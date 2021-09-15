Lumberjacks take two at C-L
STRATTANVILLE — The Brookville Lumberjacks took two of three games in last Saturday’s trip to Clarion-Limestone.
The Seniors improved to 2-2 with a 14-8 win, the Juniors won their first game of the year and improved to 1-3 with a 14-12 decision and the Bantams fell to 0-4 with a 14-10 setback.
The Seniors got the game-winning touchdown on Cody Householder’s 35-yard run with 3:10 left in the game. Earlier, Gabe Hannah scored on a run and added the two-point conversion.
The Juniors got two touchdowns from Landon Smith on passes from Owen Weaver covering 25 and y yards. Smith added a two-point run and Brant McKillop turned in a key defensive play on an interception on a C-L two-point conversion pass.
Weaver caused a fumble and Landen Coleman recovered the loose ball to help preserve the win.
For the Bantams, Gunner Mitchell scored on a 2-yard run while Noah Knisely added a two-point run. The Lumberjacks also added a safety.
All three teams host Karns City this Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff.
Jr. high football opens with win at Keystone
KNOX — The Brookville junior high football team, consisting of seventh-and-eighth graders, opened the season with a 28-18 win at Keystone last Wednesday.
The Raiders got a 2-yard touchdown run from Josiah Balzer, two TDs from Hayden Freeman and an interception return from Sam Krug for another score.
The Raiders were scheduled to host Keystone Thursday at 4 p.m. Next Thursday, they travel to Punxsutawney for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Jr. high soccer ties in opener
BROCKWAY — The Brookville junior high soccer team, a co-ed roster, tied Brockway 1-1 last Thursday on the road.
Maddox Harmon scored for the Raiders off assists from Kaida Yoder and Declan Reitz.
Colton Gardner was the goalkeeper.
Next up for the Raiders was a scheduled game at Punxsutawney on Wednesday. Thursday and Saturday, the Raiders visit Elk County Catholic and Forest Area. Then next Monday and Tuesday, they visit Karns City and DuBois. Next Thursday, they host Punxsutawney at 3:30 p.m.
Pinecrest CC golf results
BROOKVILLE — The Al Lefevre September Slam was held over the weekend with foursomes competing in both men’s and women’s divisions.
The men’s winning foursome was Johnathan McLaughlin, Kevin Doverspike Sr., Tom Simpson and Larry Weary. Second went to the team of Mark Powell, Barry Reinard, Terry Gray and Jim Vowinkle. Three teams tied for third — the foursome of Tom McClaine, Denny Ames, Craig Coon and Bob Simpson, the team of Mike Gray, David Cable, Dan Greeley and Bob MacKenzie, and the foursome of Chris Taylor, Joe Lehr, Rick Tote and Mark Taladay.
For the women, first place went to the team of Vicki Smith, Linda Gray, Bonnie Lefevre and Mary Ann Powell. Second place was the foursome of Mary Kay Slimak, Cheryl Kush, Betsy Milford and Sandy Beatty.