All-D9 honors for Huwar, Lutz, Rhoades
Three area players were recognized on the annual D9and10Sports.Com’s All-District 9 baseball team — Clarion-Limestone senior Bryson Huwar and freshman Logan Lutz, and Brookville senior Jamison Rhoades
All three were named to the Second Team with Huwar as a starting pitcher, Lutz as a relief pitcher and Rhoades as a utility player.
Huwar, bound for St. Bonaventure this fall, compiled a 5-2 record on the mound with a 2.39 earned run average in 52 2/3 innings with 68 strikeouts. At the plate, Huwar hit a healthy .443 with three home runs. Lutz made all 10 of his appearances in relief, finishing 0-1 with a 2.17 ERA in 19 1/3 innings with 21 strikeouts while also hitting .350 at the plate.
Rhoades, who will attend La Roche University this fall, played mostly at catcher and hit .388 with three home runs, eight doubles and 16 runs batted in. Rhoades also pitched, going 2-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 28 innings with 32 strikeouts.
The major award winners were swept by PIAA Class 1A state champion DuBois Central Catholic with Player of the Year Carter Hickman, Pitcher of the Year Brandin Anderson, Rookie of the Year Brayden Fox and Manager of the Year Adam Fox.
The complete D9and10Sports.Com All-District team can be found of course on www.d9and10sports.com.
No area players were named to the all-district softball team.
Varischetti All-Star game July 1BROCKWAY — Brookville’s Tate Lindermuth and Central Clarion’s Breckin Rex will be playing in the 7th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game on Friday, July 1, at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway at 7 p.m.
Both players will be on the South squad that’ll be coached by Union/A-C Valley’s Brad Dittman. Other players are from schools such as DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney and Redbank Valley.
The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, St. Marys and Smethport. St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek will coach the North.
General admission tickets — $5 for adults, $2 for students — will be available at the gate. The concession stand will be open.
Prior to kickoff, Game Sponsors will present $1,000 scholarships to several players.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Brockway Area School District and Brockway Gridiron Association are the organizers of the event.
Physicals scheduled at BAHSBROOKVILLE — Free physicals for student-athletes interested/planning on playing a sport in the upcoming school year at Brookville Area High School are available at the scheduled times below. Sign-up sheets for each day along with physical packets are now available at the high school main office lobby from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
A physical form will soon be available on-line at basd.us as well. All athletes must have a physical conducted after June 1 — with the school setup or one’s private physician prior to playing a sport in the 2022-23 school year.
— Wednesday, July 27, 8 a.m. to noon.
— Wednesday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon.
Hunter-Trapper course July 9LIMESTONE — The Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is sponsoring a Hunter-Trapper Education Basic Course scheduled for July 9 at the Limestone Fire Hall located along Route 66 south of Clarion.
The minimum age to register is 11 years old (as of July 9) and interested individuals must complete the online “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” course on-line at www.pgc.state.pa.us before attending the class.
Individuals must also register on-line at that address, going to the “Education” tab at the top of the PGC home page and use the drop-down menu to find the calendar and then proper date of the course.
Questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
Duathlon set for July 16
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kids Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.