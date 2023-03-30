C-L softball starts season
KARNS CITY — Last Wednesday’s season-opener was a quick one for the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team as it dropped a 16-1 four-inning loss at Karns City.
The Lady Lions managed three hits with Abby Knapp and Alyssa Wiant hitting doubles and Samantha Simpson singling. But Karns City’s 14 hits and C-L’s nine errors doomed the Lady Lions as the Lady Gremlins scored runs in all four of their at-bats.
Jenna Dunn and Kaylee Smith pitched for the Lady Lions, combining to strike out three and walk two.
Next up for the Lady Lions is a home game Friday against A-C Valley/Union. Next week, C-L hosts Forest Area Thursday and visits St. Marys Friday.
C-L baseball hosts ACV/Union Friday
STRATTANVILLE — After opening with last week’s win over West Shamokin, the Clarion-Limestone Lions baseball team is scheduled to host A-C Valley/Union Friday at the C-L Sports Complex.
Next week, the Lions host Karns City Monday and travel to North Clarion Tuesday before a home game next Thursday with Forest Area.
Miner picks up win at Wichita St.
WICHITA, Kan. — Picking up his first win of the season in relief, former Brookville Raiders standout Jace Miner helped finish off a Wichita State doubleheader sweep of University of Massachusetts Sunday.
In the second game, a 14-2 win over UMass, Miner went 1 2/3 innings, striking out three.
Then Tuesday night in an 8-7 win over Oklahoma, Miner went another 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, striking out one and walking one while hitting three batters.
In seven outings covering 16 1/3 innings this season, Miner has struck out 16 and walked four while sporting a 2.20 earned run average.
The Shockers took a 14-10 record into their American Athletic Conference schedule Friday with a three-game weekend set there through Sunday.
Six wrestle at PAJW states
PITTSBURGH — Six Brookville youth wrestlers competed at last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships held at the Peterson Events Center.
While none managed a top-eight medal finish, Cody Householder finished one win shy of a medaling with a 3-2 record at 85 pounds in the 11-and-12-year-old division. Also in 11-12, Cooper Kiehl (0-2, 160 pounds) and Brady Eberts (0-2, 125) also wrestled.
Walker Lindermuth (0-2, 75) and Noah Knisely (1-2, 95) wrestled in the 9-10 age division while Enzo Castellan (0-2, 60) qualified in the 8-and-under age division.
Barto, Young at YMCA statesMORGANTOWN, W.V. — Brookville YMCA Barracudas swimmers Patrick Young and Brody Barto, coming off their trip to the PIAA Championships the week before, capped their YMCA season with a trip to the state championship held at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park last weekend.
Young, a junior from North Clarion and member of the Raiders’ co-operative program, turned in an impressive weekend. In the 15-to-21-year-old division, he was third in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:09.1), sixth in the 100 breaststroke (59.89), seventh in both the 100 butterfly (52.85) and 100 freestyle (48.6), and eighth in the 50 freestyle (22.31) and 200 freestyle (1:47.82).
Barto finished 20th in the 500 freestyle (5:21.52).
PIAA basketball champs crowned
HERSHEY — The PIAA finished up its winter sports schedule with its basketball championship weekend at Giant Center.
Last Thursday, WPIAL champion Imani Christian won the Class 1A boys’ title with an 81-64 win over District 5’s Berlin Brothersvalley. In Class 4 boys, WPIAL champion Lincoln Park won a tight 62-58 win over Neumann Goretti. In girls, District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic won its second straight title with a 65-45 win over District 6’s Homer-Center in Class 2A while Dunmore beat District 6’s River Valley, 42-30 for the Class 3A title.
Friday in Class 2A boys, Lancaster Mennonite downed WPIAL Aliquippa 60-44 while in Class 5A boys, Imhotep Charter routed Exeter, 78-40. In girls, WPIAL champion Union-New Castle beat Lourdes Regional, 42-29, in Class 1A while in Class 6A, Archbishop Carroll beat Cedar Cliff, 43-37.
Saturday, West Catholic routed Deer Lakes, 83-55, in Class 3A boys while in Class 6A, Reading edged Roman Catholic, 63-56, in overtime. For the girls, Lansdale Catholic beat Blackhaw, 53-45, in Class 4A and Archbishop Wood topped South Fayette, 61-54, for the Class 5A title.