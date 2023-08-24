L’jacks sweep openers
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brookville Lumberjacks varsity and junior varsity youth football teams opened with hard-fought wins at Punxsutawney last Saturday.
The varsity won 20-12 as Cole Mitchell ran for touchdowns of 19 and 12 yards. His 19-yard TD run followed by Owen Weaver’s point-after run put the Lumberjacks up 13-6 at halftime. After Punxsutawney cut it to 13-12 in the third quarter, Mitchell added his 12-yarder in the fourth quarter and Landon Smith added the extra-point run to set the final.
In the first half, Weaver opened the scoring with a 17-yard TD run.
The JV Lumberjacks needed triple overtime to hold off Punxsutawney for an 18-12 win. After holding the hosts scoreless in their third-OT possession, the Lumberjacks got the win when Walker Lindermuth tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Emmett Kriner.
Lindermuth scored the Lumberjacks’ first two TDs on a 45-yard run in the first quarter and 50-yard run in the third quarter.
Bentley Myers recovered a fumble in the win.
This Saturday, the Lumberjacks visit Treasure Lake with a noon pee wee division kickoff.
In other Central Pa. Youth Football League scores from last Saturday:
Varsity — St. Marys 25, Reynoldsville 0; Johnsonburg 31, Treasure Lake 19; and DuBois 30, Brockway 6.
JV — St. Marys 13, Reynoldsville 7; Treasure Lake 38, Johnsonburg 26; and Brockway 25, DuBois 14.
Flag football signups scheduled
BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Football League, a youth flag football league for children going into grades 1 through 6 (and kindergartners who turn 6 by Dec. 31) this fall, announced its signup dates for the upcoming season.
The cost to register is $45 per child with discounts for families with multiple children. Registration will be held at the Brookville YMCA next Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The six-week season will likely start Sept. 16 and continue through the end of October.
It’s the 12th season for the youth league that’s sponsored by the YMCA and uses the NFL Flag program as a base. A junior (grades 1-3) and senior (grades 4-6) division setup is used with rules encouraging a broad use of personnel when it comes to handling the ball, running, passing and catching.
Eligible players aren’t limited to being from the Brookville Area School District, but most games, weather-permitting, will be played at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturdays with one practice per week scheduled, likely Wednesdays.
Check out the league website at www.jeffcoflag.com. For more information, contact Rich Rhoades at 648-0790 or Tina Householder at the YMCA.
Game Commission license update
Here are the antlerless license numbers for area Wildlife Management Units going into Tuesday as reported on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website:
WMU 2D Southern Clarion and Jefferson counties (south of I-80) and west of Route 219 including parts of Indiana, Butler and Venango counties and all of Armstrong County: 86,000 allotted, 1,190 available
WMU 2E Southeast tip of Jefferson County, Indiana County east of Route 219 and parts of Clearfield County (south of I-80) and northwestern Cambria County: 52,000 allotted, 12,342 available.
WMU 2F Clarion and Jefferson counties north of I-80 and parts of Venango, Elk, Warren and McKean counties and all of Forest County: 49,000 allotted, SOLD OUT
WMU 2G Extreme northeast corner of Jefferson County, Clearfield County north of I-80, Elk County east of route 219, Cameron County and parts of Centre County, Clinton County, Lycoming County, Tioga County Potter County and McKean County: 35,000 allotted, SOLD OUT