Ray earns PAC weekly honor
GROVE CITY — Two Grove City College athletes earned weekly awards this week in recognition of their respective performances last weekend. Senior jumper Seth Ray of Brookville earned Presidents’ Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week in men’s track and field. Meanwhile, senior midfielder Brett Gladstone (Marriottsville, Md./Marriotts Ridge) captured “Team of the Week” honors from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA).
Ray earned his second straight Field Athlete of the Week award after earning two victories last Friday night at Baldwin Wallace’s Mid-February Meet in Berea, Ohio. Ray set a program record in the indoor triple jump with a winning mark of 44 feet, 1/2 inch, which marks the top triple jump this season in the conference. He also cleared 6-3/4 to win the high jump.
Ray added a sixth-place finish in the long jump (20-6 1/4).
The Grove City track and field team returns to action this Saturday at the Mount Union Tune-Up in Alliance, Ohio.
In other college athlete news:
— The Slippery Rock University men’s indoor track and field team recorded one NCAA provisional qualifying mark, 10 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference automatic qualifying marks and 15 top-15 finishes last Saturday at the Doug Raymond Invite at Kent State University.
The meet featured large fields in almost all events thanks to more than 25 colleges entering the competition, including multiple NCAA Division I programs.
Slippery Rock’s top performance of the two-day meet came from Bradford’s John Eakin in the shot put. The senior, who entered this weekend with the top mark in the PSAC, unloaded a personal best of 16.86 meters to place fourth overall and first among all Division II athletes in the contest. That mark currently ranks 25th among all NCAA Division II throwers this winter and is more than a full meter better than any other thrower in the PSAC.
Brookville’s Bryan Dworek registered a seventh place finish in the long jump with a leap of 6.87 meters and placed 13th in the 60-meter dash in 7.12 seconds. He also ran a leg on the fifth-place 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:24.12.
Also at Kent State, the Rock women competed and Brookville’s Danielle MacBeth finished 36th in the 400 dash (1:02.77) and 49th in the long jump (14 feet, 10 3/4 inches).
Slippery Rock travels to Edinboro Friday for the Edinboro Last Chance Meet, which will mark the final tune-up before the PSAC Championships Feb. 26-27.
— IUP’s Addison Singleton competed at the VMI Classic indoor meet last weekend and finished 20th in the 60 hurdles (9.04).
Six Raiders headed to TSTCA meet
EDINBORO — Six athletes from the Brookville indoor track and field team are competing at this weekend’s TSTCA Championships scheduled at Edinboro University.
The boys have Jack Gill (400-meter dash) and John Colgan (triple jump) while the foursome of Laynee Sorbin, Julie Monnoyer, Morgan Monnoyer and Emily Martz are entered in the 4x200 relay as well as Sorbin in the pole vault, high and triple jumps, Julie Monnoyer in the triple and long jumps, Morgan Monnoyer in the 200 dash and Martz in the 400 dash.
Last Saturday at Edinboro, Sorbin won the triple jump (33 feet) while finishing third in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and eighth in the 4x200 relay (1:59.68) with Martz and both Monnoyers.
Julie Monnoyer finished second in the triple jump (31 feet, 3 inches) as well as ninth in the long jump (13 feet, 10 inches) and 18th in the 60 hurdles (11.42). Morgan was 14th in the long jump (13 feet, 3 inches), 14th in the 200 dash (28.71) and 18th in the 60 dash (8.64).
Martz was 23rd in the 400 dash (1:07.26) and 31st in the 200 dash (29.58).
For the boys, Colgan was the highest finisher with an eighth in the triple jump (39 feet, 6 inches). He was also 15th in the long jump (17 feet, 1 1/2 inches). Gill finished 15th in the 400 dash (54.99), 24th in the 200 dash (24.88) and 41st in the 60 dash (7.98). Ian Clowes finished 15h in the 60 hurdles (10.8), 23rd in the long jump (15 feet, 6 1/2 inches), 48th in the 60 dash (8.25) and 57th in the 200 dash (28.45).
Jr. high basketball winds down
All three Brookville junior high basketball teams were scheduled to wrap up their seasons this week.
