Lady Raiders fall at St. Marys; host tourney
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team started its annual Christmas Tournament Wednesday with a first-round matchup against DuBois. Wednesday’s winners and losers were scheduled to play at 3 and 5 p.m. on Thursday. Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic were the other two teams in the bracket.
Last Wednesday at St. Marys, the Lady Raiders (0-7) dropped a 62-19 District 9 League game to the Dutch, who had four players reach double figures in scoring led by Alexa Schneider’s 13 points.
St. Marys led 44-10 at halftime and cruised to the win, holding the Lady Raiders to just 18 percent shooting (8-for-44) from the field. Eden Wonderling scored eight points to lead the Lady Raiders.
After the New Year’s break, the Lady Raiders are back in action Jan. 6 at Brockway.
C-L squads head to Commodore Perry
HADLEY — Both Clarion-Limestone basketball teams open with Reynolds in the first round of the Commodore Perry Tournament scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
The Lady Lions (3-5) play at 2 p.m. Reynolds owns a 2-5 record. Following the opening game is the other girls’ matchup with the hosts and Crawford County Christian at 3:45 p.m.
The Lions (6-1) face Reynolds (1-3) at 6:15 p.m. while the hosts face Crawford County Christian as well at 8 p.m. Friday’s schedule has the girls’ consolation and final at 2 and 3:45 p.m. with the boys’ games at 6:15 and 8 p.m.
Both teams open the 2023 calendar season with A-C Valley, the boys next Tuesday and the girls Wednesday.
Last Thursday at home against Johnsonburg in a non-conference matchup, the Lions held off the Rams for a 43-40 win. Jordan Hesdon and Tommy Smith led the way with 15 and 11 points respectively. Jase Ferguson finished with four points, seven rebounds and five steals. Rylie Klingensmith scored seven points.
Swimmers return to pool Jan. 5 at Warren
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville swimming and diving team resumes its schedule next Thursday with a trip to Warren. The teams haven’t been in a meet since getting swept by Clearfield on Dec. 16. The Lady Raiders are 1-1 while the Raiders are 0-2.
From there, both team host St. Marys Jan. 12 before its trip to Clearfield Arctic Invitational on Jan. 14.
Jr. high basketball in action
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville Raiders junior high basketball teams finished up their pre-Christmas schedule last week.
Last Thursday, the ninth-graders lost 46-39 in overtime and dropped to 3-1.
Against St. Marys last Wednesday, both the seventh- and eighth-grade teams came away with wins. The seventh-graders (3-2) won 29-12 as Liam Whitling finished with 12 points and Oryn Vander Kelen scored seven points. Isaac Blair finished with six points.
The eighth-graders (3-2) won, 32-18, with Oliver Butcher scoring nine points, Connor Melton and Zach Haney finishing with four points apiece, and Declan Reitz and Owen May adding three points each.
All three teams head to Punxsutawney next Thursday to open their 2023 calendar schedule.
College athlete roundup
Here’s a look at area athletes in college:
— Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, starting heavyweight for the Lehigh University Mountain Hawks, owns a 4-4 record. He’s ranked No. 30 in the latest NCAA Division I rankings. Lehigh resumes its schedule Jan. 14 at Cornell.
— At Penn State DuBois, Clarion-Limestone graduate Frances Milliron’s 13.1 points per game lead the team. The Lady Lions are 3-8 and resume their schedule Jan. 10 at Westmoreland County Community College.
— At Carlow University, Brookville’s Griffin Ruhlman is averaging 4.1 points per game averaging 16.6 minutes off the bench for the Celtics who are 1-5. Carlow resumes its schedule next Thursday at home against Indiana Southeast.
— At Geneva College, Brookville’s Danny Lauer has seen limited action in two games, scoring five points. The Golden Tornadoes are 8-3 going into Tuesday’s game at home against Westminster.
CUP wrestlers lose at Cleveland State, 18-14
CLEVELAND — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team came up just one decision short on the road last Thursday night, falling 18-14 to Cleveland State in a Mid-American Conference (MAC) dual.
Clarion rebounded from a slow start where it won just one of the first five matches contested, winning three straight duals to take the lead on the host Vikings. The Golden Eagles took that lead in part by scoring the only bonus points of the night for either side, when John Worthing worked JR Reed in the 174-pound bout for a technical fall. Worthing stacked up the points in quick succession over Reed, finally knocking him out of the bout 38 seconds into the third period to put up five team points.
That win pulled the Golden Eagles to within 12-11, a feat that looks more impressive when considering they had trailed by a 12-3 score just moments before. Joey Fischer got the ball rolling on the night with a 5-2 decision over Ben Aranda at 125 pounds, but the Vikings went on to win the next four bouts by decision to build a 12-3 lead.
The series of close matches kept the team match within striking distance, though, and Cam Pine was the first to start to close that gap. He won a marathon bout against Daniel Patten, getting a takedown in the second sudden victory period to pull out a 3-1 decision. That was followed by Worthing’s tech fall to make it 12-11, and Will Feldkamp briefly put Clarion ahead 14-12 with a decision over DeAndre Nassar. The bout between two NCAA qualifiers – Nassar in 2021, and Feldkamp in 2022 – was close throughout, but Feldkamp held on for the 3-1 decision to put his team ahead.
Cleveland State was able to finish things off at home, though, with Anthony Perrine and Daniel Bucknavich scoring decisions at 197 and 285, respectively.
Head coach Keith Ferraro’s 3-3 Golden Eagles are back in action at Central Michigan on Jan. 8. They head to Long Island for a tri-meet with VMI on Jan. 14 before returning home for a Jan. 20 MAC matchup with George Mason.