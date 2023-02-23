Lady Raiders lose finale at DuBois
DuBOIS — Starting the game with a 17-0 deficit, including 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team dropped its season finale at DuBois last Friday, 44-18.
The loss finished the year for head coach Mark Powell’s team at 5-17.
DuBois led 20-6 by halftime and 30-12 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Lady Raiders, 14-6, in the final eight minutes to set the final.
Eden Wonderling led Brookville with seven points while Olson and Davie had three each.
The Lady Raiders also said goodbye to the team’s lone senior in Olson.
“Reggan’s been a four-year letterwinner with us,” Powell said. “She was around on our last District 9 title team and has been an important part of our program these last four years. We know Reggan will be successful as she moves on to the Air Force and we wish her all the best there. We’re certainly going to miss her here in Brookville.”
College rdp: Park makes mound debutDAVIDSON, N.C. — New Jersey Institute of Technology junior pitcher and former Brookville Raiders standout Aaron Park made his mound debut for the Highlanders in their season-opening series last weekend at Davidson.
In Saturday’s 12-4 win, Park threw two innings, striking out three and walking two while giving up one hit and four unearned runs thanks to three NJIT errors.
The Highlanders took two of three games from Davidson and resume their schedule this weekend with a four-game set against Purdue in Holly Springs, S.C., starting Friday.
In other college baseball news:
— Another former Raiders standout Jace Miner, a sophomore left-hander, didn’t see action in the opening weekend for Wichita State as it lost two of three games to Long Beach State. The Shockers were scheduled to visit Utah Tech for a four-game series starting Wednesday.
— Two former Raiders are playing in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference as sophomore Chase Palmer enters his second season at Penn State Behrend which begins its season this weekend in Kentucky.
Freshman Jamison Rhoades is on the roster at La Roche University, which opened the season with a 5-2 loss at Bethany last Saturday.
— In indoor track and field, Slippery Rock’s Ethan Brentham of Brookville won the 5K race at the Mount Union Tune-up last Saturday with a time of 15:46.18. Another former Raider Bryan Dworek finished 10th in the 60-meter dash, crossing the line in 7.13 seconds. Former Lady Raider Danielle MacBeth finished sixth in the 60 hurdles (9.93) while placing 33rd in the shot put (29 feet, 2 inches).
The PSAC Indoor Championships are this weekend at Bucknell University. Dworek (long jump, 200 dash), Brentham (5K), MacBeth (pentathlon) and Indiana University of Pa.’s Addison Singleton, another former Raider, are all set to compete.
— Carlow freshman Griffin Ruhlman of Brookville finished up his first basketball season by averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while playing 18.7 minutes per game for the 1-27 Celtics.
— Geneva College was knocked out of the Presidents Athletic Conference men’s basketball playoffs Tuesday night with a 99-84 loss to Thiel and finished 17-9. Three D9 natives were on the Golden Tornadoes roster and saw time off the bench, including Brookville’s Danny Lauer, DuBois Central Catholic’s Alec Srock, both freshmen, and DuBois sophomore Nick Felix. Lauer saw action in five games.
— At the Presidents Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships last weekend at Grove City, the GCC women won their 20th conference title while the men took their fifth straight and 23rd overall. Two Brookville graduates were in each team’s lineup with freshmen Calvin Doolittle and Sadie Shofestall both scoring meet points.
Doolittle made the finals in the 200-yard butterfly and finished sixth in 2:08.29. He was also 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:50.41), 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:02.44) and swam a leg on the ninth-place 800 freestyle relay.
Shofestall was ninth in the 50 freestyle (25.35), 11th in the 100 breaststroke (113.52) and 12th in the 100 freestyle (57.51) while swimming a leg on the 200 freestyle relay.
Also at the PACs was Allegheny College freshman Emma Afton of Brookville. She finished ninth in the 200 butterfly (2:36.10), 18th in the 1,650 freestyle (21:02.41) and swam on the 12th-place 200 freestyle relay.
Indoor track and field wraps up
EDINBORO — The Brookville indoor track and field team sent 17 athletes to last Saturday at the Tri-State Track Coaches Associations Championship meet at Edinboro University.
The Raiders won three medals and finished 30th in the team standings. John Colgan finished seventh in the triple jump (41 feet, 8 inches, matching season-best), Jack Gill was eighth in the 800-meter run (2:04.2) and ran a leg on the seventh-place distance medley with Brady Means, Jacob Murdock and Ty Fiscus. Gill, Murdock, Sam Krug and Nick Shaffer finished 14th in the 4x200 meter relay.
In other individual performances, Ian Clowes and Krug finished 18th and 20th respectively in the 60 hurdles. Fiscus ran under the freshman national qualifying time in the one-mile run, crossing the line in 4:48.97 to finish 15th. Brayden Ross, the lone thrower at the meet, finished 23rd in the shot put.
For the Lady Raiders, no athlete medaled with a top-eight finish but Julie Monnoyer was 12th in the long jump (15 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and 10th in the triple jump (32 feet, 8 inches). The 4x400 relay of Hannah Geer, Anna Fiscus, Claira Downs and Kaida Yoder finished 12th in 4:36.56. Geer was 18th in the 60 hurdles (10.480 while Yoder placed 22nd in the 400 dash 1:07.08.
The outdoor preseason officially begins with the other spring sports at the varsity level on March 6.
Jr. high hoops finishes
DuBOIS — Both Brookville seventh-and-eighth grade boys’ basketball teams wrapped up their regular-season schedules last Friday with losses at DuBois.
The eighth-graders finished 8-11 with a 26-24 loss to the Beavers. Oliver Butcher and Owen May each scored nine points. The seventh-graders fell to 12-8 after a 34-14 loss. Dicen Bish and Oryn Vander Kelen each scored four points.
BALL signups under way
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area Little League’s open registration is available on-line through February on the league’s website at www.brookvillearealittleleague.com.
The cost to register is $40 with a late registration schedule from March 1-12 with a $55 registration feel ($15 late fee). Boys and girls ages 4-16 are eligible to register.
For league announcements and important updates, please check the league’s website long with Facebook. Questions or for more information, contact the league via Facebook or e-mail: brookvilleareaLL@gmail.com.