 136 was the team of Tom Simpson, Kevin Doverspike Sr., Kevin Osborne and Blake Osborne. Third with a 139 was the team of Matt Mohney, Dave Osborne, Michael Fritz and Greg Truitt.
Skins were won by Mark Neiswonger (No. 1), Cole Cable (No. 4), McLaine (No. 11), Luton (No. 14), Carrico (No. 17) and John Seacrist (No. 18).
Golf scramble at Pinecrest
BROOKVILLE — A golf scramble that will benefit the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone golf teams is scheduled for June 17 at Pinecrest Country Club starting at 1 p.m.
The cost per team is $400 which includes dinner and live entertainment after the golfing.
The tournament is seeking $100 hole sponsors. If interested in sponsoring a hole or entering a team, contact Wade Northey at 814-227-9881.