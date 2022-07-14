Pinecrest holds Member-Member Tourney
BROOKVILLE — Pinecrest Country Club’s annual Member-Member Tournament drew 28 duos separated into three flights in a 36-hole event last Friday and Saturday.
The flight winners were the teams of Ben Carrico and Brian Dougherty (first flight), Larry Smith and Wade Northey (second flight) and Kevin Osborne and Bob Simpson (third flight).
Carrico and Dougherty shot a two-round 134 for a two-stroke win over Jake Bowser and Tim Kammerdeiner. Carrico aced the par-3 No. 12 hole during Sunday’s round. Tom McClaine and Matt Mohney finished third with a 137.
Smith and Northey carded a 146 to win the second flight by four strokes over Kyle Simpson and Terry Gray. In third with a 152 were Dave Sayers and Denny Ames.
In the third flight, Osborne and Northey shot a 162 to win by one stroke over Larry Weary and Wally Simpson. In third with a 166 was Eric Coder and Bill Gatehouse.
IN LAST THURSDAY’S MEN’S DAY results in a best ball of two event, first place went to the foursome of Jack Monnoyer, Seth Rhed, Ray Carlson and Andy Martino. Two teams tied for second place — Mike Schuckers, Bill McAninch and Jeff McAninch, and Todd King, and the team of Dan Olson, Mark Powell, John McLaughlin and Zack Hepler.
Mike Gray, Brian Dougherty, Rhed, Powell, Michael Fritz, Bill McAninch and Carlson won skins.
All-Star tourney updates
DuBOIS— The DuBois 11-12-year-old All-Star baseball team beat Potter-McKean 11-4 to claim the District 10 title Tuesday night, wrapping up a 4-0 run through the 11-team bracket. Next up for DuBois is the Section 1 Tournament hosted by the Cranberry Little League starting next Tuesday.
In other District 10 all-star news:
— St. Marys won the 9-10 baseball title with a 7-2 win over DuBois on Monday. It’ll head to the Section 1 Tournament in Corry starting Monday.
— Punxsutawney won both the 9-10 and 11-12 softball crowns. The 11-12s finished 2-2 at the Section 1 Tournament in Meadville, losing for the second time to Mid-East/Cochranton 12-8 in the finals after an earlier 10-0 loss to the eventual champions. The 9-10s host sectionals this week, a three-team, double-elimination tournament that began Tuesday night with Cambridge Springs/Conneaut Lake/Saegertown beating McLane Little League, 5-1. Punxsutawney had a bye to Wednesday night’s game against CCS.
Physicals slated at BAHS
BROOKVILLE — Free physicals for student-athletes interested/planning on playing a sport in the upcoming school year at Brookville Area High School are available at the scheduled times below. Sign-up sheets for each day along with physical packets are now available at the high school main office lobby from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A physical form will soon be available on-line at basd.us as well. All athletes must have a physical conducted after June 1 — with the school setup or one’s private physician prior to playing a sport in the 2022-23 school year.
— Wednesday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon.
— Wednesday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon.