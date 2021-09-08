Lumberjacks swept by
Armstrong
BROOKVILLE — All three Brookville Lumberjacks youth football teams lost at home to Armstrong last week.
The Seniors fell 24-8, Juniors 34-12 and Bantams 12-0.
For the Seniors (1-2), Cody Householder scored the lone touchdown with Parker Kalgren notching a two-point conversion.
The Juniors (0-3) got two touchdowns from Owen Weaver on a 62-yard run and 65-yard pass from quarterback Landon Smith. Landon Coleman’s interception set up the Lumberjacks’ first touchdown.
The Bantams fell to 0-3 with their loss.
All three teams visit Clarion-Limestone this Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. bantam kickoff start.
Pinecrest Country Club
golf reports
BROOKVILLE — Here are the latest golf results from Pinecrest Country Club:
MEN’S DAY from last Thursday: The event was one best ball on the odd holes and two best balls on the even holes.
Winning first place low gross score honors was the foursome of Kyle Cappetta, Dan Olson, Mark Powell and Ben Pete. First place low net score was the team of Tom McClaine, Kevin Doverspike Sr., Tom Simpson and Dan Luton.
Winning skins were Brian Dougherty (No. 4), Dave Osborne (No. 5), Powell (No. 6), John McLaughlin (No 12), Pete (No. 12) and McClaine (No. 15).
MATSON MEMORIAL MATCH PLAY — The Ladies final had defending champion Mary Kay Slimak facing Vicki Smith on Tuesday while Kevin Hoffman advanced to the men’s final with a 2-and-1 win over Terry Gray. The other semifinal matchup to be played this week had Rick Smoose facing Denny Ames.