The ninth-graders improved to 14-0 with a 59-23 win at Titusville on Tuesday. Kellan Haines led the Raiders with 16 points while Hunter Whitlach scored 14 points. Jesse Lucas and Wyatt Lucas scored nine and six points respectively.
The Raiders freshmen also went 2-0 at last Saturday’s Warren Tournament, topping Titusville 37-16 and host Warren 54-40. The Raiders also beat Bradford last Friday and Slippery Rock Wednesday.
Monday, the seventh- and eighth-graders swept visiting Kane. The eighth-graders improved to 13-5 with a 37-21 win. Eight different players scored, led by Luke Burton’s eight points. Dan Turner scored seven points, Dan Shaffer added five points, and Hayden Freeman, Isaac Burkett and Josh Semeyn each scored four points
The seventh-graders improved to 12-6 with a 30-20 win over Kane with eight players finding the scoring column as well, led by Christian Cox and J.R. Rahalla scoring six points apiece. Declan Reitz, Parker Kalgren and Owen May each scored four points.
Last Friday against Bradford, the eighth-graders won 29-20 as Freeman paced the Raiders with 11 points. Krug and Burton each scored seven points. The seventh-graders won 27-15 with Cox scoring 15 points, and Reitz finishing with five points.
Jr. high wrestlers lose at Brockway
BROCKWAY — The Brookville Raiders junior high wrestlers lost 30-24 at Brockway Tuesday night, finishing its dual meet schedule with a 1-7 record. The Raiders wrestle in this Saturday’s District 9 Invitational also at Brockway.
Against the Rovers Tuesday, Lance Spencer was the lone Raiders winner on the mat with a first-period pin.
CUP wrestlers lose at Rider
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — The total team bouts were split right down the middle, but the Golden Eagle wrestling team was unable to muster any bonus points in falling by a 16-15 score to Rider on last Friday evening.
Clarion (8-7, 4-5 MAC) will close out its dual match season Saturday when it heads to Edinboro for the final tune-up before the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships starting at 6 p.m.
Two of the first three bouts of the night were as close as could be, with Tyler Klinsky edging out Joey Fischer in sudden victory and Quinn Kinner defeating Seth Koleno by 4-2 decision at 141 pounds.
It was not until Brent Moore’s return to the lineup at 149 pounds that Clarion got on the scoreboard, with the redshirt senior nearly taking a serious bite out of the Broncs’ lead, eventually notching the 5-2 decision.
Kyle Schickel followed that up with an impressive effort against Cole McComas at 157 pounds. The freshman came out aggressively and pushed the action against McComas, scoring scads of points early on and taking the advantage.
Schickel’s 8-2 decision made it a 9-6 team score for Rider, and John Worthing’s 7-3 decision over Shane Reitsma at 174 pounds pulled Clarion to within 12-9. At 165, DuBois’ Kolby Ho dropped a 9-2 decision to Michael Wilson.
Another big result came at the 184-pound spot, where the Golden Eagles’ Max Wohlabaugh enjoyed a relatively high-scoring bout to tie the team match at 12. Wohlabaugh tossed Evan Vazquez to his back for four quick points, building up a big lead in their bout.
The 9-2 decision tied the team match, but Matt Correnti scored what turned out to be a decisive bonus point with a major victory at 197 pounds. Ty Bagoly made a game effort to help his team at heavyweight, taking down David Szuba quickly and spending much of the early part of the match looking for a tilt. However, he could not quite get Szuba over, and while Bagoly got the decision the Broncs took the team match.
Clarion U. men lose to SRU
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Clarion University men’s basketball team dropped a PSAC West road contest on Monday night, falling 87-65 to Slippery Rock at the Morrow Fieldhouse. The Golden Eagles (9-15, 5-14 PSAC) will hit the road for a road contest against Cal U on Saturday at 3:00 pm before returning home on Monday at home against Gannon.
Kaison Branch scored a team-high 19 points on 4-of-8 shooting and four rebounds, while steady senior guard Connor Ferrell added 13 points five assists and two boards. Steve Kelly saw significant action off the bench playing 17 minutes and contributing three points and one assist.
Clarion shot an impressive 50 percent from beyond the arc in the first half but would not be able to keep the pace in the second half, finishing the game with a 31 percent average from long range.